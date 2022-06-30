Supreme Court Refuses to Reconsider its Patent Eligibility Doctrine

by Dennis Crouch
As its final act for the 2021-2022 term, the US Supreme Court has denied certiorari in the pending patent eligibility cases of American Axle v. Neapco and Spireon v. Procon.
The Patent Act expressly lists four categories of patentable inventions: “any new and useful process, machine, manufacture, or composition of matter, or any new and useful improvement thereof, may obtain a patent therefor.” 35 U.S.C. 101. This language is almost identical to the list created for the Patent Act of 1790. The Supreme Court added further atextual caveats — no abstract ideas; laws of nature; or natural phenomenon.