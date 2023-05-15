Certiorari Denied in Eligibility Cases

It’s time to point out an important fact and offer a friendly reminder.

The fact is that eligibility jurisprudence is at LEAST as “predictable” as 103 or 112 jurisprudence. The whining about “unpredictability” is completely off base and what the complainers really are complaining about is that they don’t like the law and they want to see fewer claims tanked as ineligible.

Here’s the friendly reminder: the complainers have had well over a decade to come up with a reasonable rewrite of 101 and they have failed miserably at that task. Instead of a reasonable rewrite, they’ve offered only ridiculous, unworkable and indefensible alternatives that seem to have been written by a tantrum-throwing three year old. The major failure, as has been pointed out endlessly, is these vapid proposals do not take into account the fact that the current paradigm for claim drafting is incredibly loose such that drafters can write claims that comprise 5,000 pages of prior art with one “inventive” word hidden in the middle.

I and others here (and elsewhere) have spent a lot of time thinking carefully about and explaining the various “flavors” of ineligibility and highlighting the issues/problems that inevitably arise when the fundamental restrictions are ignored.

Let’s take just this one example: someone invents a new device for detecting meteorites in space. Wonderful! They apply for a patent on the device. On the day the application publishes, I build the device myself and use it to detect 42,376 meteorites that were previously unknown to science. Should I be able to obtain a patent on 42,376 methods of using the device to detect each of these meteorites?

The answer, of course, is “no” but it’s not because the claims are invalid under 103 or 112 (unless you wish to make up a new “test” under those statutes). Can anyone here explain why the answer is “no”? Should be easy by now but let’s see what happens.

This is just one straightforward eligibility issue, by the way. There are others. None of them are especially complicated or “unpredictable”. What confounds some people is that they simply want certain claims to be eligible but they can’t (or won’t) articulate a coherent principle that lets their “important” claims through the gate but keeps the total trainwreck claims out.