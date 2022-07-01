Supreme Court – Looking Forward to 2022-2023

Patent

By Dennis Crouch

The Supreme Court has closed-out its 2021-2022 term without deciding or granting certiorari in any patent cases.  Overall, the court denied certiorari in 40+ patent cases, including the biggest case of American Axle.  I’ll post a review of those denied cases later this month. Meanwhile we can start a preview for the 2022-2023 term.

Eight patent cases are now pending before the Supreme Court. Several focus on the written description and enablement requirements of 35 USC 112(a).

The current most-likely big case is Amgen Inc., et al. v. Sanofi, No. 21-757.  Amgen asks fundamental questions of how the enablement doctrine should operate and whether enablement is a question-of-fact or a question-of-law. These are important issues fundamental to patentability that also touch on some of the same principles as  the eligibility cases.  The Court has requested an amicus filing from the Solicitor General.  Interactive Wearables, LLC v. Polar Electro Oy, No. 21-1281, is a patent eligibility case, but it asks a related question about the extent that principles of Section 112 are applicable to the eligibility analysis.  In Juno Therapeutics, Inc. v. Kite Pharma, Inc., No. 21-1566 focuses on “full scope” written description – arguing that the Federal Circuit’s application goes too far beyond the statutory text.  Biogen International GmbH, et al. v. Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., No. 21-1567, also focuses on the written description requirement – asking what level of disclosure is necessary for a claim limitation requiring a therapeutic treatment to be “effective.”

The one other case that I would suggest has a good chance of certiorari is Hyatt v. USPTO.  But, that case focuses on the summary judgment standard for APA cases and so would in reality have very little impact on the patent system.

The final three cases are all well written briefs, but I expect that they have a very low chance of being heard because of intervening events:

  1. Apple Inc. v. Qualcomm Incorporated, No. 21-1327 (appellate standing – same question as the already denied parallel Apple v Qualcomm petition);
  2. CustomPlay, LLC v. Amazon.com, Inc., No. 21-1527 (can the same PTAB judges both institute and decide IPR – I believe that Arthrex implicitly solved this issue, at least from a Constitutional perspective); and
  3. Worlds Inc. v. Activision Blizzard Inc., et al., No. 21-1554 (eligibility same question as the already denied petition in American Axle).

The court takes a summer break and then returns in the fall for the October 2022 term.

Hide comments

5 thoughts on “Supreme Court – Looking Forward to 2022-2023

  1. 3

    Yeah, enablement. Hmm, there’s In re Wands and iirc there’s a bullet point list in it of factual inquries. Hah, if other concepts get their own statute, then, why not, as long as the patent laws are being re-sculpted, why not create a new stand alone 35 USC 104 that states someting about an enablement requirement. Question of Law baseed same as what 103 is based on. But “enablement” is not concrete !! There are degrees of enablement ! Presumably directly connected to the metes and bounds of the deed. haha, a “104” rejection.

    Reply Report
  2. 2

    Re the cert petition in Interactive Wearables, LLC v. Polar Electro Oy noted in paragraph 3 above, Polar Electro Oy has filed a brief in opposition to the petition.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      I recently noted a large number of patent case cert petitions in which the other party waives filing any reply. With the above-noted 40+ to zero odds of cert denial this term, that makes sense.

      Reply Report
  3. 1

    I expect that [CustomPlay, LLC v. Amazon.com, Inc., No. 21-1527] ha[s] a very low chance of being heard because of intervening events… [C]an the same PTAB judges both institute and decide IPR[?]… I believe that Arthrex implicitly solved this issue, at least from a Constitutional perspective.

    I will take the contrary side of that one. I would have thought that it was not possible to find a case whose gravamen was smaller or more trivial than SAS, but some of the justices really like these niggling points of statutory construction, and Justice Gorsuch sees them as vehicles by which to dismantle administrative law. Precisely because they recently handled Arthrex, I predict that they will take cert. on this one, even if only of the GVR variety.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      I would disagree Greg [except about Gorsuch] and one reason is that the Supremes did recently “decide” Arthrex, rejecting draconian arguments. And, sent it back to the Fed. Cir.. So they are unlikely to take related issues again so soon.
      I believe that Dennis is referring to the recent Fed. Cir. Arthrex remand decision.* In particular, the part of that decision that approved the delegation of reconsideration motions, which discussed many examples of broad PTO Director delegation authority in general absent any express statutory prohibition on that delegation. The court notes that patent law is full of many other provisions about what the PTO Director does that are even more widely delegated.
      *An important relevant decision which for some reason has not yet been on this blog, so, no direct opportunity to discuss it.

      Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture