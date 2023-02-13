Hide comments

2 thoughts on “AI and Inventorship – USPTO Request for Comments

    This came up in the USPTO’s AI stakeholder meeting last week.

      … by the by, questions also came up along the lines that I have previously pointed out: effect on State of the Art vis a vis that non-human fictitious juristic person known as Person Having Ordinary Skill In The Art.

      This point is HERE and NOW — regardless of any discussion of Singularity or General Artificial Intelligence (which has often confused some in regards to the discussions of AI as inventor).

