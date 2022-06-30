Supreme Court Refuses to Reconsider its Patent Eligibility Doctrine

Abstract iDan: >You cannot simply claim a result and then say “I described one possible way, so give me everything.”

All patents do this to some degree. Claim 8’s problem was that it claimed the use of a power. Just try to think about scope of enablement.

The problem that is typical of the CAFC jurisprudence is are negating what a person skilled in the art knows and negating the ladders of abstraction.

The test is (or should be) ask yourself would a person skilled in the art understand the claims and the scope of the claims? Are the claims enabled? The problem with the CAFC jurisprudence is that often the answer to both those question is yes but they invalidate the claims using Alice.

So think about that. A claim that passes 112, 102, and 103. But the CAFC uses Alice to invalidate the claim. There is no sense to that.

Plus I would point out that an “enabled abstraction” is an oxymoron and yet that is what every Alice case holds. That a claim that is enabled and passes 112 is an abstraction none-the-less.

“Eighth. I do not propose to limit myself to the specific machinery or parts of machinery described in the foregoing specification and claims; the essence of my invention being the use of the motive power of the electric or galvanic current, which I call electro-magnetism, however developed for marking or printing intelligible characters, signs, or letters, at any distances, being a new application of that power of which I claim to be the first inventor or discoverer.”