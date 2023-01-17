Push-Down on Drug Patents and Drug Pricing

by Dennis Crouch

Over the past several months, the USPTO and FDA have been collaborating with the purpose of promoting competition and lower drug prices in the US.   This week (Jan 19), the USPTO is holding a 7-hour joint listening session hosted by USPTO Director Kathy Vidal and FDA Commissioner Robert Califf.  [Register and see the Agenda here]

The session has three key substantive areas:

  1. The extent and impact of pharmaceutical and biotech companies acting in a two-faced manner: Arguing to the USPTO that their treatments represent major changes from what was previously done (and thus patentable); while simultaneously arguing to the FDA that then later arguing that these same treatments are quite similar to what is already on the market (and thus safe for use).
  2. The extent that pharmaceutical and biotech companies are improperly gaming the patent system and then using those games to justify strong protections under Hatch-Waxman and the BPCIA.
  3. How can the Orange Book process be improved to protect innovation while simultaneously improving competition?  Prof. Jay Thomas’s remarks here are on point: “Despite their [extraordinary] impact, Orange Book patent listings receive no FDA oversight.”  PTO-P-2022-0037-0010.

The thrust of this entire gambit from the administration level is to reduce drug prices.  But, once we drop down to the PTO/FDA level, the close industry relationship suggests to me that agency officials will be keenly aware of the potential negative impacts of any action on pharma innovation.

The key leadoff speaker is Hastings Law Professor Robin Feldman whose work argues that the system is broken in myriad ways.  George Mason Prof. Adam Mossoff will provide a high-level counterargument, and several others will talk through complications. In particular, I always learn a lot hearing from Corey Salsberg (Novartis), Sean Tu (WVU), and Jay Thomas (G-Town)

While this is a joint event, both agencies (along with several other federal agencies) are also operating unilaterally to address the high cost of healthcare in America.  In particular, the FTC/DOJ are using antitrust tools to push against monopoly-level pricing even for drug products whose use is protected by patents.

Although no direct action items are expected to come out of this event,  I see all of this as quite a big deal as the various players work to establish their narrative.

 

 

3 thoughts on “Push-Down on Drug Patents and Drug Pricing

  1. 1

    I have said it before, but I will say it again: AU, CA, EP, & JP all have lower Rx drug prices than we do, but essentially the same patent laws that we have. To my mind, this suggests that patent law is an unlikely explanation for our higher Rx drug prices.

    1. 1.1

      Greg, while I don’t think the high cost of drugs in the US is attributable to the patent system or to the Orange Book, that conclusion doesn’t necessarily follow from the observation about the similarity of patent systems elsewhere. Canada, at least, has price controls on drugs, and I think some EU countries do too, which could be responsible for the price disparity.

      I would put it differently: as long as US consumers are willing to subsidize the cost of drug development for the rest of the world (in the form of high prices for patented drugs in the US), the rest of the world will be happy for US consumers to continue to do so.

      I don’t know what the effect of, say, drug price controls in the US would be on worldwide drug development. But I’m quite sure that this isn’t something that I think the PTO or FDA should be wading into, let alone something that I trust them to get right.

      Curiously, I don’t see lowered FDA standards on the agenda for the upcoming “listening session”; lowered FDA standards would lower development costs and presumably result in lower drug prices.

      And I’m certain that, all other things being equal, weaker patent protection will lead to less new drug development, unless an alternative system is put in place to protect innovators’ investments in new drugs.

    2. 1.2

      Sunshine.

      And if that be “too vague” for some folk, the adage of “follow the money” should sharpen the lines of the (necessary) inquisition.

      It is the entire ecosystem of Big Pharma that should be dragged into the sunlight.

      Just who is making what, when AND where.

      I’ve been inside the belly of that beast — there is simply too much money (which attracts too much power, not to mention too much ego) to do anything less than understand the full money flow.

      This includes (predatory) transnational pricing.
      This includes government “sponsorships.”
      This includes BOTH insurance and distribution rackets (including pharmacy networks).

      And (still) implicitly throughout, this includes stopping the mindset that (expensive) failures are “ok” to be subsidized by the less frequent blockbuster successes.

