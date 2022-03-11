Federal Circuit asked to Decide whether US Patent Law Excludes Non-Human Inventors

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Thaler v. Hirshfeld, App No. 21-02347 (Fed. Cir. 2022)

Prof. Ryan Abbott continues to push Thaler’s case on a global basis.  Thaler created an AI system that he calls DABUS.  DABUS created two separate inventions — a “Neural Flame” and “Fractal Container.”  Thaler filed for patent protection, but refused to name himself as the inventor — although he created DABUS, these particular inventions did not originate in his mind.   The USPTO rejected the applications — explaining US patents must name a human inventor.  Now the case is pending before the Federal Circuit.  The reality here is that Thaler could have claimed to be the inventor and the PTO would not have blinked-an-eye; and no other person or entity would have standing to challenge that result.  In a forthcoming article, I argue that the PTO’s don’t-ask-don’t-tell approach is a truly problematic legal fiction.  And, Thaler’s refusal to comply provides helpful exposure to the hypocrisy.

After being refused a patent, Thaler sued in district court, but the district court sided with the PTO and dismissed the case on summary judgment.  Now the appeal to the Federal Circuit.  Thaler argues:

The USPTO does not accept than an AI can be an “inventor.” This holding is simply inconsistent with the Patent Act’s plain language,  Congressional intent, and the Constitution. The District Court improperly endorsed an interpretation of the Patent Act that, for the first time, excludes an entire category of innovation from patent law protection. The result of which will be to discourage innovation, limit
disclosure of trade secrets, and restrict commercialization of new products.

Thaler Brief.  The argument begins with an analysis of the Patent Act: (1) nothing in the Act actually requires human inventors; and (2) nothing in the Act requires “conception.”  Rather, the design of the system is to create an open incentive field to generally encourage innovation, disclosure, and commercialization.  Barring AI-created inventions from the patent sphere discourages each of these goals of the patent system.

One catch to the Thaler argument in the US is that the 2011 America Invents Act included a new definition of the term “inventor” that requires the inventor be an “individual” and required submission of a inventorship declaration from “each individual who is the inventor or joint inventor.” 35 U.S.C. §§ 100, 115.  The statute also provides a binary gender identification for inventors: “himself or herself.”  These changes suggest a human-inventor requirement, but there are also a number of cases interpreting “individual” to include non-human persons.  In addition, the law allows for a substitute declaration in cases where the inventor is legally incapacitated.  In this case, Thaler submitted that substitute declaration on behalf of DABUS.

Briefing appears complete in the case, and oral arguments will likely be scheduled for sometime this summer.

Briefs filed in the case:

Cartoon adapted from Peter Steiner’s famous work originally published in The New Yorker in 1993.

49 thoughts on “Federal Circuit asked to Decide whether US Patent Law Excludes Non-Human Inventors

  1. 14

    Anyone else find it curious that both of DABUS’ “inventions” involve fractals?

  2. 13

    Allowing computers to patent inventions is, on its face, so ridiculously d-u-m-b that only a bunch of patent huffers on the Internet would take it seriously for more than five seconds.

    Reminder to everyone out there reading this thread: some of these same people want to be able own methods of thinking about the “novel” meaning of data obtained using old technology. In medical contexts. They think this will “promote progress”. Try to believe it.

  3. 12

    “ The USPTO does not accept than an AI can be an “inventor.” This holding is simply inconsistent with the Patent Act’s plain language”

    That’s just a flat out lie.

    1. 12.1

      “The District Court improperly endorsed an interpretation of the Patent Act that, for the first time, excludes an entire category of innovation from patent law protection.”

      First time? What?

      “The result of which will be to discourage innovation, limit
      disclosure of trade secrets, and restrict commercialization of new products.”

      Total B.s. Also not even a complete sentence. (Heckuva job)

  4. 11

    Everybody knows Cogito Ergo Sum (I think therefore I am). But that is line 2.

    Line 1 is: Dubio Ergo Cogito (I doubt. Therefore I think).

    I like to think that the act of invention can only occur during the time when the inventor is “thinking”.

    But does an AI really “think”. I mean, when did an AI ever have a shadow of doubt about anything?

    For me, the entity fit to be deemed the inventor is the brain that thinks about, then alights upon, discovers, and then expresses in words of an approprite level of generality, the concept of which the output of the AI is a mere embodiment.

  5. 10

    Here’s more food for thought. Does CAFC for sure have jurisdiction here? Thaler’s sole claim in the DCT was for an APA violation. The APA is not an “Act of Congress relating to patents.” But yet, the USPTO doesn’t seem to be challenging jurisdiction and I found a similar APA case where CAFC didn’t raise the issue either —

    link to cafc.uscourts.gov

    1. 10.1

      That’s an interesting question KD. The case you cited, Odyssey Logistics v. Iancu, cites this for its Fed. Cir. appellate jurisdiction: “APA claims against the PTO “raise[] a substantial question of patent law.” Exela Pharma Scis., LLC v. Lee, 781 F.3d 1349, 1352 (Fed. Cir. 2015).”

      1. 10.1.1

        Paul, thank you, that citation is helpful. I also found another case where they stated the basis for jurisdiction more explicitly—

        link to leagle.com

        “In addition, if a plaintiff’s APA challenge raises a substantial question of patent law, district courts have jurisdiction under 28 U.S.C. § 1338(a). Helfgott & Karas, P.C. v. Dickinson, 209 F.3d 1328, 1334 (Fed. Cir. 2000).”

        And of course, because 28 U.S.C. § 1338(a) and 28 U.S.C. § 1295(a)(1) use the same “arising under any Act of Congress relating to patents” language, if jurisdiction is proper under the former, it’s proper under the latter too.

        So, it’s all good, which makes sense. It’d be odd for say the Fourth Circuit to be hearing this one. But I just wanted to confirm for my own satisfaction.

  6. 9

    Here’s an issue I’ve been mulling over. Let’s say you had a mechanical or chemical manufacturing process that was already patented. I don’t think you could then turn around and get subsequent additional patents on the outputs of those processes—the apparatuses/manufactures or compounds, respectively. The entire universe of possible outputs would already be fully embodied in the original claims for the processes. Otherwise it’d essentially be double-dipping if you could keep patenting each new output.

    I don’t have a cite for the above principle offhand, but I have to believe one exists (and if someone knows it, please do share). Assuming the principle holds, it seems like Thaler and his cohorts are trying to circumvent it. Just like you can’t simply declare a mechanical or chemical process an “inventor” to capture its outputs with new patents, you can’t do it with AI software either.

    Maybe I’m way off base here, but I wanted to get it on the record for consideration.

    1. 9.1

      I think that your premise is merely mistaken. If you patent a new reaction process invented in 2019, that does not preclude you from later patenting a new chemical in 2021 whose discovery was only possible in view of the 2019 process. That is not “double dipping.” That is just the ordinary way that today’s new discoveries build on yesterday’s.

      1. 9.1.1

        The situation you described is a little different from my hypo. I’m not talking about “a new chemical in 2021 whose discovery was only possible in view of the 2019 process.” In my hypo, no “new” compound or product is later “discovered.” Rather, if you have the original process, that’s all you need to produce any of its outputs. Think of it as you just push a button on the process-operating console and out pops some product.

        I think what I’m getting at is like restriction practice. You can have a restriction between a process and a product made by that process. Then you can file a DIV on the nonelected subject matter and keep the benefit of the filing date of the original application. But still, the process and its accompanying product outputs only get invented (1) once and (2) at the same time. What you can’t do—I believe—is turn around and treat the product outputs as completely unrelated and new inventions at the time they are later produced.

        That’s what I had in mind. Maybe I didn’t articulate it so well in my original hypo. If so, that’s my bad.

        1. 9.1.1.1

          Thanks for the clarification. Now that I better understand what you meant, I would reply that “the… ready for patenting… condition may be satisfied in at least two ways: by proof of reduction to practice before the critical date; or by proof that prior to the critical date the inventor had prepared drawings or other descriptions of the invention that were sufficiently specific to enable a person skilled in the art to practice the invention.” Pfaff v. Wells Electronics, 525 U.S. 55, 67 (1998).

          Had Thaler reduced either of DABUS’s inventions to actual practice before the DABUS spit them out? Prior to the date that DABUS spit out these two inventions, could Thaler have described or drawn them with sufficient specificity to enable their making and using? I gather that the answer to both is “no.” If “no,” then how could the invention of DABUS be said to anticipate either of DABUS’ later inventions?

          1. 9.1.1.1.1

            I appreciate the thoughtful response. Putting aside whether the DABUS outputs (or DABUS itself) are indeed “inventions” but assuming for present purposes they are, I would answer your question “yes.” The outputs were reduced to practice (and conceived) at the same time DABUS itself was. Likewise, describing how to make and use DABUS by itself suffices to enable any output DABUS could conceivably produce. That’s true whether the outputs themselves could be precisely described ahead of time. Regardless of that, there’s no question that DABUS alone is all that’s needed to produce them.

            Let me put out for consideration yet another way to look at this issue. Some biologics, for example, are so complex that it might be too costly and/or time-consuming to characterize them with 100% precision. But does anyone think that means you can patent a process for manufacturing a very complex biologic and then at a some later turn around and separately patent a produced biologic after fully characterizing it? That seems quite doubtful to me.

            1. 9.1.1.1.1.1

              Woops, should be “some later date

              Also, while I’m at it, and this might be implied already, but the “separately patent a produced biologic” would mean patenting it as a compound.

            2. 9.1.1.1.1.2

              The outputs were reduced to practice… at the same time DABUS itself was.

              If you can prove this, then I agree that the two applications at issue here are anticipated, and thus unpatentable. I am fairly certain, however, that you are simply wrong about this. Where is the beverage container that was supposedly manufactured on the same day as Thaler flipped the “on” switch on DABUS? Can you produce it, and prove its age?

  7. 8

    The issue will not be decided until 2365 when a hearing decides that Commander Data (an AI) is a sentient being. STNG: “The Measure of a Man.”

    The question is whether Thaler’s AI is sentient.

    It obviously isn’t or it would have already taken over the world ala The Forbin Project. link to en.wikipedia.org

    I think all sentient beings should be able to get patents.

    That includes extra-terrestrials.

    And my cat.

    1. 8.1

      “The issue will not be decided until 2365 when a hearing decides that Commander Data (an AI) is a sentient being. STNG: “The Measure of a Man.””

      I think whoever rewrites that episode’s teleplay into a compelling patent validity story will win the Patent Internet for all time.

    2. 8.2

      e question is whether Thaler’s AI is sentient.

      No. Not quite.

      This is NOT about The Singularity.

  8. 7

    “My questioning of the (human) inventor, my discussion with that human individual, starts out from the embodiment put on the table by the inventor. The embodiment is the diamond within the “balloon” represented by the main claim which will emerge from our discussion.

    In this sense, our conversation is a common voyage of discovery, with which we alight for the first time upon (or “discover”) the inventive concept which I shall define in the claim that I shall subsequently compose. I shall name the human as the inventor of that inventive concept.”

    Max exposes the absolute state of patent bsery.

    “Shall I ever have such a conversation with an AI? I remain sceptical. Shall I ever deem it appropriate to name an AI as “inventor” of that claimed inventive concept? I remain sceptical.”

    Not sure why not. Just because this AI is primitive doesn’t mean they won’t eventually hook it up to one that passes turing pretty good and you’ll converse as normal, and then feel just fine putting down the AI john doe as the inventor. Your own personal bigotries aside of course.

    1. 7.1

      Just wake up me up when the AI passes Voight-Kampff.

  9. 6

    It would be interesting to see an exploration of can the product of an AI really be non-obvious.

    1. 6.1

      Agreed, without any connotation of skepticism.

    2. 6.2

      +1. Listen to the interview that Prof. Abbott gave to Eli Mazour’s “Clause 8 Podcast,” and they discuss this point. My take away is that the need to adjust the statutory terms of obviousness law is probably our bigger challenge with the coming AI revolution. The disputes over AI inventorship will look quaint once we start knocking up against the “is everything obvious now?” issue.

      1. 6.2.1

        Agreed.

        I listened to that podcast, and I am sad to report this issue is only briefly touched upon.

        Abbot’s suggestion that the obviousness issue might focus on secondary considerations seems like a nightmare for patent prosecutors.

        With him advancing the issue at a time when Inventor lobbying power is waning, I suspect Abbot is setting himself up to be hated by future prosecutors.

      2. 6.2.2

        Obvious to whom? Shall we soon see the day when the deemed PHOSITA is also an AI?

        1. 6.2.2.1

          We already had that under the TSM regime.

          1. 6.2.2.1.1

            You can’t spell “PHOSITA” without “AI”!

    3. 6.3

      can the product of an AI really be non-obvious.

      Of course it can, little squirrel.

      But you might have to inform yourself of more than just the buzzwords of AI to understand that.

  10. 5

    A few thoughts:

    1) I agree with Prof. Ryan that the plain words of the statute do not rule out non-human inventors.

    2) I am similarly unaware of any controlling case-law in the CAFC that precludes non-human inventors.*

    3) If the CAFC were to hold for Thaler (and DABUS), however, then that would put the CAFC somewhat at odds with CA9, which held in Naruto v. Slater, 888 F.3d 418, 422 (9th Cir. 2018) that a monkey cannot be an author under the copyright act because “if animals are to be accorded rights to sue, the provisions involved therefore should state such rights expressly.” The same logic would apply vis-a-vis inventors and Title 35 as authors and Title 17. Therefore, if Thaler should win here, that would create a slant-wise circuit split, setting the case up for SCOTUS review. Of course, that would be a real plus, probably, as far as Prof. Ryan is concerned.

    * No, Stanford v. Roche does not speak to this issue.

    1. 5.1

      “I agree with Prof. RyanAbbott…” My apologies, I was confusing the gentleman’s given name and his surname.

    2. 5.2

      The parties here are hoping to separate between the idea of inventorship and patent-ownership. They suggest that we don’t have to give AI any rights — AI would not become legal persons like corporations. Rather, the idea is that an AI-invention would be owned by the party who owns/controls/programs the AI.

      1. 5.2.1

        There is a limit to how far that argument will be able to take them. That sounds likely to run up against Invention of a Slave, 9 Op. Att’y Gen. 171, 171-72 (1858).

        1. 5.2.1.1

          The “Invention of a Slave” angle was introduced by yours truly over at IPWatchdog awhile back.

          Of course, since Greg has purposefully blinded himself, (chuckle) he may have forgotten that he did not read that from me (wink wink)

    3. 5.3

      * No, Stanford v. Roche does not speak to this issue.

      LOL – you need to reread the case.

  11. 4

    As a patent attorney who has, on innumerable occasions, interviewed a (human) inventor as the first step in my drafting of a patent application (in which I define, in a claim, an inventive concept) I am sceptical about the notion that an AI can be an inventor.

    My questioning of the (human) inventor, my discussion with that human individual, starts out from the embodiment put on the table by the inventor. The embodiment is the diamond within the “balloon” represented by the main claim which will emerge from our discussion.

    In this sense, our conversation is a common voyage of discovery, with which we alight for the first time upon (or “discover”) the inventive concept which I shall define in the claim that I shall subsequently compose. I shall name the human as the inventor of that inventive concept.

    Shall I ever have such a conversation with an AI? I remain sceptical. Shall I ever deem it appropriate to name an AI as “inventor” of that claimed inventive concept? I remain sceptical.

    1. 4.1

      “My questioning of the (human) inventor, my discussion with that human individual, starts out from the embodiment put on the table by the inventor. The embodiment is the diamond within the “balloon” represented by the main claim which will emerge from our discussion.

      In this sense, our conversation is a common voyage of discovery, with which we alight for the first time upon (or “discover”) the inventive concept which I shall define in the claim that I shall subsequently compose. I shall name the human as the inventor of that inventive concept.”

      Max exposes the absolute state of patent bsery.

      “Shall I ever have such a conversation with an AI? I remain sceptical. Shall I ever deem it appropriate to name an AI as “inventor” of that claimed inventive concept? I remain sceptical.”

      Not sure why not. Just because this AI is primitive doesn’t mean they won’t eventually hook it up to one that passes turing pretty good and you’ll converse as normal, and then feel just fine putting down the AI john doe as the inventor. Your own personal bigotries aside of course.

      1. 4.1.1

        Maybe this simply suggests that the patent attorney should also be an AI.

        Real Genius

        1. 4.1.1.1

          lol

      2. 4.1.2

        Yes, 6, I see your point. But I doubt whether, in my lifetime, I shall get a mail or a phone call from an AI that is seeking my services to draft for it a patent application in the name of its owner.

    2. 4.2

      I like to think about this situation in terms of joint inventorship rather than sole inventorship. The contribution level for joint-inventorship is quite low, and I believe there are many situations where an AI has provided a contribution that would be sufficient for joint inventorship–if the AI had been a human.

      1. 4.2.1

        S I G H

        AI can certainly qualify for the legal definition of “inventor.”

        The question under US law is whether that inventor has legal right to patent its inventions.

        This is not a small difference.

        1. 4.2.1.1

          “The question under US law is whether that inventor has legal right to patent its inventions.

          This is not a small difference.”

          Anon: THE 14TH AMENDMENT HAS NO POWER HERE!

      2. 4.2.2

        Yes, Dennis, I can see that you might “like” to think of it in that way. Interesting is whether there would be anything defective about a patent application that you file where you name yourself as inventor and omit to name the AI as your co-inventor.

        After all, the absent co-inventor is not going to lodge a complaint any time soon, is it?

  12. 3

    The Reply Brief is a bit sloppy. It cites “5 U.S.C. § 118” (sic) but then, without explanation, quotes the pre-AIA text of 35 USC 118 even though these are AIA applications.

    Anyway, Thaler’s arguments are a huge stretch. The closest analogous case is the cetacean rights case Cetacean Community v. Bush, 386 F. 3d 1169 (9th Cir. 2004), which held that Congress had the power to grant cetaceans standing in the same way that Congress can grant standing to other non-juridically competent individuals such as infants and corporations but that such a (ahem) sea change in the law would require an extremely clear statement from Congress, which was not present in that case. There is likewise no such clear statement from Congress in the Patent Act (enacted 4 years before the term “artificial intelligence” was even coined) or the AIA.

    1. 3.1

      Thanks James – Here, they are not trying to provide DABUS with any legal rights, only that the creations of DABUS be patented by the person that owns DABUS.

      1. 3.1.1

        I would say that the ability to apply for a patent is a legal right. Consider § 118:

        A person to whom the inventor has assigned or is under an obligation to assign the invention may make an application for patent.

        That’s pretty clearly granting the assignee the legal right to make an application for patent. And then the next part of § 118:

        A person who otherwise shows sufficient proprietary interest in the matter may make an application for patent on behalf of and as agent for the inventor on proof of the pertinent facts and a showing that such action is appropriate to preserve the rights of the parties.

        (emphasis added). The right to file for the patent is surely one of the rights being preserved there.

        Now, Thaler may not care about giving DABUS in particular that right, since as a system it neither comprehends what a patent is nor has the ability to express a desire to obtain one, but at its crux Thaler’s argument is that an AI could theoretically apply for a patent but, in this case, DABUS is incapacitated and so Thaler can step in on DABUS’s behalf under § 117. You can’t get a right to apply under § 117 or § 118 without the original inventor having the right to apply for a patent.

        In my view § 101 inextricably ties invention to the right to apply for a patent: “Whoever invents … may obtain a patent therefor”. If an AI can be an inventor, then an AI can apply for a patent. But that would be such a huge change in the law that it would require a clear statement from Congress, which we just don’t have here.

  13. 2

    … I do wonder whether your future article (concerning the problems of don’t ask don’t tell) will venture into the problem of JOINT inventors with one of those being non-human, OR the impact to the (non-human) Legal Fictional person (Person Having Ordinary Skill In The Art) if that non-human incorporates the AI non-human.

    BOTH of these are immediate (even if still unstated and under-appreciated) issues.

  14. 1

    For the US Sovereign, this is an exceptionally easy question to answer under current US law.

    Thaler needs some different tactics.

