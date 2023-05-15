Certiorari Denied in Eligibility Cases

by Dennis Crouch

In spite of robust amicus backing, including from the US Solicitor General, the Supreme Court has declined to review two pending patent-eligibility petitions: Interactive Wearables v. Polar and Tropp v. Travel Sentry. These cases contended that the Alice/Mayo framework produced (1) instability and unpredictability in the law; (2) facilitated non-evidence based judgments by district courts; and (3) prohibited patenting of subject matter that has traditionally been eligible for patents.

In my perspective, these cases wouldn’t have led to pro-patentee opinions from the Supreme Court as the inventions involved were not firmly rooted in technology. Rather, the court would likely have regarded the appellate cases as correctly denying eligibility.

The case of utmost importance still awaiting judgment, in my opinion, is CareDx Inc. v. Natera, Inc. CareDx is centered around the eligibility of an important diagnostic method for early detection of transplant organ failure. In this instance, the patent holder (Stanford University) solved a significant, longstanding problem that others had been unable to resolve. However, the lower courts determined that the patent claims were improperly directed towards a law of nature. Another petition pending before the Court is the eligibility appeal in Avery Dennison Corp. v. ADASA Inc. In the Avery Dennison case, the patent for RFID unique-ID encoding was deemed eligible and therefore valid on debatable grounds. The patent challenger has petitioned the Supreme Court, arguing that the lower courts are unduly narrowing their eligibility assessment.

A further petition, Killian v. Vidal, was reportedly filed in April but has yet to appear on the Supreme Court docket. Killian’s patent application proposes a computerized algorithm for detecting “overlooked eligibility for social security disability insurance.” The petition contends that the uncertainty created by the courts, along with the non-statutory eligibility exceptions, amount to violations of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) and Due Process. Furthermore, the petition asserts that these judge-made exceptions “overstep the constitutional authority of the courts.” This petition has a minimal likelihood of being granted.

The court also denied certiorari in the skinny-label FDA-Patent case of Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. v. GlaxoSmithKline LLC.

26 thoughts on “Certiorari Denied in Eligibility Cases

  1. 8

    It’s time to point out an important fact and offer a friendly reminder.

    The fact is that eligibility jurisprudence is at LEAST as “predictable” as 103 or 112 jurisprudence. The whining about “unpredictability” is completely off base and what the complainers really are complaining about is that they don’t like the law and they want to see fewer claims tanked as ineligible.

    Here’s the friendly reminder: the complainers have had well over a decade to come up with a reasonable rewrite of 101 and they have failed miserably at that task. Instead of a reasonable rewrite, they’ve offered only ridiculous, unworkable and indefensible alternatives that seem to have been written by a tantrum-throwing three year old. The major failure, as has been pointed out endlessly, is these vapid proposals do not take into account the fact that the current paradigm for claim drafting is incredibly loose such that drafters can write claims that comprise 5,000 pages of prior art with one “inventive” word hidden in the middle.

    I and others here (and elsewhere) have spent a lot of time thinking carefully about and explaining the various “flavors” of ineligibility and highlighting the issues/problems that inevitably arise when the fundamental restrictions are ignored.

    Let’s take just this one example: someone invents a new device for detecting meteorites in space. Wonderful! They apply for a patent on the device. On the day the application publishes, I build the device myself and use it to detect 42,376 meteorites that were previously unknown to science. Should I be able to obtain a patent on 42,376 methods of using the device to detect each of these meteorites?

    The answer, of course, is “no” but it’s not because the claims are invalid under 103 or 112 (unless you wish to make up a new “test” under those statutes). Can anyone here explain why the answer is “no”? Should be easy by now but let’s see what happens.

    This is just one straightforward eligibility issue, by the way. There are others. None of them are especially complicated or “unpredictable”. What confounds some people is that they simply want certain claims to be eligible but they can’t (or won’t) articulate a coherent principle that lets their “important” claims through the gate but keeps the total trainwreck claims out.

    Reply Report
    1. 8.1

      And of course, you have omitted the whole Gordian Knot of conflicting cases from the CAFC, as well as comments directly to that Gordian Knot from leaders of all three branches.

      Much like your political tendencies, your “facts” simply aren’t.

      Reply Report
  2. 7

    Dear Prof Crouch

    Killian will appear

    The printer miscut the hard copy briefs, and is now re-printing at his own expense. I’ll file the corrected petition next week.

    I’ll send you an electronic copy if you wish

    Reply Report
    1. 7.1

      Nice job. Good luck!

      Reply Report
      1. 7.1.1

        Prediction: Cert denied.

        Reply Report
  3. 6

    101 law will never make sense until two propositions are settled:

    1) that the actual invention–what the inventor claims to have invented in the spec/pros history–must be identified before deciding if it is an abstract idea/natural phenomenon vs. a product/process;

    2) under what circumstances is programming a computer a “process” and not an abstract idea. Much of the current confusion stems from the fact that a categorical test is being applied to the exact same activity and yielding variable results. Sometimes the only new contribution is just a specific type of information (an email function that reminds me I have a meeting in 15 minutes), but some programs substantially improve performance of the computer’s physical structure. The latter type of programming invention thus seems like it’s a patent-eligible process: “[A] mode of treatment of certain materials to produce a given result. It is an act, or a series of acts, performed upon the subject matter to be transformed and reduced to a different state or thing.” Diehr.

    Reply Report
  4. 5

    The District Court found- expressly- that CareDx Inc. v. Natera, Inc. was a virtual recapitulation 0f Ariosa v Sequenom.

    Ariosa v Sequenom and similar cases are policy choices.

    The CAFC opinion in CareDx lays out the policy: “We have repeatedly held that applying standard techniques in a standard way to observe natural phenomena does not provide an inventive concept

    Either scientific discoveries are patent eligible, or they aren’t. There are reasonable policy elements supporting both positions, which is why politics are sometimes difficult and why the absence of a binding political choice begets chaotic legal outcomes.

    I approach it from a whole other angle.

    A scientific discovery is a species of new and useful information. The Patent Act is silent about the patenting of new an useful information.

    A policy choice about new and useful information has not been made, and so we see chaotic legal outcomes.

    Reply Report
    1. 5.1

      How many claims of “I claim information” have you seen?

      Reply Report
      1. 5.1.1

        Ariosa v Sequenom claims knowledge that fetal DNA can be detected in cell-free DNA fragments found in maternal plasma.

        Once a PHOSITA has that item of information, all that follows is obvious.

        The novelty and utility of the invention is entirely that item of information.

        Reply Report
        1. 5.1.1.1

          Check again.

          And note the specificity of “ claim information” ONLY (reminder: claims as a whole)

          That’s a rather important patent law context (terrain).

          Reply Report
    2. 5.2

      Is “information” a process, manufacture, machine, or composition of matter?

      Reply Report
      1. 5.2.1

        Exactly.

        Reply Report
  5. 4

    First question presented in Killian: “Who loves you and who do you love?”

    Reply Report
  6. 3

    The court also denied certiorari in the skinny-label FDA-Patent case of Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. v. GlaxoSmithKline LLC.

    Good. This was a quirky case with an odd set of facts. It would not have made a useful precedent, and the alleged death of skinny label approvals has not followed as predicted.

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      Looks like a death mask dude.

      Reply Report
  7. 2

    Save this text. You will be able to swap out the party names and re-use it sooner or later.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      Not that these two cases involved good fact patterns, but who seriously thinks that SCOTUS has any appetite to take up another 101 cases in the near future?

      Alice v. CLS Bank is almost 9 years old. Better luck might be had trying to get an en banc decision out of the CAFC clarifying 101 law or something out of Congress.

      Reply Report
      1. 2.1.1

        Definitely. I am very pessimistic that the SCOTUS will solve the §101 problems that it has made. On the other hand, the fact that Sen. Tillis and Sen. Coons keep introducing new §101 legislation makes me optimistic. If they keep trying (and readjusting in view of popular feedback), one of these times they are going to achieve an improvement relative to the status quo.

        Reply Report
        1. 2.1.1.1

          readjust ing in view of popular feedback

          Lol – translation: “invite the Trojan Horse within the city gates.”

          We do not need “popular feedback” that is only interested in fitting the patent system (think Efficient Infringers).

          Reply Report
          1. 2.1.1.1.1

            Autocorrect…

            “fitting” ==> “gutting”

            Reply Report
      2. 2.1.2

        One interesting wrinkle that I just noticed in the actual orders list (that I do not see mentioned in Prof. C’s write-up above): the denial of cert. for Interactive Wearables, Travel Sentry, and Teva. v. GSK all occur consecutively, in that order on pg. 6 of this morning’s orders list. These are all part of the long section entitled “Certiorari Denied” that begins on pg. 2 of the orders list.

        After Teva v. GSK (the last of the three patent cases), the orders list includes the additional statement that “Justice Kavanaugh would grant the petitions for writs of certiorari.” The interesting bit is that it says that Justice Kavanaugh would grant the “petitions” (emphasis added), which suggests to me that he wanted to take all three cases. Justice Kavanaugh was not on the Court when Alice was decided, which suggests that maybe he is open to a move away from the Alice status quo. That is still only one out of nine, but it is movement in the right direction.

        Meanwhile, for amusement, I urge everyone to glance at Wo of Ideafarm’s petition to Justice Thomas. Believe it or not, that was also denied this morning. 😉

        Reply Report
        1. 2.1.2.1

          Kavanaugh Scissors….

          (just a reminder)

          Reply Report
          1. 2.1.2.1.1

            Killian is the Kavanaugh scissors on steroids

            Reply Report
    2. 2.2

      Mindless Noah on EV propaganda….

      o”u”t

      Wait until the full society costs are factored in before “celebrating” there.

      Reply Report
  8. 1

    These were easy predictions.

    Reply Report

