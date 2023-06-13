USPTO Advisory Committees: An Opportunity to Advocate for Beneficial Innovation

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has announced a call for nominations for membership in its esteemed Patent Public Advisory Committee (PPAC) and the Trademark Public Advisory Committee (TPAC).

These committees were established under the Patent and Trademark Office Efficiency Act in 1999 with the task of advising the Secretary of Commerce and the Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property on patent and trademark operations, including agency management, goals, performance, budgets, and user fees. Kathi Vidal, Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the USPTO, has repeatedly highlighted the central role of these committees in helping her to guide the agency’s strategic actions and upholding the robust IP system that powers American innovation.

Each committee is composed of nine voting members who are chosen by the Secretary of Commerce to serve a three-year term. The USPTO is seeking nominations for up to three members for both the PPAC and the TPAC. The term for new members will begin on December 1, 2023. The deadline for nominations, which must be submitted electronically or postmarked, is July 3, 2023. If you are a U.S. citizen with a strong background in finance, management, labor relations, science, technology, or office automation, this could be your opportunity to influence the landscape of IP and promote innovation on a significant platform.

Here are three key goals for the next PPAC that I would promote:

1. Persistently advocating for the highest quality patent examination and to ensure enforceable patent rights. Much like a constant gardener, this task requires ongoing attention to accommodate the continual emergence of new innovation.

2. Harnessing ‘born digital’ opportunities to enhance efficiencies in patent examination and technology dissemination. This involves embracing digital transformation to revolutionize our approach to patent processes.

3. Championing the potential of beneficial innovation and the critical task of acknowledging that each individual possesses innate genius and transformative potential. It’s inspiring to witness the astounding results that can spring from establishing an environment that fosters growth and exploration.

To apply for membership in the PPAC or TPAC, please find the application forms at the following links:

More Details: https://www.uspto.gov/about-us/news-updates/uspto-seeks-nominations-patent-and-trademark-public-advisory-committees-0

LinkedIn Post: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/patentlyo_you-can-help-shape-policies-that-support-activity-7074365933271617538-1mqU