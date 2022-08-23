In re Killian: Spurious Eligibility Arguments

by Dennis Crouch

In re Killian, — F.4th — (Fed. Cir. August 23, 2022)

This decision authored by Judge Chen and joined by Judges Taranto and Clevenger appears as something of a tour-de-force rejecting a large number of spurious eligibility arguments. The court seemingly made the case precedential to help avoid seeing these same arguments arise again.

Jeffrey Killian filed his patent application back in 2014 seeking to patent his computerized algorithm for identifying “overlooked eligibility for social security disability insurance” and other adult-child benefits. The basic approach is to get access to state records of individuals receiving treatment for developmental disabilities or mental illness from a state licensed facility. Those records are then compared against the Federal SSDI rolls. Once an individual is identified, the claims then call for information a GUI to open for a caseworker who inputs various information such as SSN, birth information, family information in order to determine eligibility for benefits. The examiner found the claims novel, non-obvious, and sufficiently definite. But, still, the claims suffered from the fatal defect of being directed toward an abstract idea. The PTAB affirmed the examiner rejection of all pending claims — concluding that the claims were directed to an “abstract mental process.” Although the claim recited various technology, the Board concluded that those were ancillary under Alice Step 1 (“insignificant extra-solution activity”); and under Alice Step 2, those additions were insufficient to transform the unpatentable idea into a patent eligible invention. On appeal, the Federal Circuit has affirmed.

Step 1. At Step 1 of the eligibility exception analysis, the court asks whether the claims are “directed to” an unpatentable exception, such as an abstract idea. In that process, the court endeavors to consider the claimed invention’s “character as a whole.” Here, it found that the “thrust” of the claims is collection and examining of data. Those are steps that humans do regularly in their own mind and, as such, the court found them an unpatentable abstract idea. The claims also recite various computer technology and use of input screens. However, the court the extra activity insufficient under Alice: A claim does not pass muster at step two by “[s]tating an abstract idea while adding the words ‘apply it with a computer.'” Slip Op. (quoting Alice).

Killian argued to the appellate panel that the eligibility standard applied by the USPTO was arbitrary and capricious–thus violating due process and APA requirements, inter alia. The court disagreed and provided two responses. (1) Appeal to Authority: The rules here come from the Supreme Court and therefore are not arbitrary & capricious; (2) Appeal to Reason: The Federal Circuit has provided sufficient guidance on how to apply the doctrine and how to figure out what counts as an abstract idea.

Although there is no single, inflexible rule for the abstract idea inquiry, our court has provided guidance as to what constitutes an abstract idea. We have explained that, first, “[t]he ‘abstract idea’ step of the inquiry calls upon us

to look at the ‘focus of the claimed advance over the prior art’ to determine if the claim’s ‘character as a whole’ is directed to excluded subject matter.” Affinity Labs. Once we identify the “focus of the asserted claims,” we may consider whether the claims “fall into a familiar class of claims directed to’ a patent-ineligible concept.” Elec. Power Grp. We have provided still further guidance for those familiar classes of claims. For example, in the context of claims to results, we have explained that claims that “simply demand[] the production of a desired result . . . without any limitation on how to produce that result” are directed to an abstract idea. Interval Licensing. In the context of mental processes … we have explained that if a claim’s steps “can be performed in the human mind, or by a human using a pen and paper,” and the elements in the claim do not contain a sufficient inventive concept under Alice/Mayo step two, the claim is for a patent-ineligible abstract idea. Ericsson Inc. v. TCL Commc’n Tech. Holdings Ltd., 955 F.3d 1317, 1327 (Fed. Cir. 2020) And we have explained that “[i]nformation as such is an intangible”; accordingly, “gathering and analyzing information of a specified content, then displaying the results” without “any particular assertedly inventive technology for performing those functions” is an abstract idea. Elec. Power Grp. We have provided further guidance for “cases involving software innovations,” where the abstract idea “inquiry often turns on whether the claims focus on ‘the specific asserted improvement in computer capabilities . . . or, instead, on a process that qualifies as an “abstract idea” for which computers are invoked merely as a tool.’ ” Finjan. Our case law also provides guidance as to “inventive concept,” particularly in the context of claims for computer implementations of abstract ideas. We have explained that claims for methods that “improve[] an existing technological process” include an inventive concept at step two. BASCOM. And claims that “recite a specific, discrete implementation of the abstract idea” rather than “preempt[ing] all ways of” achieving an abstract idea using a computer may include an inventive concept. Id. But claims to “an abstract idea implemented on generic computer components, without providing a specific technical solution beyond simply using generic computer concepts in a conventional way” do not pass muster at step

two. Id. “Neither attempting to limit the use of

[the idea] to a particular technological environment nor a wholly generic computer implementation is sufficient.” buySAFE.

Slip Op.

Kilian argued that prior eligibility precedent should not apply to him because he did not have the opportunity to litigate those cases. On appeal the court rejected that attempt to undermine classic common law methodology.

Killian argued that the search for “inventive concept” at Alice Step 2 is improper because the Invention Requirement was eliminated by the 1952 Patent Act. On appeal, the court noted first that the old “invention” requirement is different from the “inventive concept” element of Alice. And, take it up with the Supreme Court.

Killian argued that the “mental steps” doctrine has no foundation. On appeal, the court found that argument “plainly incorrect” based upon statements from the Supreme Court in Mayo (quoting Benson).

Killian argued that the PTO failed to provide any actual evidence that its computer usage was routine and conventional. On appeal, the Federal Circuit pointed to Killian’s patent application statement that the claimed method “may be performed by any suitable computer system.” That said, the appellate court appears to have accepted the implicit judicial notice from the Board that “operations of storing, analyzing, receiving, and writing data are primitive computer operations found in any computer system.” At this very basic level, these issues can really be seen as questions of law (and thus subject to precedential enforcement). “As the Supreme Court has explained, generic computer functions, performed on, as the application itself admits, any generic computer, do not provide an inventive concept.”

If there had been a true question of fact in dispute, then prior precedent regarding similar inventions would not automatically establish those factual conclusions outside of the context of issue preclusion. Here, the patentee’s “specification admits that the computer, which the Board correctly identified as the additional element of the claims, is well-understood, routine, and conventional, no further evidence is needed.” Slip Op.

Rejection affirmed.

Question: Can you do anything to save Killian save his claims? [94488_14450042_03-29-2018_CLM]

Burman Mathis argued for Killian; Monica Lateef (USPTO Associate Solicitor) argued for the Agency. Lateef is also a member of the Federal Circuit’s advisory council.