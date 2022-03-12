Rejections Prior to Issuance

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

I recently posted a chart showing that there is a significant difference in technology focus of patents tied to US-Inventors as compared with Non-US-inventors.  The following chart looks at the file histories of U.S. patents and asks what percentage received a rejection prior to issuance (blue) and what percentage received a Section 101 rejection prior to issuance (issued patents 2015-2020).   Overall, 83% of the patents received some sort of rejection prior to issuance. The vast majority of these rejections are based upon prior art – and are primarily Section 103 obviousness rejections.  13% of these patents were rejected on eligibility grounds prior to issuance.

Applications from US Inventors were significantly more likely to be rejected on eligibility than non-US Inventors (15% vs 10%).  However, that difference can be fully explained by differences in the types of patents being obtained. For example, US applications are much more likely to patent in the business-method group (as well as 8 of the top-9 art unit groups most likely to receive 101 rejections).   But, within the art units  groups, there is typically no difference between US and Non-US inventions in terms of eligibility rejections.  Thus, for my sample of business method patents, 75% of the patents in each group (US and Non-US inventors) received an eligibility rejection.  The data do reveal some outliers. In 1660-plants, non-us-inventor patents received 15% more eligibility rejections than us-inventor patents; while in 2760-printers & graphics, non-us-inventor patents received 10% fewer.

US Inventors

    “for my sample of business method patents, 75% of the patents in each group (US and Non-US inventors) received an eligibility rejection”

    I’m surprised that this number is so low. But I’m guessing that this includes CONs? Any idea what the number is when CONs are excluded?

