Shamoon v. Resideo: Obviousness affirmed

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Shamoon v. Resideo Technologies, Inc., No. 2021-1813 (Fed. Cir. Aug. 8, 2023) (opinion by Judge Newman; joined by Judges Reyna, and Cunningham) (non-precedential)

Charles Shamoon is the inventor and owner of U.S. Patent No. 8,064,935. The patent relates to a remote access system that allows users to monitor and control “environmental devices” like alarm and HVAC systems in their home using a base control unit and a remote unit.  Resideo challenged the patent in a pair of IPR petitions, and the PTAB eventually found the challenged  claims unpatentable as obvious over a combination of two/three prior art references.

On appeal, the Federal Circuit affirmed and rejected Shamoon’s three challenges.

The claims require a microcontroller, and Shamoon argued that the term should be construed as requiring a particular type of microcontroller that included certain memory elements. That narrowed definition might have helped Shamoon avoid the prior art.  But, the Federal Circuit upheld the PTAB’s broad claim construction of “microcontroller” — finding that it was broadly used both in the claims and the specification.

Some of the claims required a confirmation message be sent once an instruction had been executed, and Shamoon argued that the prior art failed to teach a confirmation message related to an environmental device command.  On appeal though, the court found that it was proper to combine the teaching of a confirmation message from a reference not related to environmental devices.  “Because Oinonen and Whitley disclose the environmental devices and  commands, it does not avail Mr. Shamoon to complain that Menard does not.” Slip Opinion.  Shamoon’s argument here

Finally, Shamoon argued that applying AIA proceedings to his pre-AIA patent was impermissible taking by the United States without just compensation, in violation of the Fifth Amendment.  The court quickly rejected this argument based upon its prior precedent in Celgene Corp. v. Peter, 931 F.3d 1342 (Fed. Cir. 2019) (“retroactive application of IPR proceedings to pre-AIA patents is not an unconstitutional taking under the Fifth Amendment.”).

10 thoughts on “Shamoon v. Resideo: Obviousness affirmed

  1. 3

    “ Shamoon argued that the prior art failed to teach a confirmation message related to an environmental device command. ”

    Lawyers liberally licking the latrine. The facts don’t help, the law doesn’t help, so nothing left to do but pull down one’s pants all the way down to the ankles and show the entire behind. See what good boys we are?

    Sure, the art has a million examples of computers sending confirmation replies in a billion different contexts. But this is an “environmental device” which is an utterly meaningless distinction given that the computer operates the exact same way. Oh but wait! This is an environmental device on a hill. Oh but wait this is an environmental device on a hill with at least one exposed granite rock. Oh but wait this is an environmental device on a hill with at least one exposed granite rock and at least one bird dropping. Oh but wait the hill is in a state whose name includes the letter “I”. Oh but wait the confirmation message includes a surname. Oh but wait the confirmation message includes a surname and an alert signal such as a beep. Oh but wait you can also sign up for a chance to win big prize money. Oh but wait the prize money will be automatically deposited into an account. Oh but wait the account uses an encryption method with a verification code. Oh but wait we are just getting started and how dare you raise a 101 objection when all sides have not listened to our expert testimony regarding hillside bird droppings.

    1. 3.1

      George Carling would curse this filter…

      Your comment is awaiting moderation.

      August 10, 2023 at 6:49 pm

      rail on and on vis a vis prior art type concerns, and then v0m1t in there a 101 comment….

      w
      t
      f
      ?

    2. 3.2

      Get a life , burgler!

      1. 3.2.1

        That comment is for the hemmorhoidal MM.

  2. 2

    I’m glad it raised its head because I was not aware of it (legally poor though it may be).

    1. 2.1

      It came up awhile ago – in view of some discussions on whether or not the AIA induced a Takings situation (approximately in the wake of the Oil States case).

      1. 2.1.1

        I hadn’t realized that IPRs were being instituted against pre-AIA patents.

        1. 2.1.1.1

          You want to know something interesting? I doubt that it is possible for an IPR to qualify as a taking, but it seems that we will never find out, because no one has the wit to bring a challenge in a procedural posture that could actually succeed.

          So far, every last person who has challenged the AIA on “takings” grounds has done so in an appeal from the PTAB. The idea seems to be that they want the AIA to be ruled unconstitutional on takings grounds.

          But, of course, the problem is that statutes do not get struck down as unconstitutional on takings grounds. The remedy for a taking is that the government must pay just compensation, not that the statute gets struck down.

          In other words, if you want to bring a takings challenge, you need first to sue the government for compensation in the Court of Federal Claims. Not one of these “takings” challenges so far has been brought in an appeal from the CFC.

          Until someone actually decides to present an appeal to the CAFC on this issue in the correct procedural posture, we will never get an actual ruling on this point. Somehow, however, the folks who want to raise this issue seem never to concern themselves with a thought about the procedural posture of the appeal that they are bringing.

  3. 1

    Celgene rears its (rather legally p00r) head….

    Like In re Nuijten, there simply are patent cases that defy the real world and are so p00rly reasoned in a legal sense, that somebody ought to challenge the grounds of a decision any time the case is used.

    1. 1.1

      Anon, you or NWPA taking me up on newman have schizophrenia? 1000$ easy money if you truly don’t think she does, it’s like 1% prevalence among general pop.

