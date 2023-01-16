Trade Secrecy Rising

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

A continuing trend in American law is the rise of Trade Secrecy as a powerful form of intellectual property.

The FTC and Biden Administration have called for eliminating employee non-compete agreements, which will strengthen the hard push for trade secrecy.  Most trade secret claims involve former employees moving to competitors.  If contracts limiting those transitions are unenforceable, more weight will almost certainly fall on trade secrecy rights.

Recently, President Biden also signed into law the Protecting American Intellectual Property Act of 2022.  Despite its broad name, the new law focuses entirely on international trade secrecy issues.  In particular, the law authorizes the US President to place sanctions on foreign entities that engage or benefit from “significant theft of trade secrets of United States persons.”   The law has a two-step approach: (1) the President must provide Congress with a report of violators; and (2) the President must then put sanctions on the violators (with the exception that sanctions can be waived if in the national interest).  Potential sanctions include blocking and prohibiting “all transactions in all property and interests in property of the entity.”

The new law is set to Sunset in 7 years and so will not be codified within the United States Code (USC).  However, the law does rely upon the DTSA definition of trade secret found in 18 U.S.C. 1839:

[T]he term “trade secret” means all forms and types of financial, business, scientific, technical, economic, or engineering information, including patterns, plans, compilations, program devices, formulas, designs, prototypes, methods, techniques, processes, procedures, programs, or codes, whether tangible or intangible, and whether or how stored, compiled, or memorialized physically, electronically, graphically, photographically, or in writing if— (A) the owner thereof has taken reasonable measures to keep such information secret; and (B) the information derives independent economic value, actual or potential, from not being generally known to, and not being readily ascertainable through proper means by, another person who can obtain economic value from the disclosure or use of the information.

Under Federal Law, the theft of trade secrets held by US persons for the purpose of taking information out of the US is also a felony. See, Economic Espionage Act.

But, for the most part the practice of trade secrecy law is radically different than that of patent law.  I’m wondering the extent that patent attorneys are engaging in the transition.

Hide comments

3 thoughts on “Trade Secrecy Rising

  1. 1

    Under Federal Law, the theft of trade secrets held by US persons for the purpose of taking information out of the US is also a felony.

    It is best not to use “theft” for this situation. The essence of theft is that the victim is deprived of something. When A wrongfully acquires secret information from B’s server/laptop/file cabinet (etc), B is not deprived of that information. The act is wrongful, but it is not “theft” (except in the case where the spy actually physically carries off the laptop or whatnot). There are all sorts of acts that would result in criminal culpability under the economic espionage act that would not satisfy any state’s criminal code definition of “theft” or “larceny” because the victim is not deprived of the res.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Thanks. While I agree that we can make a distinction between taking physical items and taking information, the reason I used theft here is because that is the language used by the statute. 18 USC 1832 –
      Theft of trade secrets.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        Well, fair point, that. That is a good reason for you to use “theft,” even if it is not a good reason for Congress to have used that word.

        Indeed, Congress’ drafting for this particular statute seems very poor. The act provides that it applies to anyone “[w]hoever, with intent to convert a trade secret… to the economic benefit of anyone other than the owner thereof…” etc. and so-forth.

        “Convert” is a common law term. Congress is presumed to incorporate the well-settled meaning of the common-law terms it uses unless the statute otherwise dictates. Neder v. United States, 527 U.S. 1, 23 (1999). But at common law, “conversion” requires that a tortfeasor intend to deprive the other party of the thing converted. See, e.g., Blackstone book 3, chapter 9.

        Why should Congress use a word that carries the sense of depriving the owner of possession when they clearly (see, §1832(a)(2)) do not mean to require that the owner be deprived of possession as an element of the crime prohibited here? That is just setting things up for misunderstanding. I grant that one can discern the Congressional intent notwithstanding, but there are other words that one could use besides “convert” that would not have carried the common law baggage that muddles this particular phrasing.

        Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture