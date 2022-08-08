Reviewing the Patent Eligibility Restoration Act of 2022

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Section 101 has some magic to it.  The short provision has remained essentially unchanged since it was originally handwritten in the 1700s and signed into law by President George Washington.

Whoever invents or discovers any new and useful process, machine, manufacture, or composition of matter, or any new and useful improvement thereof, may obtain a patent therefor, subject to the conditions and requirements of this title.

35 U.S.C. 101.  But the courts have taken the general provision and given it substantial meaning beyond the text.

Senator Tillis has introduced legislation that would re-write Section 101 — taking back authority from the courts and detailing the scope of eligibility as broadly extending to technology-based innovation.  Because the Supreme Court’s interpretation of Section 101 is largely atextual, the proposed amendment does not change the core text cited above. Rather, the Bill adds detail in the form of “eligibility exclusions” and notes that the broad provisions of Section 101 are subject “only to” the statutory exclusions.”  In his press release, Senator Tillis indicates that the proposal “is the product of almost four years of consensus driven stakeholder conversations from all interested parties.”

Unfortunately, due to a series of Supreme Court decisions, patent eligibility law in the United States has become confused, constricted, and unclear in recent years. This has led to inconsistent case decisions, uncertainty in innovation and investment communities, and unpredictable business outcomes. This has resulted in a wide range of well-documented negative impacts.

Tillis.  The Bill does not include a statement about whether its impact would be retroactive to apply to already issued patents and pending applications.  If it is retroactive, the legislation would have an immediate impact on many thousands of of patents and pending applications.

The Bill lists four particular eligibility exclusions that would be codified within a new Section 101(b)(1).  In particular, the statute would deny patent protection “for any of the following, if claimed as such:”

(A) A mathematical formula, apart from a useful invention or discovery.

(B) A process that— (i) is a non-technological economic, financial, business, social, cultural, or artistic process; (ii) is a mental process performed solely in the human mind; or (iii) occurs in nature wholly independent of, and prior to, any human activity.

(C) An unmodified human gene, as that gene exists in the human body.

(D) An unmodified natural material, as that material exists in nature.

These four exclusions are the only exceptions to Section 101’s broad text. The provision goes on with additional “CONDITIONS” that endeavor to ensure that the exclusions are narrowly read:

(2) CONDITIONS.—

(A) CERTAIN PROCESSES.—Notwithstanding paragraph (1)(B)(i), a person may obtain a patent for a claimed invention that is a process described in such provision if that process is embodied in a machine or manufacture, unless that machine or manufacture is recited in a patent claim without integrating, beyond merely storing and executing, the steps of the
process that the machine or manufacture perform.

‘(B) HUMAN GENES AND NATURAL MATERIALS. … a human gene or natural material that is isolated, purified, enriched, or otherwise altered by human activity, or that is otherwise employed in a useful invention or discovery, shall not be considered to be unmodified [i.e., is patentable].

The Bill would also add a process for determining whether or not an invention is eligible.

(c) ELIGIBILITY.—

(1) IN GENERAL.—In determining whether, under this section, a claimed invention is eligible for a patent, eligibility shall be determined—

(A) by considering the claimed invention as a whole and without discounting or disregarding any claim element; and

(B) without regard to—(i) the manner in which the claimed invention was made; (ii) whether a claim element is known, conventional, routine, or naturally occurring; (iii) the state of the applicable art, as of the date on which the claimed invention is invented; or (iv) any other consideration in section 102, 103, or 112.

The proposed amendment makes clear that invalidity via eligibility is still potentially available via motion to dismiss.

Finally, the provision also modifies and adds definitions to Section 100 of the Patent Act:

 (b) [Amended] The term “process” means process, art or method, and includes a new use, application, or method of manufacture of a known or naturally occurring process, machine, manufacture, composition of matter, or material.

(k) [New] The term ‘useful’ means, with respect to an invention or discovery, that the invention or discovery has a specific and practical utility from the perspective of a person of ordinary skill in the art to which the invention or discovery pertains.

Read the legislation yourself here.

Hide comments

4 thoughts on “Reviewing the Patent Eligibility Restoration Act of 2022

  1. 2

    These clowns still refuse to address the reality of how claims are written.

    According to this proposal, this claim would be eligible:

    A method comprising (1) drinking water and (2) thinking about [insert useful non-obvious medical correlation here].

    This is just the tip of the iceberg of what’s incredibly wrong with this proposed statute.

    Reply Report
  2. 1

    I’ve seen worse attempts. But it’s still fatally flawed and loaded with subjectivity.

    From the first words: A mathematical formula, apart from a useful invention or discovery….

    So only useless math is excluded? How does one determine that?

    Once we land on that, are we much closer to categorizing the panoply of things people get paid for as a a non-technological economic, financial, business, social, cultural, or artistic process?

    So we can embed our new process in a machine or manufacture unless that machine or manufacture is recited in a patent claim without integrating, beyond merely storing and executing, the steps of the
    process that the machine or manufacture perform

    Oh, I can see how that’s a big improvement of what judges determine today via Alice. Wait, what?

    How does one by consider a claimed invention “as a whole and without discounting or disregarding any claim element”?

    Common sense says that a complex set of elements cannot all be of equal utility, novelty, or completeness in description. Something has to be newer, and more useful, and taught by the disclosure – no amount of statutory language or Congressional intent can ever remove the fact that inventions have a point of novelty where the utility is found- and understood by PHOSITA.

    That fact is SO pertinent to the drafters that they had to finish with a definition of utility relating to PHOSITA.

    The patent act can’t contradict itself on something as basic as PHOSITA recognizing the point of novelty when being taught by the disclosure. PHOSITA certainly does not look at an invention “as a whole” treating each and every claim element with equal regard.

    In other words, this proposal invites just as much mischief as we have today, just as much subjectivity to be traversed by fact finders, and just as much confusion for everyone else.

    The problem is information. This proposal starts right off with a line about math. Everyone understands that math is pure information, and useful, and therefore we have a problem because the patent act does not guide us on the meaning and application of new and useful information disclosed in patent claims.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Don’t let perfect be the enemy of good. Don’t obsess about edge cases.

      This isn’t the best, but it is better than what we have now.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        Meh,

        No. It is not. The whole “exclude business” is one VERY Large Trojan Horse.

        (As one example, the very term Fintech B L 0 W S apart this legislation.

        Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture