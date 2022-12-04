Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

How about instead of lowering the standards challenging and providing the POC with tools they need to succeed?

Just insanity. I find it hard enough to practice before the USPTO now. I’ve been doing it for a couple of decades and have multiple science degrees, a law degree, and passed the registration exam. I constantly have to fight with examiners about the correct interpretation of the MPEP and have meetings with SPEs.

I find it takes all my training to provide fair representation to my clients.