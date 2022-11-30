The Patent Public Advisory Committee (PPAC) includes nine voting members appointed by the Secretary of Commerce. The committee is charged with reviewing “policies, goals, performance, budget, and user fees of the United States Patent and Trademark Office … and advise the Director on these matters.” 35 USC 5. The statute also charges the committee with preparing an annual report. This year’s report is one of the most thoughtful that I have read and focuses the adjectives that we’d like to see in our patent system: accessible, predictable, durable, enforceable, affordable, and understandable patent rights.
Read the report here: https://www.uspto.gov/sites/default/files/documents/PPAC-2022_annual-report.pdf