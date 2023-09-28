Broad Claims Bite Back: Drafting Narrower Scope in the Age of IPR

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

The Federal Circuit recently affirmed a PTAB IPR decision invalidating claims of Masimo U.S. Patent RE47,218 (“the ’218 patent”) as obvious under 35 U.S.C. § 103. Masimo Corp. v. Sotera Wireless, Inc., 2022-1415 (Fed. Cir. Sept. 28, 2023) (nonprecedential). The Federal Circuit panel of Judges Prost, Wallach, and Chen determined (1) the Board correctly construed the disputed claim terms and (2) its obviousness ruling was supported by substantial evidence.  Id. (authored by Judge Wallach).

The case is yet another example of a patentee’s broad claim language and attempts to avoid limitations coming back to bite during IPR proceedings.  Unlike a decade ago, patent prosecutors are operating in today’s AIA world where IPR challenges have become commonplace.  The old model of broad-as-possible clearly has deficiencies.  To withstand post-issuance validity challenges, prosecutors should carefully craft claims early on with an eye toward narrower scope and avoiding abstraction even if you are doing enough to satisfy the USPTO on 112 and 101. Prosecutors can take full advantage of the 20 ‘free’ claims to pursue both broad and narrow protection. In the case here, the patent owner may have benefited from prosecuting more specific claims early on, as the disclosure arguably supported narrower alternatives that an IPR petitioner would have struggled to knock out.

The ’218 patent relates to an adaptive alarm system for use with pulse oximetry sensors in patient monitoring.  A common problem is nuisance alarms generated when oxygen saturation briefly goes outside preset limits. This patent aims to improve alarm management by making the thresholds adaptive based on the patient’s current SpO2 levels and trends. Basically, an alarm threshold is calculated based upon a patient’s recent SpO2 levels rather than based upon an objective predetermined standard.  Key adaptive alarm functions are:

  1. The alarm threshold changes over time based on the patient’s recent SpO2 level
  2. But, the threshold offset shrinks as SpO2 drops closer to a minimum – making it more sensitive to drops when the patient’s readings are already low.

Sotera petitioned for inter partes review (IPR) challenging the claims as obvious over a combination of prior art references including U.S. Patent Nos. 7,079,035 (“Bock”) and 6,597,933 (“Kiani”), along with PCT Publication WO 2009/093159 (“Woehrle”). The Board instituted review and ultimately ruled all instituted claims obvious based on these references.

On appeal, Masimo first argued the Board misconstrued the claim limitation “trigger a second alarm based on . . . exceeding the second alarm threshold” in finding obviousness over Bock/Kiani. The Board had treated the requirement as a “condition precedent”, but ruled that the claim does not require that exceeding the threshold directly triggers the alarm.  On appeal, the court found this consistent with the plain claim language under Phillips v. AWH Corp., 415 F.3d 1303 (Fed. Cir. 2005) (en banc), and the specification.

We agree with the Board that the plain meaning of “based on” and “threshold” in claim 1 are both broad, and this broad claim language does not exclude the use of additional alarm thresholds or other conditions to trigger an alarm. Further, claim 5 depends from claim 1 and provides for an additional condition in the form of a time delay, and Masimo does not dispute that the meaning of “based on” allows for additional conditions for triggering an alarm. We also agree with the Board that disclosure of an embodiment in the specification that does not include any additional thresholds or conditions for triggering an alarm does not support reading such a limitation into the claim.

This intrinsic evidence thus supports construing “based on” and “threshold” broadly — a ruling that was key to upholding the Board’s obviousness determination.

Masimo also challenged the Board’s interpretation of “predetermined” in certain claims as referring to a predetermined formulaic calculation rather than a fixed value. Again, the Federal Circuit upheld the Board’s construction as entirely consistent with the adaptive alarm thresholds described in the claims.

Ben Katzenellenbogen from Knobbe argued for the patentee appellant. Rudy Telscher from Husch took the other side. The IPR case here relates to the parallel litigation still pending in Masimo Corp. v. Sotera Wireless, Inc. and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Civil Action No. 3:19-cv-01100-BAS-NLS (S.D. Cal.). In that case, the patentee Masimo asserted nine patents, all of which were challenged in IPR petitions.  The PTAB granted 8 of those and cancelled all the challenged claims.  Parallel appeals are still pending in several of the others.  The infringement litigation has been stayed pending outcome of the IPRs.

10 thoughts on “Broad Claims Bite Back: Drafting Narrower Scope in the Age of IPR

  1. 2

    If AI is supposed to, and should be, providing better and cheaper prior art searches, why are so many patent applications still being originally filed with shotgun or blunderbuss claims written as if no claim-material prior art exists? If they think the U.S. examiner will do all their prior art claim narrowing by requirements for them, they are wrong.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      ? This is a reissue application with about 500-ish cited references.

      The bigger issue is that USPTO can’t produce a high quality (i.e., IPR-survivable) patent given two chances.

      Reply Report
      1. 2.1.1

        Does the expression “caveat emptor” have wide currency in the USA? Also at the EPO, these days, one has the impression that Patent Offices see their job as performing a superficial scan, proportionate to the fee paid by Applicant for examination of patentability, all the while expecting the Applicant to be careful what they ask for.

        It seems to me increasingly pointless to call upon the PTO to “Do your job”. They differ from Applicants, more and more, in their perception of what their “job” really is.

        Remonstrations with the PTO, from outside the PTO, that “quality” means issuing patents that withstand validity attacks, increasingly fall on deaf ears, as far as I can gauge.

        It all reminds me of the days in UK prior to 1978 and the EPC, when the Office was obsessive about clarity (definiteness) but did not examine at all for obviousness. That was left to the judgement of the Applicant. When the EPO was set up, many UK attorneys lamented that it was futile to suppose that a PTO Examiner could ever do a satisfactory job of examining for obviousness.

        Reply Report
        1. 2.1.1.1

          Let’s just nip that EPO-Uber-Alles
          C
          R
          A
          P
          in the bud.

          Does the expression “caveat emptor” have wide currency in the USA?

          The currency of what is paid – as set by the Office – is a patent fully vetted and TO BE valid.

          The presence and level of the presumption of validity has been tied to this — and aside from your slinging feces at the wall (yet again), Max Drei, YOU KNOW THIS (in no small part because I have told you nigh countless times now).

          Reply Report
        2. 2.1.1.2

          It seems to me increasingly pointless to call upon the PTO to “Do your job”. They differ from Applicants, more and more, in their perception of what their “job” really is.

          Wr0ng – 180 degrees.

          That they may ‘feel’ that their job is something other than what is set by law is EXACTLY more reason to call upon the PTO to (and let’s get the emphasis right):

          Do their
          F
          N
          job

          If you are going to insist on being a presence on US Patent Law blogs, have the courtesy of at least trying, Max Drei.

          Reply Report
        3. 2.1.1.3

          “It seems to me increasingly pointless to call upon the PTO to “Do your job”.”

          The point of such exhortations is not to produce any change, but rather to relieve the speaker of responsibility.

          No one believes that you can buy 20 ribeyes for $20. And no one believes that the patent office can fund a thorough examination with the current fee structure.

          But it’s important to blame someone else when you’re a “20 ribeyes for $20” purchase liaison.

          Reply Report
    2. 2.2

      why are so many patent applications still being originally filed with shotgun or blunderbuss claims written as if no claim-material prior art exists?

      See 1.1.

      Reply Report
    3. 2.3

      It is not better. It is inferior. And everyone knows that it is inferior.

      The appeal is that it is cheaper.

      And cost is the sole driver for examination management right now.

      The August 2023 allowance rate is 82.4%. That’s up 4.9 percentage points relative to 2021, and 12.3 percentage points relative to 2013.

      The seeds of future patent turmoil are being planted right now.

      Reply Report
  2. 1

    When a company is obtaining patent coverage on a potentially important new actual product being developed it is really inexcusable to farm out preparation of those applications on the same low bidder or fixed price basis as all their other patent applications. They should be tagged for different treatment, with far more careful preparation, including pre-filing prior art searches and wide range of claims to distinguish over that art or subsequently cited art.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      it is really inexcusable to farm out preparation of those applications on the same low bidder or fixed price basis as all their other patent applications.

      As with all such things, it is the choice of the client – “excusability” really has nothing to do with anything.

      Ideally every patent application would be treated as deserving NON “low bidder or fixed price basis” treatment.

      And, as with other gold standards (such as the best prior art search possible prior to drafting), these things simply are given to the wiles of the client.

      As to Crouch’s (well, no duh type of statement of) “Prosecutors can take full advantage of the 20 ‘free’ claims to pursue both broad and narrow protection.” – that has always been the case.

      Again, “gold standards” are there.

      The client, though, has the power to NOT choose gold standards.

      Some want, prefer, and will only pay for tin.

      Say, “La Vie.”

      Reply Report

