Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Matt Birney: Proteomics Secures Hong Kong Patent for Kidney Disease Test (Source: The West Australian)
- Jesse Coghlan: Apple Job Listings and Patents Hint at Foray into ‘3D Mixed-Reality World’ (Source: Cointelegraph)
- Atty. Daniel Davies: Supreme Court of Canada Affirms Record-Setting $645M Patent Infringement Award in Dow v Nova (Source: JD Supra)
- Atty. James Pawlowski: The USPTO Wants More Attorneys Practicing Before the PTAB (Source: JD Supra)
- Alessandro Mascellino: Apple Patent Application Hints at Identifying People Like Puzzle Pieces (Source: BiometricUpdate.com)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Dr. Yini Liu: Does Innovation Success Reduce the Cost of Financing? Evidence from Private Investments in Public Equity (Source: SSRN)
- Dr. Fred Bereskin, Dr. Po-Hsuan Hsu, Dr. Huijun Wang: Injunction Likelihood, Exploration in Branding and Innovation, and Market Value (Source: SSRN)
New Job Postings on Patently-O:
- Klarquist – Computer Science Attorney or Agent
- Klarquist – Chemistry Patent Attorney/Agent
- Foster Garvey
- Shook Hardy & Bacon
- Dority & Manning
- Okada Patent & Trademark Office, P.C.
- Nintendo of America
- Ballard Spahr LLP
- Hanley, Flight & Zimmerman (HFZ)
- Neustel Law Offices, LTD
- Scheef & Stone LLP
- Armstrong Teasdale
- Barclay Damon – Trademarks & Copyrights Attorney
- Barclay Damon – IP Litigation Associate