Terminal Disclaimers: A Growing Concern in Patent Practice

The increase in Terminal Disclaimers (TD) results from the increased sophistication of patent applicants.

30 years ago, you filed a patent application, got broad claims issued, received your patent, and then you moved on.

In today’s environment, with the Federal Circuit invalidating patents for a myriad of reasons, it is valuable to keep an application pending. You can fix a claim construction issue. You can tweak the claims to better read on a competitor’s product. You can beef up the claims to address a 101 rejection. Consequently, clients have learned that if they intend to litigate a patent portfolio, it is imperative to keep continuations pending.

Clients have also gotten more sophisticated about getting additional patents out of the same patent application. For big clients, where the the absolute number of patents can be more important than the strength of any one patent (in the context of cross-licensing or straight up licensing), then getting additional patents with the same patent application can be more cost-effective.

Something I have seen quite often is that an Examiner will offer to allow something that is narrower than what the client believes they are entitled to. In that situation, the client will take the allowable claims and allow that application to issue and then file a continuation application to go after broader claims.

Oftentimes, the obviousness-type double patenting (OTDP) rejections I’ve encountered are the WORST rejections I have ever seen. A ODTP rejection is a rejection for obviousness — yet many examiners won’t even make the barest of analysis explaining why the new claims are obvious in few of the old claims. Today, many clients will file a TD just to overcome a OTDP rejection — even if the OTDP rejection is not warranted. There is little downside as the patents will almost always be commonly owned. However, if the USPTO’s new proposal is put into effect, expect a LOT more fighting over OTDP rejections.

With the 20 year from filing limit on patent term and the trivially-easy ability to search the ownership of a patent family online (something that couldn’t have been said 30 years), I don’t see the continuing policy justification for making OTDP rejections.

Back when I was an engineer and we were being taught about process improvement, one of the lessons we were given was about how many processes are infected by tasks that had relevance decades ago but changes have made those tasks irrelevant. However, those tasks remain because of the attitude “that is how we always did things.” Consequently, to perform process improvement, we had to identify those unnecessary tasks and remove them. OTDP rejections are just another one of those things that had some usefulness some time ago — a usefulness that is mostly unnecessary today.