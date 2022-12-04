Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

12 thoughts on "Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

  1. 3

    How about instead of lowering the standards challenging and providing the POC with tools they need to succeed?

    Just insanity. I find it hard enough to practice before the USPTO now. I’ve been doing it for a couple of decades and have multiple science degrees, a law degree, and passed the registration exam. I constantly have to fight with examiners about the correct interpretation of the MPEP and have meetings with SPEs.

    I find it takes all my training to provide fair representation to my clients.

    1. 3.1

      Night Writer,…

      B-b-but “Equity“….!

  2. 2

    The USPTO is now considering other procedures and standards for non-registered attorneys. The Notice suggests a fitness-to-practice standard which would only require a familiarity with the rules of the PTAB and no prior disciplinary actions.

    This makes sense to me.

    1. 2.1

      >The USPTO is now considering other procedures and standards for non-registered attorneys. The Notice suggests a fitness-to-practice standard which would only require a familiarity with the rules of the PTAB and no prior disciplinary actions.

      It’s a race to the bottom.

      1. 2.1.1

        Yeah crazy. No SAT, MCAT, LSAT scores. I guess no need to pass any test as that would be asking too much.

        > “only require a familiarity with the rules of the PTAB”

        Yes, we figured out long ago that passing the registration examination and having training in science was a good way to measure a person’s fitness.

        I love how all the woke Left (all Ds) want everything to be a subjective test based identify politics. So, the new test would likely be based subjectively on your skin color based on some bureaucrat having to interview you and decide whether you were “woke” or a “MAGA” person. MAGA people would fail and “woke” people would pass.

        1. 2.1.1.1

          Night Writer,

          Don’t you know that ALL of those tests, based in understanding and applying logic, math, and (actual) critical thinking are SYSTEMICALLY RA C1ST…?

        2. 2.1.1.2

          Yeah crazy. No SAT, MCAT, LSAT scores.

          The proposal is to allow attorneys without a reg. no. to represent clients in IPRs/PGRs. In other words, these people will have graduated from law school, which means that they will have taken the LSAT.

          I do not expect that they will have to share their LSAT score with the PTO, just as neither you nor I had to share our LSAT scores in order to sit the patent bar. We allow attorneys without reg. nos. to defend against validity challenges in court already (even as lead attorneys). Only bar admission is required for that task. Why should more be required to defend validity in an IPR?

          Meanwhile, the MPEP has no relevance to IPRs. The PTAB is bound by the law, not by the nickel summary of the law that they give to examiners. A lack of familiarity with the MPEP is, therefore, not an obstacle to good representation of clients for this sort of practice.

          1. 2.1.1.2.1

            Another hidden hyperlink to a Drum article about Twitter, Musk, Taibbi, and Hunter Biden….

            Who are you signaling, Greg?

            By the by – the angst is LESS about non-USPTO registered attorneys (who as you note HAVE BEEN THROUGH the LSAT process), and more so the Equity-driven Political Correctness B$ that is infusing itself and metastasizing from Academia throughout the Liberal Left ideology into the larger society.

            You, being of the Liberal Left persuasion, are simply an already slow-boiled frog.

          2. 2.1.1.2.2

            By the way, the Drum story is demonstrably FALSE.

            Let’s stop with the blatant propaganda and DIS/MISinformation, GREG.

    2. 2.2

      Me too. Get rid of the registration system. Any attorney licensed in any state (and DC or territory) should be able to practice before the PTO. (Cue the diaper soilers in 3, 2…)

      1. 2.2.1

        Meh,

        It is LESS about “diaper soilers” then YOU deign to believe.

        When the pass rates of that ‘mere secondary “bar” ‘ are appreciably different (that its, when EVEN the licensed attorneys can pass the registration exam at greater than 95%), THEN come with your whines.

  3. 1

    News flash: identifying people by their body shape, body parts, clothing, smell, walking patterns, breathing patterns, movements, etc. is older than the hills.

    Everyone involved with that application should be ashamed of themselves but we all know that some patent attorneys have no shame. Heck, some of them even defend the behavior of corrupt Texas judges.

