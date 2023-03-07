CHIPS and Science Act

Patent

The $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act is designed to use federal grants and investments to encourage domestic production of advanced semiconductors and will also fund research into further advanced technologies, including further improved microchips; quantum computing; and artificial intelligence (AI).  Although many advanced chips are still primarily designed in the US, almost all of them are currently manufactured abroad (primarily in Taiwan and Korea). And, China is rapidly developing its own capabilities for advanced chip manufacture.  Legislators and the Biden Administration see this situation as a potential national security concern deserving of major market intervention.  These most advanced semiconductors serve as core features of US military and other governmental systems, and the current situation has substantial security risks.  Although the Department of Commerce is in charge of distributing the funds, the Department of Defense is also directly involved with the considerations.  At this point, it appears that there are three primary companies set to vie for the bulk of the $50 billion in direct investment: Intel, Samsung, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

On the patent side, the basic setup will follow the usual US rule that inventions created using federal fund will belong to the creators (i.e., the chip companies), but the Government will seemingly have march-in rights.  In high-security situations, some developments will also be classified and the patents kept secret, although that situation most often arises in the context of a DoD contract.

25 thoughts on “CHIPS and Science Act

    This is a giant corporate give away that is going to create zombie chip manufactures.

    Some of the big chip manufacturers in the USA have become bloated DEI under performers that need radical change–not 10’s of billions of dollars from the government to reenforce bad policies.

    What a nightmare.

      “Some of the big chip manufacturers in the USA have become bloated DEI under performers that need radical change…”

      Name one.

        I also would like to know who among the somewhat few chipmakers NWPA is taking issue with. They may be forced to do DIE (probably for ESG to get $$$), but idk how bloated they’ve become, he should let us know where his info is from.

          6, it is well known. Just ask a top engineer looking for a job.

        I too would like to know and echo 6’s comments.

          anon, seriously? Read the WSJ. One corporation is Intel. You should hear the things said about Intel on other business blogs.

            Ok – Intel.

            Thanks.

                “The percentage of underrepresented populations in senior leadership positions increased from 7.6% to 7.8%. ”

                As usual, the “muh senior leadership” that’s doing the DIE, doesn’t even get DIEed. lelz.

                I know people that are graduating from college now –top colleges and really smart people–but they are white males and say they would never work for Intel.

                The big thing about this 6 and anon is that the patent system is meant to be an antidote to lazy corporations.

                Innovation is necessary for corporations only if there is innovation in other places that they can’t stop.

                Otherwise, corporations like GM in the 50’s is well off just keeping their 60% market share and making a fortune.

                So, trashing the patent system helps monopolies.

                This chips act is a giant shxt show that ensures that we won’t be competitive for another 20 years. What we need is a competitive system where capital flows to make the chips. For that we need to adjust trade. The US to help Taiwan just gave away our chip manufacturing to them and now is trying to make up for it.

                It is a giant shxt show. It is socialism where the corporations do the ESG and DEI and in return are allowed to stay monopolies and the government will give them money. Just insanity.

                1. “It is socialism where the corporations do the ESG and DEI and in return are allowed to stay monopolies and the government will give them money.”

                  What corporations are doing “the ESG and DEI” are monopolies and being allowed to stay monopolies by just having the government “give them money”?

        Breeze, you have turned into a joke on this blog. You have the mentality of a 12-year-old and produce no interesting content.

          It is not a coincidence that when Smelly Breeze comments on non-patent law items that he emulates Poopy Diaper.

      Night Writer,

      Tending to our own institutions, have you seen the interim leader of the ABA?

    Has the US ever exercised its march-in rights for any technology?

      I believe that the answer is “no,” but cannot say for certain.

      Perhaps for a short time during the anthrax scare…?

    Both comments one and two have a common element: “equity.”

    . . . and yet, the Biden and his administration continues to watch from the sidelines as the ability to protect such critically-important advancements and breakthroughs continue to be crippled by our very own Supreme Court (e.g. Alice and Mayo decisions) and CAFC (repeatedly misapplying the unconstitutional Alice and Mayo decisions).

    Mr. President: For what good does it do to support advancements and breakthroughs . . . if they can’t be protected with patents?

    What good?

      “ Mr. President: For what good does it do to support advancements and breakthroughs . . . if they can’t be protected with patents?”

      Kids, this is what you’ll be writing in blog comments when you huff patents every day behind the 7-11.

        Denigrating the question — while avoiding its direct implications — is no way to go through life, son.

        Your emotive faux elitism is showing again.

      “What good?”

      Anyone with any sense can see that technological advancements have value even without a patent system.

      Since I suspect you to not be completely senseless, I suspect the question you meant to ask is “What good does it do for my wallet?

      1. 2.2.1

        Wow – way to miss the point AND attempt to misdirect at the same time.

        You must be an examiner.

    The big problem is, with the poor education that kids are getting now, we will have a next generation of imbeciles.

