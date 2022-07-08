Safe Skies Eligibility Petition

Patent

David Tropp sued Travel Sentry for patent infringement back in 2006. That was the same year that I first taught a patent law class.  Back then, eligibility was almost an unknown concept in patent litigation.  The rule of thumb was “anything under the sun, made by man,” and I mean ANYTHING. But as we crawled into the 2010s, eligibility emerged as a powerful tool to invalidate issued patent claims–including Tropp’s covering covering a TSA-approved luggage lock.  The basic idea here is to give TSA a master key, or as the district court suggested: “using and marketing a dual-access lock for luggage inspection.”

Tropp recently petitioned the Supreme Court seeking a writ of certiorari on the following question:

Inventor David Tropp owns and practices two patents that disclose a solution to the problem of screening all passenger luggage for flights originating in the United States, following the September 11 attacks. Through a series of specific claimed steps, his patents describe a method of providing consumers with special dual-access luggage locks that a screening entity would access in accordance with a special procedure and corresponding key controlled by the luggage screening entity, all while allowing the luggage to remain locked following screening.

The question presented is: Whether the claims at issue in Tropp’s patents reciting physical rather than computer-processing steps are patent eligible under 35 U.S.C. § 101, as interpreted in Alice Corp Pty v. CLS Bank Int’l, 573 U.S. 208 (2014).

Tropp Petition.  The parties agreed that the following claim is representative:

1. A method of improving airline luggage inspection by a luggage screening entity, comprising:

making available to consumers a special lock having a combination lock portion and a master key lock portion, the master key lock portion for receiving a master key that can open the master key lock portion of this special lock, the special lock designed to be applied to an individual piece of airline luggage, the special lock also having an identification structure associated therewith that matches an identification structure previously provided to the luggage screening entity, which special lock the luggage screening entity has agreed to process in accordance with a special procedure,

marketing the special lock to the consumers in a manner that conveys to the consumers that the special lock will be subjected by the luggage screening entity to the special procedure,

the identification structure signaling to a luggage screener of the luggage screening entity who is screening luggage that the luggage screening entity has agreed to subject the special lock associated with the identification structure to the special procedure and that the luggage screening entity has a master key that opens the special lock, and

the luggage screening entity acting pursuant to a prior agreement to look for the identification structure while screening luggage and, upon finding said identification structure on an individual piece of luggage, to use the master key previously provided to the luggage screening entity to, if necessary, open the individual piece of luggage.

US7021537.

Hide comments

53 thoughts on “Safe Skies Eligibility Petition

  1. 11

    No shortage of prior art on this one.

    Reply Report
    1. 11.1

      With a filing date back in 2003, do you remember what the state of the art was back then? Maybe you have a better memory than mine, but I really could not say what relevant technologies existed back before 12 Nov 2003.

      Reply Report
      1. 11.1.1

        Those were the pre-guidance days, a field of volleys, with everything imaginable for fodder. Lots of experiments in patent prose !!

        Reply Report
        1. 11.1.1.1

          Lol – for those of us with the experience and deft, it still is ‘the days of experiments in patent prose.’

          Reply Report
  2. 10

    I assume that he has one or more patents with appropriate “device/apparatus” claims that would pass muster under Alice, right?

    Reply Report
    1. 10.1

      It includes the label “TSA Approved” and a master key in the possession of the TSA that will reflect sunlight if taken outdoors during the day.

      Reply Report
      1. 10.1.1

        TSA is too short for a good marketing manner, I’d suggest to work “Reichsicherheitshauptamt” into the step reciting mannerism.

        Reply Report
    2. 10.2

      Why do people keep on thinking that actual hardware somehow passes Alice?

      Actual hardware claims IN Alice were deemed Abstract.

      Reply Report
      1. 10.2.1

        Did it fail to define a res ?

        Reply Report
        1. 10.2.1.1

          No.

          Quite in fact, both sides had stipulated that the hardware claims had MET the statutory category of ‘Machine’ in 35 USC 101 (and also had admitted to the claim meeting the other 101 requirement of utility in the patent sense).

          Just did not matter to the Supreme Court.

          By the by — I believe that you still owe me a response to a “res” discussion on an earlier thread.

          Reply Report
          1. 10.2.1.1.1

            In other words – the claims meeting 101 were not even AT issue (FOR 101) in front of the Court, but the Court still reached out and decided the matter.

            Can you say, “exceed their authority?”

            Reply Report
            1. 10.2.1.1.1.1

              Maybe for some aggrieved who sue the Gov for breach of trust over a patent matter, it is a defense of Gov. to say, “Hey look, your patent never defined a res, so there was never any trust relationship, case dismissed”

              But your question “What is the res of a method claim?” It might be an abstract notion (as opposed to an abstract idea).

              Reply Report
          2. 10.2.1.1.2

            hmm.. on your question about whether a method claim defines a res ? The sys didn’t have a reply link. It was a great question, one I didn’t get far with cuz I’d thougt of it previously and was so happy to see you ask it right off the bat like that. I like to come in at things from different angles, just for academic folly but once out of 100 of them bear fruit, kinda like snag-fishing for salmon, lol.

            Maybe I’m wrong but conclude that a patent defines a trust relationship, where the trustee is the US Gov, and the patentee is the temporary sole beneficiary, until the term runs out and then everybody benefits.

            The gov is the trustee, because the patent resides in its records. The location of the res, is within that 10-mile or less square of land. Maybe.

            In order for there to be a res in the first place, one might think that a patent claim would need to define a res. If it doesn’t, then there’s no Trust relationship.

            Is there any fruit from thinking along these lines ? IDK. But if I can state with certainty that a valid patent claim MUST define a res, maybe I make progress.

            I ask…. what if a patent claim doesn’t define a res ??? haha, there can be no Trust relationsip, b/c there can be no physical control over the in rem of the patent, so it becomes….. dare I suggest… frivolty ? be well

            Reply Report
  3. 9

    I could see these claims getting past the low bar of Section 101. That said, 0.001% chance the Supreme Court takes this case. Even assuming for argument’s sake that the lower courts made a mistake on this one, the function of the Supreme Court is not to correct errors that are limited to the facts of one particular case.

    Reply Report
  4. 8

    Could Tropp be the new / next American Axle?

    Reply Report
    1. 8.1

      There will always be a “next” American Axle, even long after everyone has forgotten American Axle entirely. No matter how many times SCOTUS plays Lucy to the patent community’s Charlie Brown, the hunger to believe that the Court is going to correct its own mess refuses to die. At any given moment, there is always some long-shot victim of Alice willing to file a cert. petition, and the Charlie Browns of the patent world will pin their hopes to that new cert. petition each time, unwilling ever to learn from the previous dozen experiences.

      Reply Report
      1. 8.1.1

        Re: “the hunger to believe that the Court is going to correct its own mess refuses to die … unwilling to learn from the previous [cert attempts].”
        Part of that is ignoring the important fact that there are majority deciders of prior “unpatentable subject matter” decisions still on the Supreme Court, including justices of the new conservative majority. Attacking one’s own prior decisions is not the same as attacking older decisions by other justices. Also, patent law is not one of their religious or other conservative “hot button” issues. Also, unlike many readers here, none are patent practitioners, and protecting American business and consumers from patent suit interruptions or costs seems to have about the same value weight for them as helping patent owners win lawsuits.

        Reply Report
        1. 8.1.1.1

          protecting American business and consumers from patent suit interruptions or costs seems to have about the same value weight for them as helping patent owners win lawsuits

          That’s no way to run a kleptocracy

          Reply Report
          1. 8.1.1.1.1

            marty — employing his “Opposite Day” colors, as the kleptocracy IS running along the lines that the Efficient Infringers want (with the Court making a mess of eligibility law).

            Reply Report
    2. 8.2

      Could Tropp be the new / next American Axle?
      Anybody could be the new American Axle. However, these claims have little hope of surviving. This is a business method — regardless of one wants to define it. If claims to modifying an axle (i.e., the tuning in American Axle) didn’t interest SCOTUS, these will not. This will be an easy denial of cert.

      Reply Report
      1. 8.2.1

        I reject the notion that claims to a device can be so casually classified as “business method.”

        Further, you appear to agree that business methods (on some per se level) are outside the scope of innovation protection.

        Talk about lousy ideas….

        Reply Report
  5. 7

    David Tropp sued Travel Sentry for patent infringement back in 2006. That was the same year that I first taught a patent law class.

    Over 15 years of litigation with no solid result—in either direction—for all that time and money. This sort of case makes one wonder whether Congress would not do better to add a working requirement to the U.S. patent laws.

    Both the NPEs and the defendants sued by the NPEs would be better served—in the end—if the lawsuit ends early, instead of dragging on for years before it ends with a whimper. A working requirement would give the courts a quick, solid reason to end the case early, before it turns into a case of throwing good money after bad.

    Reply Report
    1. 7.1

      I don’t follow this comment, as this case doesn’t appear to involve NPEs. Page 6 of the petition (& fn3) says this:

      Petitioner is not merely a patent holder; he practices his invention. E.g., Travel Sentry, 497 F.App’x at 960. Soon after filing for the two patents at
      issue, petitioner incorporated Safe Skies, LLC, and began manufacturing and selling locks that could be identified with a red flame logo. Safe Skies Luggage Locks (last accessed July 4, 2022), link to safeskieslocks.com. He began selling these “Liberty Locks” online, through mail order, as well as to large retailers. Travel Sentry, 497 F. App’x at 960. Petitioner’s method has enjoyed tremendous success in the travel industry, quickly becoming the new standard for luggage locks. See, e.g., C.A. App. 2223.3

      [footnote 3:] Indeed, since 2004, petitioner has sold millions of dollars’
      worth of locks throughout the United States and around the world. E.g., C.A. App. 2202. Safe Skies locks are sold either integrated into commercial luggage lines, such as Calvin Klein® and Tommy Hilfiger®, or standalone through dozens of retailers, such as Walgreens, Kmart, Bed Bath and Beyond, and others. E.g., ibid. Safe Skies also sells its locks directly to travelers through its website, http://www.safeskieslocks.com. TSA offers a direct
      link to the Safe Skies website, explaining that “TSA officers have tools for opening and re-locking baggage with accepted and recognized locks, such as Safe Skies® and Travel Sentry®, reducing the likelihood of damaging the lock or bag if a physical inspection is required.”

      Reply Report
      1. 7.1.1

        Well, that’s egg on my face. I thought that Tropp was an NPE. Thanks for setting me straight.

        Reply Report
    2. 7.2

      A working requirement would give the courts a quick, solid reason to end the case early
      A working requirement? That is a lousy idea.

      Do I have to build a supertanker if my invention is directed to an improved supertanker?
      Do I have to build a semiconductor fab if my invention is directed to an improved method of creating a microprocessor?
      What happens to those people whose inventions follow up on another invention (i.e., an improvement to an existing invention) whereby making the invention necessarily infringes another patent(s). Will they be forced to infringe in order to have standing?

      Lousy, lousy, lousy idea.

      Reply Report
      1. 7.2.1

        Do I have to build a supertanker if my invention is directed to an improved supertanker?
        Do I have to build a semiconductor fab if my invention is directed to an improved method of creating a microprocessor?

        As a practical matter, the people most likely to invent improved supertankers are folks who already run a fleet of supertankers, and the folks most likely to invent a method of microprocessor manufacture are folks who already have fabs in operation. I am cheerfully willing to concede (see #7.1.1) that my #7 is not that convincing, but this objection does not seem that forceful.

        Reply Report
        1. 7.2.1.1

          With all due respect F U on that “as a practical matter.”

          This is much more than mere egg on your face — this is a clear indication of your anti-patent bias in that this reflects the kowtow to “those that make.”

          It is well beyond “lousy,” it is asinine and anti-patent.

          Reply Report
        2. 7.2.1.2

          There are lots of improvements made to airplanes that aren’t made by airplane manufacturers. The mechanical world is rife with sub-component manufacturers that make things that go into larger assemblies. I made an improved brake pad for use with an automobile, do I need to be making an automobile?

          It is a requirement that has little policy justification. All it does is force complete vertical integration. While complete vertical integration may be common in the biotech realm, it isn’t elsewhere.

          the people most likely to invent improved supertankers are folks who already run a fleet of supertankers
          While design and manufacture are oftentimes tied together, they are not necessarily done so. Do a search on “fabless chip makers.” Does Apple manufacture their own computer chips? I believe Foxconn does that for them. Does that mean Apple cannot get patents on any chip improvements they design?

          Reply Report
          1. 7.2.1.2.1

            The mechanical world is rife with sub-component manufacturers that make things that go into larger assemblies.

            Right, and if you invent an improved airplane part but then claim a new airplane, you are doing it wrong. Meanwhile, if a genius works for a parts manufacturer, but spends her time inventing new airplanes: (1) you have to wonder if she has the right job; and (2) you have to wonder why her employer is not setting her more and better projects related to the products that they actually sell.

            In any event, to the extent that someone not in the (e.g.) airplane industry invents an improved airplane, there are really only two possibilities. (1) The new technology gives the user a competitive advantage over others in the field, in which case it should still be commercially feasible to sell the patent to someone in the field (at which point the working requirement would be satisfied). (2) The new technology does not give the patentee a competitive advantage in the relevant field, in which case one wonders what is the value of patenting it in the first place.

            It is a requirement that has little policy justification. All it does is force complete vertical integration.

            I agree that a working requirement would favor vertical integration. I cannot agree, however, that it would have “little policy justification.” Cohen & al. (2016) Science 352(6285):521-22 report that “after settling with NPEs (or losing to them in court), firms on average reduce… R&D… by >25%.” In other words, NPE litigation comes at the expense of domestic innovation. Anything that works selectively to reduce NPE litigation (which minimally impacting non-NPE litigation) is, therefore, good for innovation on balance.

            There are both benefits and burdens to a working requirement. On balance, however, the benefits would outweigh the burdens.

            Reply Report
        3. 7.2.1.3

          >As a practical matter, the people most likely to invent improved supertankers are folks who already run a fleet of supertankers

          I think most research universities would beg to differ.

          OTOH, maybe excluding them from the patent system would be a net improvement. Universities are easily the most aggressive “NPEs” in the patent world, despite their marketing and 401(c)(3) status.

          Reply Report
          1. 7.2.1.3.1

            I think most research universities would beg to differ.

            Fair enough. I will rephrase: the people most likely to invent commercially relevant improvements to supertankers are folks who already run a fleet of supertankers.

            [M]aybe excluding [research universities] from the patent system would be a net improvement.

            No “maybe” about it. It would be better for both research universities and the rest of the world if research universities were to face incentives against entering the patent arena.

            Reply Report
            1. 7.2.1.3.1.1

              Incentives against patents…

              And Greg cannot figure out why people call him anti-patent….

              Reply Report
      2. 7.2.2

        +1 WT

        Reply Report
  6. 6

    OT, but a case this blog flagged in April was decided this morning, on the ability of a government employee (naval engineer) to moonlight as a patent attorney in private practice for paying clients.
    link to patentlyo.com
    link to cafc.uscourts.gov

    Reply Report
    1. 6.1

      Thanks!

      Reply Report
    2. 6.2

      …was decided this morning…

      I meant to say.

      Reply Report
    3. 6.3

      Here’s the punchline:

      Before MOORE, Chief Judge, PROST and HUGHES, Circuit Judges.

      PER CURIAM.

      Kevin Correll appeals an order of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia denying his request to preliminarily enjoin his suspension from practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“PTO”). For the reasons set forth below, we affirm.

      Reply Report
  7. 5

    A claim to a method of marketing. OK. Great. Given the Supreme Court’s manifest reluctance to tangle with the laws of nature, or tangle with technological solutions to technological problems, and the continuing pressing need for it to clarify eligibility, perhaps it will find a case on marketing, that avoids all talk of “laws of nature”, a more attractive SUV for its purposes.

    In particular, I sould like to know, is “marketing” one of the “useful arts” contemplated by 35 USC 101?

    Incidentally, the recently granted European family member is EP-B-2532812. No surprise, that Travel Sentry has opposed it.

    Reply Report
    1. 5.1

      Method of marketing granted under the EP….

      Was that “per se” or “as such?”

      Reply Report
  8. 4

    Tough invention to claim given the Court’s “multiple infringer” precedents + master key lock art.

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      Exactly. This particular patent family was proving worthless even before §101 became an issue.

      Reply Report
      1. 4.1.1

        Worthless, Greg? In what sense?

        The invention is a commercial success, is it not? It is increasingly profitable, is it not?

        When I first read about it I thought it, a new, useful and not obvious contribution to society, notwithstanding the known technology in master keys. Such contributions ought to be eligible for patent protection, ought they not?

        Reply Report
        1. 4.1.1.1

          An invention can be a success even where the patent is flawed. This patent is flawed, even if the invention it purports to claim is sound enough.

          Reply Report
          1. 4.1.1.1.1

            Sad but true, that even great and unobvious inventions can have flawed patents. Classic example: Edison’s pioneer invention of the first sound recording system of any kind, but patent claims limited to only Vertical movement of a needle in a track. [How well or how much he was willing to pay for his patent attorneys is another historical question.]

            Reply Report
  9. 3

    Re: “Back then, .. [t]he rule of thumb was “anything under the sun made by man” and I mean ANYTHING.”
    True, because of that rampant misquotation of the Sup. Ct. Chakrabarty decision, deliberately ignoring the immediately following sentences listing the longstanding Sup. Ct. Exceptions to “anything under the sun made by man” and their case citations.

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      I think the Supreme Court started the confusion.

      Senate Report No. 1979, 82d Cong., 2d Sess. (1952) actually states:

      A person may have ”invented” a machine or a manufacture, which may include anything under the sun that is made by man, but it is not necessarily patentable under section 101 unless the conditions of the title are fulfilled.

      However, in Chakrabarty, the Supreme Court states:

      The Committee Reports accompanying the 1952 Act inform us that Congress intended statutory subject matter to “include anything under the sun that is made by man.”

      This is quite a departure from the meaning of the quote in the Senate Report.

      Reply Report
      1. 3.1.1

        Thanks PiKa,

        I doubt that “cheerleader” Paul will venture any type of retraction, and would add that — especially — in view of patent law, ALL statements by the Supreme Court are suspect in view of self-serving (and incorrect) “interpretations” given their known power add1ct10n of sticking their fingers into wax noses.

        Reply Report
        1. 3.1.1.1

          There is nothing to retract. I noted what the Supreme Court actually said in its Chakrabarty decision, which is the only thing that counts.

          Reply Report
          1. 3.1.1.1.1

            I call B$ on that “nothing to retract.”

            As you continue to hew towards your cheerleading, someone actually interested with innovation protection would NOT stop with the Supreme Court getting words of Congress wrong.

            Yeah Paul – this falls into more MISinformation from you.

            It’s not a good look.

            Reply Report
      2. 3.1.2

        Kinda like a tiger chasing its tail, a whirl. If one looks they can find large numbers of issued cases, now expired, where there was no written desc. support for a claim term, but enforcement was different back then – as if there were a presumption of validity to the patents.

        Reply Report
  10. 2

    I was surprised this cert petition could be filed so long after his Fed. Cir. decision, but p.2 says:
    “The judgment of the court of appeals was entered on February 14, 2022. On April 28, 2022, the Court extended the time within which to file any petition for a writ of certiorari to June 14, 2022. On June 6, 2022, the Court further extended the time to file any petition for a writ of certiorari to July 5, 2022.”

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      This is normal. Under Supreme Court Rule 13, the deadline for a cert petition is 90 days from judgment, and it can be extended by up to 60 days.

      link to law.cornell.edu

      Reply Report
  11. 1

    Sorry to bother you with reality…

    Whether the claims at issue in Tropp’s patents reciting physical rather than computer-processing steps

    Last checked, software WORKS — in the physical world.

    This is not magic.

    (Or is it? )

    link to youtu.be

    Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture