The Patent Public Advisory Committee (PPAC) includes nine voting members appointed by the Secretary of Commerce.  The committee is charged with reviewing “policies, goals, performance, budget, and user fees of the United States Patent and Trademark Office … and advise the Director on these matters.”  35 USC 5. The statute also charges the committee with preparing an annual report.  This year’s report is one of the most thoughtful that I have read and focuses the adjectives that we’d like to see in our patent system:  accessible, predictable, durable, enforceable, affordable, and understandable patent rights.

Read the report here: https://www.uspto.gov/sites/default/files/documents/PPAC-2022_annual-report.pdf

3 thoughts on “PPAC 2022 Annual Report

    A bit off-topic but Examiners seem to be getting surlier.

    Yes, I am going to have to call B$ on the assertions at the beginning of this report.

    Namely,

    It also has been a year of significant progress on each of the key priorities:
    1. Improving the reliability and durability of the patent right;
    2. Expanding the number of people who engage the U.S. patent system as inventors, particularly in under-represented constituencies and geographies; and
    3. Being good financial stewards so that patent system is efficient, affordable and accessible.

    Significant progress is NOT measured merely by efforts undertaken. RESULTS are what signify progress, not mere actions.

    Let’s not confuse ‘activity’ with progress. I would daresay that absent any actual results, NONE of the key priorities have had any actual progress (let alone significant progress).

    “The USPTO’s use of artificial intelligence (AI) and IT to improve classification and search is
    commendable.”

    Well, that’s enough rubbish for me. These people either don’t know what they’re talking about, or they don’t care.

