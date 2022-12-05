En Banc Question: When does Remote Work Become an “Established Place of Business?”

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

In re Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (Fed. Cir. 2022) (MonolithicEnBancPetition)

Back in 2021, Bel Power sued Monolithic for patent infringement in Waco Texas. 21-cv-00655.  Monolithic did not want to be a defendant before Judge Albright and so moved to dismiss/transfer:

  1. to dismiss/transfer the case for improper venue, 28 U.S.C. 1400(b), and alternatively
  2. to transfer the case on convenience grounds. 28 USC 1404(a).

Judge Albright denied both motions and Monolithic immediately petitioned the Federal Circuit for a writ of mandamus.  In September 2022, that petition was denied with a 2-1 decision. Judges Chen and Stark joined together in a per curiam majority opinion and Judge Lourie wrote in dissent.  Dennis Crouch, Remote Work and Patent Venue, Patently-O (Sept 30, 2022).

Now Monolithic has asked the Federal Circuit to reconsider its case en banc., focusing on the interpretation of 28 U.S.C. § 1400(b)’s requirement of a “regular and established place of business” in today’s remote-work and global-shipping world.  Here, Monolithic has several employees who work in the district for the purpose of serving customers in the district.  This includes both sales and engineering. And, at least according to Judge Abright this is not a ‘work-wherever-you-want’ situation. Rather, Monolithic wants some boots on the ground in Austin and other WDTX. locations to serve their clients in those locations.  In that regard, Judge Albright concluded that Monolithic maintains a continuous physical presence within the district by replacing the local employees that leave/move.  There is an expectation that those folks will keep MPS stored property in WDTX as well, both for sales and service.  In its en banc petition, Monolithic cites a long line of cases going back 100+ years that employee homes don’t count.

Proper venue is rarely a big deal these days in Federal Litigation.  Congress amended the venue statutes so that, in most cases, venue rises and falls with personal jurisdiction.   But, patent law is different.  In the late 1800s Congress created a special venue statute for patent cases that has stuck despite changes in the general law.  A US corporate defendant can be sued either:

  1. In the state of incorporation; or
  2. In a district where the defendant (a) “has committed acts of infringement” and (b) “has a regular and established place of business.”

28 U.S.C. 1400(b).  When a lawsuit is filed based upon improper venue, the district court will need to either dismiss the action or transfer the case to a district having proper venue.  Here, Monolithic argues that venue is improper because it lacks “a regular and established place of business” within the Western District of Texas. Meanwhile, the case is proceeding before Judge Albright. Claim construction is complete and discovery is ongoing. Trial is set for May 12, 2023.

One thing I’ll note is that in 2020, Monolithic filed two different patent infringement lawsuits in Waco as plaintiff.  22-cv-00320; 20-cv-00876.  But, there is no “good for the gander” principle for proper venue.  The statute has no clause indicating that suing a third party does not generally serve as an admission of proper venue.  (I believe it should serve as an admission that venue is likely convenient under 1404(a)).  What it does do, however, is make Monolithic an unsympathetic mandamus petitioner.

Patents at issue: U.S. Patent Nos. 6,936,999, 6,949,916, 7,000,125, 7,049,798, 7,080,265, and 7,456,617.  The primary accused product is a power management bus (MPM3695) used on integrated circuits.

= = =

Both parties have a team of lawyers, but it appears that Bell Power is primarily represented by Brian Sodikoff’s team at Katten Muchin.  Morrison & Foerster’s Deanne Maynard is representing Monolithic at the Federal Circuit.  MoFo is also at the district court, along with attorneys from Perkins Coie.

Hide comments

23 thoughts on “En Banc Question: When does Remote Work Become an “Established Place of Business?”

  1. 2

    Any tax attorneys out there with views of “working from home” (for a different angle)?

    Reply Report
  2. 1

    I have never understood what it means for a “per curiam” opinion to have a dissent. Obviously, if one of the judges is dissenting, then the order does not represent “the court” (i.e., “curia”) as a whole.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Wow Greg, another “hidden” hyperlink to an article that employs MORE MIS/DISinformation.

      (Trump never stated that the US Constitution actually be terminated, as has been SPUN by the Liberal Left – hence there is NO “muting” necessary as a response from anybody)

      As to your per curiam, an order (or decision) represents “the court” with dissents ALL THE TIME.

      ANY majority decision IS the decision of the Court and thus represents the Court.

      Maybe spend less time quaffing that Left Liberal propaganda…

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        Trump never stated that the US Constitution actually be terminated, as has been SPUN by the Liberal Left

        As a member of the entirely-unbiased website named Truth Social, I came across this “Truth” a couple days ago:
        So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great “Founders” did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!
        I cut and paste from this “Truth” just now so it is still up for people to view.

        The phrase “termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution” would seem to imply that Trump called for termination of a least a portion of the Constitution. Moreover, since he prefaced the term “rules, regulations, and articles” with the modifier of “all,” it would also seem to imply that “all” referred to all articles in the Constitution.

        One might argue that the Constitution contains a preamble, seven articles, and a multitude of amendments, that Trump was only advocating for the termination of all of the articles (and not the preamble and amendments), but I suspect that most would assume that that was an error of omission and not intentional on Trump’s part.

        You are, of course, welcome to opine on what Trump meant. However, it takes very little spin to arrive at the observation that Trump, in fact, did call for terminating the US Constitution — how much of it is debatable. And what constitutes “how much” doesn’t seem, at least to me, the more important story here.

        Reply Report
        1. 1.1.1.1

          Does that (rent-free) palatial estate the former President maintains in your head prevent you from understanding bombast and hyperbole?

          Reply Report
          1. 1.1.1.1.1

            Does that (rent-free) palatial estate the former President maintains in your head prevent you from understanding bombast and hyperbole?
            Ah yes … the time worn-classic excuse of he was just joking. That one never gets old, does it? For example, when Tucker Carlson said he was rooting for Russian against Ukraine (i.e., “I’m serious. Why do I care? Why shouldn’t I root for Russia? Which I am.”), his subsequent response was “Of course, I’m joking.” Yeah … a bunch of comedians.

            I just came across an article from Fox News written by Howard Kurtz who is the host of Fox News’s Media Buzz program. The article is entitled “Why Trump’s ‘termination’ of Constitution, demanding reinstatement or do-over, has set off alarms.” This is a snippet from the article:
            On cable news yesterday, there were lots of banners about something that exploded over the weekend: “TRUMP CALLS FOR CONSTITUTION TO BE TERMINATED.”
            When I first saw similar headlines online, I assumed it must be liberal spin, something taken out of context to make that accusation.
            Uh, no. That’s what he posted on Truth Social.

            Here is another snippet:
            But they also approved a Constitution that contains no provision for do-overs or evicting a sitting president in favor of his predecessor.
            Trump didn’t fudge or imply; he explicitly said “termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”
            This is not a leak from a meeting or liberals saying the ex-president has no respect for the Constitution. These are Trump’s own words.

            Granted, Trump has fallen out of favor with many over at Fox News. However, there is nothing objectively wrong with the reporting. Does Trump actually have to fomant a violent insurrection to overturn the will of the people for you to actually believe what he says? Oops … scratch that last thought — been there already.

            Reply Report
            1. 1.1.1.1.1.1

              Does that (rent-free) palatial estate the former President maintains in your head…

              How “rent free”? Pres. Trump has earned (and continues to earn) the space that he occupies in my thoughts.

              He was, after all, president of the United States, and bids fair to resume that office. There was once a time(back in 2015 and early 2016) that I blew him off as a bad joke, but no longer. I know better now than to ignore him as irrelevant, and so do most of us, I should think.

              Reply Report
              1. 1.1.1.1.1.1.1

                How “rent free”? Pres. Trump has earned (and continues to earn) the space that he occupies in my thoughts.
                Yes. While Trump may have been given many things in his lifetime, he will have definitely earned his rightful place in history. When even Fox News turns on you, that should give one a pretty good idea where that place in history lies.

                There was once a time(back in 2015 and early 2016) that I blew him off as a bad joke, but no longer. I know better now than to ignore him as irrelevant, and so do most of us, I should think.
                Personally, I initially thought it was a sad joke. However, that joke soon turned into fuel for nightmares. Just imagine if the January 6th mob got a hold of the Speaker of the House or the Vice President.

                Reply Report
            2. 1.1.1.1.1.2

              I think spending your time engaging with those you disagree with is laudable, but that’s not what is happening here.

              Your reasonable post was met with a thoughtless retort.

              So why respond to that with another reasonable post?

              If you say something to someone, and their response is to make water on your shoes, you aren’t doing anyone any favors by merely asking them to stop and giving them further opportunity to make water on your shoes.

              Reply Report
      2. 1.1.2

        I think Trump suggested that provisions of the Constitution be ignored under the circumstances, for him. Not necessarily terminated in general.

        That makes a big difference to you anon?

        Reply Report
      3. 1.1.3

        The more amazing thing is that Greg apparently lurks, and maybe even posts (but presumably using a nym, because I don’t recall seeing his name), on LGM.

        And here I thought it was just me. Now I don’t feel that special anymore.

        I’ll be sure to report your (anon’s) critique back to the LGM crowd too. They’ll probably get a few chuckles from it.

        Reply Report
        1. 1.1.3.1

          I do not spend any time in the comments section of LGM, but I do enjoy the blog.

          Reply Report
          1. 1.1.3.1.1

            Yet another “hidden link”…

            Who is Greg signaling, and why is being so surreptitious?

            Reply Report
          2. 1.1.3.1.2

            There are sometimes useful comments on the LGM blog, but like this site too many of the comments are useless drivel (though none as useless and drivelly as anon on this site). I mostly review the comments when Loomis posts a music open thread. Otherwise I avoid the comments.

            Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      It seems to me the main purpose nowadays is just no individual judge/justice wants to put a name to the majority opinion — for whatever reason.

      On the flip, you can certainly have unanimous opinions that are not per curiam. For example, in patent cases, Sotomayor has issued two fairly short, 9-0 (except for Scalia not joining some footnotes in one case) opinions in Octane v. Icon and Apple v. Samsung; neither was per curiam.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.2.1

        Sure, but here is the real locus of my confusion: “per curiam” means literally “by the court” or “on behalf of the court,” but all majority opinions are opinions on behalf of the court. Not all majority opinions, however, are issued “per curiam.”

        The way it was explained to me in law school was that a “per curiam” opinion explained a conclusion of law so basic and uncontroversial that no one justice might regard the opinion as uniquely his or her own. The “per curiam” label signifies that the court regards the point at issue as falling in this bland and banal basket.

        Obviously, however, if ⅓ of the court dissents from the opinion, then it is evidently not an uncontroversial assertion. At that point, labeling it “per curiam” looks like a sort of whistling past the graveyard.

        Reply Report
      2. 1.2.2

        I note, for example, that the New Oxford dictionary defines “per curiam” as a “decision… of a court in unanimous agreement.” A “per curiam” decision with a dissent is an oxymoron under that definition.

        Reply Report
        1. 1.2.2.1

          This “hidden link” is pretty funny, given as it applies every bit to the mass psychosis of the Liberal Left (Greg being completely tone deaf to that).

          Oh, so Martha Vineyard.

          Reply Report
        2. 1.2.2.2

          I think they use “per curiam” when nobody wants to put their name on as writing the opinion. Bush v. Gore is a per curiam Supreme Court opinion with multiple dissents. 531 U.S. 98 (2000).

          Reply Report
            1. 1.2.2.2.1.1

              In fact about 40% of Supreme Court per curiam opinions are NOT unanimous. So, I think your law school teacher got it wrong on what this means. link to law.cornell.edu

              Reply Report
          2. 1.2.2.2.2

            Bush v. Gore is a per curiam Supreme Court opinion with multiple dissents.

            Exhibit A for “whistling past the graveyard.”

            Reply Report
        3. 1.2.2.3

          In this day and age customary words no longer have their historical meaning. Their meaning changes according to the relative desires of the speaker, e.g. “they.” link to businessinsider.com

          Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture