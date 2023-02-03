Upcoming Supreme Court Oral Arguments in IP & Tech Cases

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

The Supreme Court will be handling some significant cases over the next few months that may have a major impact for folks working in IP & Tech fields. The following is brief list sorted by the date of oral arguments.

  • Feb 21 – Gonzales v. Google (Does the safe harbor of CDA Section 230 shield Google from liability for encouraging users to view offending videos).
  • Feb 22 – Twitter v. Taamneh (Can Twitter be held liable for providing a service that aids and abets terrorism, despite its substantial non-violative uses).
  • March 21 – Abitron v. Hetronic (Extraterritorial application of US Trademark Law — damages from foreign sales).
  • March 22 – Jack Daniels v. VIP (Commercial humor leading to fair use or no-infringement/dilution in the TM context)
  • March 27 – Amgen v. Sanofi (Full Scope Enablement: How much description is enough to satisfy the written description requirement).
  • April 17 – Slack v. Pirani (For securities liability, what causal link is required between misleading statement and the purchase of shares).
  • April 18 – Groff v. DeJoy (Should Title VII of the Civil Rights Act be given more teeth to protect religious liberty in the employment context).
  • April 19 – Counterman v. Colorado (When does speech rise to a “true threat”, unprotected by the First Amendment.  Here, it was a series of unsolicited Facebook direct messages.  The question is whether his intent (mens rea) matters, or can he be convicted based only upon the reasonably perceived threat of the recipient.).
  • April 24 – Dupree v. Younter (If SJ is denied on a question of law, must the party reassert the issue in JMOL in order to preserve the issue for appeal. Although not a patent case, this issue comes up all the time in patent litigation).
  • April 25 – Yegiazaryan v. Smagin (When can an injury to a foreign plaintiff’s “intangible property” serve as the basis for a RICO claim).
Hide comments

One thought on “Upcoming Supreme Court Oral Arguments in IP & Tech Cases

  1. 1

    Dupree v Younger is a sleeper case to be a critical one in affecting patent cases. The Federal Circuit has so often taken a liberal approach to waiver when they want to reach the patent merits – look at claim construction issues with jury instructions as another example. And the Federal Circuit seems to be applying its own rules for waiver, even though this is a procedural issue not unique to patent law. If the Supreme Court affirms the Fourth Circuit, this could be a killer for a lot of appeals.

    Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture