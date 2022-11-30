PPAC 2022 Annual Report

Yes, I am going to have to call B$ on the assertions at the beginning of this report.

Namely,

“It also has been a year of significant progress on each of the key priorities:

1. Improving the reliability and durability of the patent right;

2. Expanding the number of people who engage the U.S. patent system as inventors, particularly in under-represented constituencies and geographies; and

3. Being good financial stewards so that patent system is efficient, affordable and accessible.”

Significant progress is NOT measured merely by efforts undertaken. RESULTS are what signify progress, not mere actions.

Let’s not confuse ‘activity’ with progress. I would daresay that absent any actual results, NONE of the key priorities have had any actual progress (let alone significant progress).