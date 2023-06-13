USPTO Advisory Committees: An Opportunity to Advocate for Beneficial Innovation

Patent

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has announced a call for nominations for membership in its esteemed Patent Public Advisory Committee (PPAC) and the Trademark Public Advisory Committee (TPAC).

These committees were established under the Patent and Trademark Office Efficiency Act in 1999 with the task of advising the Secretary of Commerce and the Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property on patent and trademark operations, including agency management, goals, performance, budgets, and user fees. Kathi Vidal, Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the USPTO, has repeatedly highlighted the central role of these committees in helping her to guide the agency’s strategic actions and upholding the robust IP system that powers American innovation.

Each committee is composed of nine voting members who are chosen by the Secretary of Commerce to serve a three-year term. The USPTO is seeking nominations for up to three members for both the PPAC and the TPAC. The term for new members will begin on December 1, 2023. The deadline for nominations, which must be submitted electronically or postmarked, is July 3, 2023.  If you are a U.S. citizen with a strong background in finance, management, labor relations, science, technology, or office automation, this could be your opportunity to influence the landscape of IP and promote innovation on a significant platform.

Here are three key goals for the next PPAC that I would promote:

1. Persistently advocating for the highest quality patent examination and to ensure enforceable patent rights. Much like a constant gardener, this task requires ongoing attention to accommodate the continual emergence of new innovation.

2. Harnessing ‘born digital’ opportunities to enhance efficiencies in patent examination and technology dissemination. This involves embracing digital transformation to revolutionize our approach to patent processes.

3. Championing the potential of beneficial innovation and the critical task of acknowledging that each individual possesses innate genius and transformative potential. It’s inspiring to witness the astounding results that can spring from establishing an environment that fosters growth and exploration.

To apply for membership in the PPAC or TPAC, please find the application forms at the following links:

More Details: https://www.uspto.gov/about-us/news-updates/uspto-seeks-nominations-patent-and-trademark-public-advisory-committees-0

LinkedIn Post: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/patentlyo_you-can-help-shape-policies-that-support-activity-7074365933271617538-1mqU

 

Hide comments

9 thoughts on “USPTO Advisory Committees: An Opportunity to Advocate for Beneficial Innovation

  1. 4

    “Persistently advocating for the highest quality patent examination”

    Is that intended as written, or is there a subtextual addendum of “at current fee levels”?

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      I am sure that you have already been informed that it is your job to do a scorched earth search and an examination of god-like perfection in exchange for the application fee already paid, and that anything less constitutes confusing metrics with your job, or making your problems to be our clients’ problems, or some such folderol.

      Reply Report
      1. 4.1.1

        That’s just cruel. You know he’s a sad and lonely creature with zero self-control to not grab this bait.

        Reply Report
        1. 4.1.1.1

          Lol – you are projecting again, Smelly.

          I do find it amusing though – given that Greg professes to have blocked me.

          That being said, and as fairly typical, his opinion that the points are “folderol” are just as mistaken as many of his views.

          Further, the hidden Drum missive (“j”ob), while being somewhat titled in a Click-Bait mode, does point out a certain “modern trend” that the general US population is a bit cavalier with personal data (this can be sharply contrasted with the EU, and such as the GDPR).

          Reply Report
  2. 3

    I’ve been told by some well connected IP practitioners that, unless you are well connected, you can forget about getting onto an Advisory Committee.

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      So, then, any of us should be well situated, because we know A. Lincoln, Ben, Plurality of Thresholding Units, and RandomGuy. With their collective clout inside the upper echelons of the PTO, they should be able to get any of us appointed. 😉

      Reply Report
      1. 3.1.1

        The Noah write-up (hidden at “u”pper), is actually interesting and fairly free of propaganda.

        The humor at poking fun at the regular examiners that post here is a little too dry.

        Plus, my pal with the Shifting Historical Pseudonyms (only one of which is A. Lincoln), is most likely a retired Office employee (and was likely not an examiner).

        You forgot 6, and I don’t remember APoTU as being an examiner.

        Reply Report
  3. 2

    “…in its esteemed Patent Public Advisory Committee (PPAC)…”

    Esteemed?

    Lulz

    Reply Report
  4. 1

    PPAC is a joke. The positions are all effectively appointed by the Director of the PTO and the statute explicitly says that the Director has input on the chair, who is the one who sets meeting agenda, the PTO doesn’t give the members info and doesn’t provide the public with contact details for the nine members, and the PTO ignores advice from PPAC.

    Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture