In re Killian: Spurious Eligibility Arguments

In re Killian, — F.4th — (Fed. Cir. August 23, 2022)

This decision authored by Judge Chen and joined by Judges Taranto and Clevenger appears as something of a tour-de-force rejecting a large number of spurious eligibility arguments.  The court seemingly made the case precedential to help avoid seeing these same arguments arise again.

Jeffrey Killian filed his patent application back in 2014 seeking to patent his computerized algorithm for identifying “overlooked eligibility for social security disability insurance” and other adult-child benefits.  The basic approach is to get access to state records of individuals receiving treatment for developmental disabilities or mental illness from a state licensed facility. Those records are then compared against the Federal SSDI rolls.   Once an individual is identified, the claims then call for information a GUI to open for a caseworker who inputs various information such as SSN, birth information, family information in order to determine eligibility for benefits.   The examiner found the claims novel, non-obvious, and sufficiently definite.  But, still, the claims suffered from the fatal defect of being directed toward an abstract idea.  The PTAB affirmed the examiner rejection of all pending claims — concluding that the claims were directed to an “abstract mental process.”  Although the claim recited various technology, the Board concluded that those were ancillary under Alice Step 1 (“insignificant extra-solution activity”); and under Alice Step 2, those additions were insufficient to transform the unpatentable idea into a patent eligible invention.  On appeal, the Federal Circuit has affirmed.

Step 1.  At Step 1 of the eligibility exception analysis, the court asks whether the claims are “directed to” an unpatentable exception, such as an abstract idea.  In that process, the court endeavors to consider the claimed invention’s “character as a whole.”  Here, it found that the “thrust” of the claims is collection and examining of data.  Those are steps that humans do regularly in their own mind and, as such, the court found them an unpatentable abstract idea. The claims also recite various computer technology and use of input screens.  However, the court the extra activity insufficient under Alice: A claim does not pass muster at step two by “[s]tating an abstract idea while adding the words ‘apply it with a computer.'”  Slip Op. (quoting Alice).

Killian argued to the appellate panel that the eligibility standard applied by the USPTO was arbitrary and capricious–thus violating due process and APA requirements, inter alia.  The court disagreed and provided two responses.  (1) Appeal to Authority: The rules here come from the Supreme Court and therefore are not arbitrary & capricious; (2) Appeal to Reason: The Federal Circuit has provided sufficient guidance on how to apply the doctrine and how to figure out what counts as an abstract idea.

Although there is no single, inflexible rule for the abstract idea inquiry, our court has provided guidance as to what constitutes an abstract idea. We have explained that, first, “[t]he ‘abstract idea’ step of the inquiry calls upon us
to look at the ‘focus of the claimed advance over the prior art’ to determine if the claim’s ‘character as a whole’ is directed to excluded subject matter.” Affinity Labs. Once we identify the “focus of the asserted claims,” we may consider whether the claims “fall into a familiar class of claims directed to’ a patent-ineligible concept.” Elec. Power Grp.

We have provided still further guidance for those familiar classes of claims. For example, in the context of claims to results, we have explained that claims that “simply demand[] the production of a desired result . . . without any limitation on how to produce that result” are directed to an abstract idea. Interval Licensing. In the context of mental processes … we have explained that if a claim’s steps “can be performed in the human mind, or by a human using a pen and paper,” and the elements in the claim do not contain a sufficient inventive concept under Alice/Mayo step two, the claim is for a patent-ineligible abstract idea. Ericsson Inc. v. TCL Commc’n Tech. Holdings Ltd., 955 F.3d 1317, 1327 (Fed. Cir. 2020) And we have explained that “[i]nformation as such is an intangible”; accordingly, “gathering and analyzing information of a specified content, then displaying the results” without “any particular assertedly inventive technology for performing those functions” is an abstract idea. Elec. Power Grp. We have provided further guidance for “cases involving software innovations,” where the abstract idea “inquiry often turns on whether the claims focus on ‘the specific asserted improvement in computer capabilities . . . or, instead, on a process that qualifies as an “abstract idea” for which computers are invoked merely as a tool.’ ” Finjan.

Our case law also provides guidance as to “inventive concept,” particularly in the context of claims for computer implementations of abstract ideas. We have explained that claims for methods that “improve[] an existing technological process” include an inventive concept at step two. BASCOM. And claims that “recite a specific, discrete implementation of the abstract idea” rather than “preempt[ing] all ways of” achieving an abstract idea using a computer may include an inventive concept. Id. But claims to “an abstract idea implemented on generic computer components, without providing a specific technical solution beyond simply using generic computer concepts in a conventional way” do not pass muster at step
two. Id. “Neither attempting to limit the use of
[the idea] to a particular technological environment nor a wholly generic computer implementation is sufficient.” buySAFE.

Slip Op.

Kilian argued that prior eligibility precedent should not apply to him because he did not have the opportunity to litigate those cases.  On appeal the court rejected that attempt to undermine classic common law methodology.

Killian argued that the search for “inventive concept” at Alice Step 2 is improper because the Invention Requirement was eliminated by the 1952 Patent Act.  On appeal, the court noted first that the old “invention” requirement is different from the “inventive concept” element of Alice.  And, take it up with the Supreme Court.

Killian argued that the “mental steps” doctrine has no foundation.  On appeal, the court found that argument “plainly incorrect” based upon statements from the Supreme Court in Mayo (quoting Benson).

Killian argued that the PTO failed to provide any actual evidence that its computer usage was routine and conventional. On appeal, the Federal Circuit pointed to Killian’s patent application statement that the claimed method “may be performed by any suitable computer system.”  That said, the appellate court appears to have accepted the implicit judicial notice from the Board that “operations of storing, analyzing, receiving, and writing data are primitive computer operations found in any computer system.”  At this very basic level, these issues can really be seen as questions of law (and thus subject to precedential enforcement).  “As the Supreme Court has explained, generic computer functions, performed on, as the application itself admits, any generic computer, do not provide an inventive concept.”

If there had been a true question of fact in dispute, then prior precedent regarding similar inventions would not automatically establish those factual conclusions outside of the context of issue preclusion.  Here, the patentee’s “specification admits that the computer, which the Board correctly identified as the additional element of the claims, is well-understood, routine, and conventional, no further evidence is needed.”  Slip Op.

Rejection affirmed.

Question: Can you do anything to save Killian save his claims? [94488_14450042_03-29-2018_CLM]

= = =

Burman Mathis argued for Killian; Monica Lateef (USPTO Associate Solicitor) argued for the Agency.  Lateef is also a member of the Federal Circuit’s advisory council.

23 thoughts on “In re Killian: Spurious Eligibility Arguments

  1. 9

    Who loves you and who do you love?

    Well, Killian’s got no love for 101 case law and CAFC’s got no love for his claims.

  2. 8

    The (mere) panel appears to have overturned the Berkheimer decision.

    (We’ve moved the goalposts to any combination of computing elements if those elements — strictly taken alone — may be deemed “conventional.”

    Watch out folks — this type of logic is not constraintable to only computing inventions.

    (Remember that big box of protons, neutrons, and electrons of mine?)

  3. 7

    “The Federal Circuit has provided sufficient guidance on how to apply the doctrine and how to figure out what counts as an abstract idea.”

    This from the same group of jokers who’ve virtually (correctly so) begged — begged — SCOTUS to provide useful, explainable, actionable eligibility guidance.

    A lie repeated over and over and over again — even one that’s been made precedential — doesn’t transform the lie into truth.

    Making it precedential changes nothing. Nothing.

    It’s still a lie. And they know it.

    They should be ashamed.

    1. 7.1

      Congress – are you paying attention?

      1. 7.1.1

        Basically, here Chen has called Tillis a
        L
        I
        A
        R

    2. 7.2

      This from the same group of jokers who’ve… begged… SCOTUS to provide useful, explainable, actionable eligibility guidance.

      I do not know that this is as much of a burn as you imagine. The last such plea was in 2019. That was then and this is now. There is a more evolved body of case law that has emerged since then. It is not crazy for them to have begged for more guidance back then, but to conclude that such guidance does exist now.

      For my part, I consider §101 law to be much less confusing now than I found it back in 2012 when Mayo first dropped. It is still quite nearly as appalling, but far less confusing. A decade ago, I used to think “is X categorically unpatentable in view of Mayo? Is Y categorically unpatentable in view of Mayo? Is Z? Is K? Is W?” Now we have a great deal more clarity (the answer is almost always “yes, X is categorically unpatentable”). Just because the judges are cagey and refuse to say explicitly that X is categorically unpatentable does not mean that we cannot meaningfully tell our clients “do not waste your time trying to patent your invention in art field X, because the CAFC has ruled that art field categorically unpatentable.” It is in the nature of precedent that principles can be extracted from an assemblage of holdings, even when those principles are never articulated in so many words.

      It is not a cheerful clarity that has built up in the time since the CAFC’s last en banc plea to the SCOTUS. It is a species of clarity, nevertheless.

  4. 6

    That is a pretty thorough trashing of Killian’s arguments by CAFC. Wholly expected. SCOTUS will surely deny cert if he tries that route, too.

  5. 5

    They should probably rethink this: “We have explained that claims for methods that ‘improve[] an existing technological process’ include an inventive concept at step two. BASCOM.”

    Plenty of their cases seem to have a method that improves an existing technological process, but if you get the wrong set of judges, it doesn’t seem to matter. Short list: a garage door opener; a video-transcoding patent; a camera; given time, I could easily point out 10 more.

    Reply Report
      Bottom line: the reason why Iancu attempted to give the patent examiners multiple off-ramps is because the courts have created a literal Gordian Knot of conflicting law.

      Nothing in this decision cuts that knot.

      Reply Report
      Plenty of their cases seem to have a method that improves an existing technological process, but if you get the wrong set of judges, it doesn’t seem to matter. Short list: a garage door opener; a video-transcoding patent; a camera; given time, I could easily point out 10 more.
      One person’s improvement to technology is another person’s improvement to an abstract idea using technology. It all depends upon the desired result. The case law is set up so that the desired result (thumbs up or thumbs down) can be arrived at based upon a subjective belief as to improvement.

      That point aside, I don’t see how these claims could be declared to be an improvement to technology.

      Reply Report
        Do we have a technological arts test?

        Hint: no such thing has been written by Congress – or is reflected by the term Useful Arts.

        Stevens dissent dressed up as a concurrence has not changed.

        Reply Report
          Do we have a technological arts test?
          It is one of the offramps that the Federal Circuit provides, and my comment was directed to that specific offramp.

          Reply Report
    Just because everyone says Alice is vague and idiosyncratic doesn’t make it so.

    Reply Report
    +1 at juxtposing this article with the next one:

    In one, the applicant’s attempt to link 50 obsolete state database schemas with an equally obsolete federal database schema is considered routine and conventional, and thus, completely unworthy of patent protection …

    In the other, the Federal Circuit realizes that simply making its old appeallate records available online is so difficult a task as to be “impracticable.”

    Reply Report
      +1 at juxtposing this article with the next one:
      LOL — good point.

      Reply Report
      Ha!

    3. 3.3

      I’d think you’d have a point if Killian actually implemented the claimed system.

      Reply Report
        What evidence do you have that he hasn’t?

        Reply Report
        Why would an examiner – ANY examiner leap to such a “actually implemented” view?

        Reply Report
    Can you do anything to [help] Killian save his claims?

    Not anything useful, no. It is possible that there are amendments that could push this across the line to eligibility under the current legal standards, but not without gutting any commercial relevance that the claims might have.

    In fact, there may not even be a set of amendments that could make these claims §101 compliant, because I have doubts that there is even utility within the patent law sense here. If all you have to show for your efforts at the end of method is that you know something about money, is that really part of the “useful arts”? I do not know that we actually have still applicable case law that answers that question.

    Reply Report
      for your efforts at the end of method is that you know something about money, is that really part of the “useful arts”? I do not know that we actually have still applicable case law that answers that question.

      Let’s see – did the Bilski case on the LOS1NG side (Steven’s dissent dressed as a concurrence) get reclassified by the Supreme Court to be the winning holding?

      Reply Report
      Surely the claims at least have patent law utility. But eligible subject matter? I think it’s hopeless.

      Reply Report
    The void-for-vagueness argument against Alice failed. See slip op. at 11. Another futile constitutional argument tried and failed.

    Reply Report

