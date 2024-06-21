Patentees Out of Luck Again: CAFed Sides with DraftKings that Remote Gambling Patent Ineligible

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

The Federal Circuit has affirmed a D.N.J. court’s dismissal of patentee Beteiro’s infringement complaints against DraftKings, et al., agreeing that the asserted claims are directed to patent ineligible subject matter under 35 U.S.C. § 101. Beteiro, LLC v. DraftKings Inc., No. 2022-2275 (Fed. Cir. June 21, 2024). The patents at issue were directed to methods of facilitating remote gambling activity using devises equipped with GPS. 

Claim 2 of the US10255755 (2002 priority date), was the most discussed claim in the case.  The claim is directed to a method for facilitating remote gambling and requires detecting information about a gaming or sporting event, notifying a user about the event, receiving a bet from the user along with their location information (determined by a GPS device in their communication device), and then determining whether to allow or disallow the bet based on the user’s location. This claim is significant in the context of gaming because it attempts to address a key challenge in the online gambling industry: ensuring that bets are only accepted from locations where such activities are legal.

Applying the two-step Alice/Mayo framework, the Federal Circuit agreed with the district court that the claims were directed to the abstract idea of “exchanging information concerning a bet and allowing or disallowing the bet based on where the user is located.” The court found the claims included the several “indicia of abstractness:” generic steps of detecting information, generating and transmitting notifications, receiving messages, making determinations, and processing information; using result-focused functional language; being analogous to other claims found abstract in precedent; and being directed to longstanding real-world practices.

The court rejected Beteiro’s argument that the claims were tied to technological improvements, finding they involved “the mere use of computers as tools and do not claim any improvement in the computer-related technology itself.”  The claims include content regulation and checking legal compliance, but those are legal problems, not technical problems. The patentee argued that its unique use of GPS as an “input into a system in order to perform this legal compliant wagering, that application of GPS was certainly not conventional at the time.” (oral args). But, the problem is that this was, according to the courts, simply combining two abstractions to form a third.

At step two, the court agreed with the district court that the claims lacked an inventive concept, achieving the abstract steps using “several generic computers” and “a set of generic computer components.” The court found the patents described the components, including the GPS on mobile phones, generically, supporting the conclusion they were conventional. Although GPS is not preemptive of all ways to locate user, its use was still generic enough to fail step 2.  Reciting the  common use/improvement dichotomy refrain, the court rejected Beteiro’s argument that the claims were tied to technological improvements, finding they involved “the mere use of computers as tools and do not claim any improvement in the computer-related technology itself.”

Unconventional – Focus on Specification: The court was unpersuaded by Beteiro’s contention that the complaint raised a genuine dispute about whether including GPS on mobile phones was conventional in 2002, the claimed priority date. But the specification did not provide technical instructions on creating/using a GPS system. The court concluded that this could “only plausibly mean that the patent applicant drafted the specification understanding that a person of ordinary skill in the art knew what GPS was, how to include it on a mobile device, and that using it for the purposes disclosed in the patent was routine, conventional, and well-understood.”  The court stated that the specification dedicated “only 15 lines” to GPS – I counted and this was 117 words.  The court noted that amount was quite small – especially in recognizing that the specification is almost 50 pages long. In my opinion, 15 lines can certainly be sufficient, but the problem is that those 15 lines don’t contain any genuine technical details. For me, The basic idea here is that the patentee should not expect to hang their eligibility hat on their use of off-the-shelf technology that they mention only in passing in the specification.

The case is also important because it retrains eligibility focus on the claims and specification – in an attempt to prevent patent litigants from avoiding dismissal by raising or spinning new facts in the complaint.

No Examiner Buffer: During prosecution, the examiner had expressly considered eligibility issues and then allowed the patent to issue. On appeal, the Federal Circuit gave no weight with two different lines of reasoning:

  1. The examiner applied pre-Alice case law and so should be disregarded for applying the wrong law.
  2. Even proper examination does not “in any way shield the patent’s
    claims from Article III review for patent eligibility.” Quoting Commc’n Techs., LLC v. ShoppersChoice.com, LLC, 958 F.3d 1178 (Fed. Cir. 2020).

Based upon this outcome, it is unclear whether any weight can be given to an examiner ruling – likely none in this context.

In the end, the Federal Circuit wrote that Beteiro’s claims are “nothing more than the practice of an abstract idea using conventional (even as of 2002) computer equipment, including GPS on a mobile phone.”

59 thoughts on “Patentees Out of Luck Again: CAFed Sides with DraftKings that Remote Gambling Patent Ineligible

    The giveaway that these claims are b.s. is that they all recite nonsense about “bets”. It’s sad that this still has to be explained to people but if any of the people involved with drafting this application were competent at anything besides leaving a trail of slime behind them, they’d claim the “real computing invention” or the “real communication invention” straight up. The reason they didn’t do that is rather obvious to anybody who has been paying attention for the last 20+ years.

    Based upon this outcome, it is unclear whether any weight can be given to an examiner ruling – likely none in this context.

    Obviously no weight can be given to an Alice analysis when it was examined under a pre-Alice regime. But generally why would you give Chevron deference to legal questions not subject to specialty knowledge? If the examiner had explicitly found some relevant facts (that GPS was unconventional or such) then at least there would be a basis for affording deference to that fact finding. Why should any deference be given to legal conclusions?

    One interesting legal point. The claim itself recites “a computer” that “initiates a communication link with a first communication device and transmits the notification message to the first communication device as an electronic transmission.” Presumably, the computer == an app server and the first communication device == a smartphone in today’s parlance.

    However, the claim ALSO recites “using the information regarding the position or location of the first communication device *or* the second communication device” (emphasis added). Briefly looking at the spec, it seems to describe some system that can also verify location using the bettor’s physical proximity to some other electronic device (i.e., NOT using their smartphone). I’m not sure I’ve ever seen that second part… much less seen it conventionally practiced. That is, I’ve seen betting kiosks/machines, where everything based on the location of that kiosk/machine, but not a two-device based location verification system.

    Now, the legal point. From a 103 point-of-view, I can kinda see ignoring one fork of the “OR” clause…as it inherently doesn’t have to ever be true. But the Court also seems to do so in their declaration of the “abstract idea.” It seems less defensible to not seriously engage with everything recited in the claim there.

      Put differently, if a claim could be read to cover both conventional and non-conventional embodiments, is it still ineligible under 101?

      FWIW, iPhone 1 apparently came out in 2007. Solving some of these problems would have been much tougher before such technology became widespread.

        News flash: computing “technology” that you see in cheap, commercially available “portable” products is almost never “new”. Not even close.

        Reply Report
        Put differently, if a claim could be read to cover both conventional and non-conventional embodiments, is it still ineligible under 101?

        Why wouldn’t it be? Every other aspect of the statutory scheme states that violation by one embodiment defeats the entire scope. You can’t assert nonobvious over a teaching away that only applies to part of the scope. You can’t enable only part of the scope. Why would a scope that embraces ineligible subject matter stand because other embodiments may be statutory?

    In several places below, Wt speaks at length to what I have posted many times now.

    The two word summary:

    Gordian Knot.

    based. and 101 pilled

    From the decision: “Independent claim 2 of the ’755 patent, which the district court, the parties, and we agree is representative for purposes of evaluating the issue of patentable subject matter,”

    What a ghastly mistake — letting one claim be representative of all the claims (apparently both those asserted and those not) . . . from not just one . . . not just two . . . not just three . . . but from four patents.

    Four patents. 80 claims. All wiped out in one feel swoop.

    An inventor’s nightmare. An infringer’s dream come true.

    Why do some folks continue to do this?

    “Based upon this outcome, it is unclear whether any weight can be given to an examiner ruling – likely none in this context.”

    Why would anyone expect anything else when the PTO adopted its own, distinct eligibility analysis?

    It’s almost as if you believe the patent system is optimized for something other than extracting money from applicants.

      Why would anyone expect anything else..

      Gee, maybe because it is the law as set by Congress:

      35 U.S.C. 131 Examination of application.
      The Director shall cause an examination to be made of the application and the alleged new invention; and if on such examination it appears that the applicant is entitled to a patent under the law the Director shall issue a patent therefor.

      and

      35 U.S.C. 282 Presumption of validity; defenses.
      (a) IN GENERAL.—A patent shall be presumed valid.

      1. 7.1.1

        Gee, maybe because it is the law as set by Congress:

        This is an issue and your mistake here is a redressability mistake. If the PTO applies the wrong standard, the court simply won’t be bound by it. The alleged infringer doesn’t get their rights lessened because the PTO doesn’t do its job correctly.

        This IS a problem for patentees because the office makes no bones about the fact that it doesn’t apply real 101, and that means that the courts shouldn’t give any weight. The correct redressability is to force the PTO to do the proper analysis, which applicants should be demanding – loudly. There is a wrong here, and there is someone to complain to, but it’s not the CAFC.

        This is the kind of “patent quality” that both the office and applicants purport to want, but the former doesn’t actually want the quality and the latter doesn’t complain because the more lax standard is beneficial for issuance. This is something applicants will have to work out with PTO brass at some point.

          “ The correct redressability is to force the PTO to do the proper analysis, which applicants should be demanding – loudly.”

          BWAHAHAHAHAhahhahhaha … wait … have to read that again … BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAhahaha…

    “the practice of an abstract idea”

    That is quite a trick. You aren’t eligible because you are nothing but an abstract idea with nothing more and you are a “practice” of an abstract idea, which means you are not abstract.

      “Shhh . . . that’s one of our little patent-killing, innovation-crippling secrets.”

      — Your CAFC Overlords

    The pre-Alice caselaw applied by the Examiner was SiRF Tech., Inc. v. Int’l Trade Comm’n, 601 F.3d 1319, 94 USPQ2d 1607 (Fed. Cir. 2010). It is cited in MPEP 2106.04(a)(2)(III)(A), so you can sort of understand the Examiner thinking it was ok to use.

    Also, for clarity’s sake, the Examiner did not “expressly consider[] eligibility issues” in the 755 prosecution itself, although he did consider eligibility in the three earlier parent cases.

    -kd

      For clarity’s sake, examination is (must be) complete under the law.

      It is not required to affirmatively state that the application passes 101. Generally speaking, it is only the items objected or rejected that are on the record.

    The real story here is how, 10 years post-Alice and 8 years post-Electric Power Group, the PTO is still allowing claims that obviously flunk both of those cases. The earliest patent in suit issued in 2018 I believe. How can that allowance be explained?

    I would be quite annoyed if I were the Federal Circuit and all these years later still wading through claims a la “device 2 sends user info to device 1; if X, device 1 sends message X back to device 2; if Y, device 1 sends back message Y to device 2”.

    1. 4.1

      I am afraid that you are destined for disappointment, then. The PTO is funded by user fees, most of which would dry up if the PTO were to apply Alice with the same rigor applied by the Art. III courts. The PTO is always going to err on the side of allowing ineligible claims, because the rate payers would stop filing if word got out that ineligible claims are also unallowable at the PTO.

      1. 4.1.1

        Yes, until someone tries to sell or assert a patent, which only happens to a small percentage of them, all of the parties involved are happy to see patents issue from the PTO even if their claims are clearly Alice-challengable – the inventors, their corporate employer, their patent attorneys, and the PTO budget managers / fee collectors.

      2. 4.1.2

        You act as if someone by doing their job is a good thing…

        As I have long told the naysayers and the likes of Malcolm, I do not want an improvident allowance.

        Bad examination is bad – in both directions.

        I want good examination. In that way, competitors are far less likely to scoff at desist or negotiate communications.

      I would be quite annoyed if I were the Federal Circuit and all these years later still wading through claims a la “device 2 sends user info to device 1; if X, device 1 sends message X back to device 2; if Y, device 1 sends back message Y to device 2”.
      It is the Federal Circuit that has created the mess — the USPTO has attempted to clean up the mess with the 2019 Patent Eligibility Guidelines. However, the Federal Circuit ignores those (and their own contradictory case law) as well.

      For nearly anything that is currently allowed by the USPTO, there is case law that says patent eligible and there is case law that says patent ineligible. In that situation, what is the USPTO to do? Reject everything? Allow nothing?

      Certainly, the gazillionaire tech bros in Silicon Valley would be overjoyed if that were to happen. If the USPTO cannot figure out whether a claim is patent eligible based upon USPTO case law, how can a patent applicant?

      Some person thinks they have a great product/service and they want to get a patent on it. How are they supposed to know, with any certainty, whether after $25K of costs before the USPTO and $100K attorney fees with a litigation attorney if their patent is patent eligible or not?

      How is progress being promoted when no one knows whether they can get a patent on anything these days?

      I’m a patent attorney, and I think it is foolish for any solo inventor to get a patent these days. It is a waste of their money. The patent system will grind them down. One could say that I, in essence, am doing the bidding of the tech bros by discouraging the patenting of inventions. Perhaps I am. However, my duty is to do what is in the best interest of my client, and using the US patent system is certainly not in the best interest of most small entities (e.g., solo inventors and small businesses). Rather, it is a waste of time and money thanks to the Federal Circuit.

      1. 4.2.1

        I’m sympathetic to complaints that the law is not as clear as it could be for some inventions. The type of claim I just described–which is this case–is not one of them. They’ve been dead-to-rights ineligible for years now.

      2. 4.2.2

        The CAFC is not a real court. They are anti-patent activists who at each turn try to weaken patents. Some just want patents for pharmaceutical products.

        The whole system has gotten far worse than it was 20 years ago and most of it is from the very low quality of CAFC judges. Most of the problem is not their intelligence but the quality of their character.

    3. 4.3

      The real story here is how, 10 years post-Alice and 8 years post-Electric Power Group, the PTO is still allowing claims that obviously flunk both of those cases. The earliest patent in suit issued in 2018 I believe. How can that allowance be explained?

      I mean it’s pretty simple – to “promote consistency” the office doesn’t allow for analogizing claims under examination to particular cases (you know, what lawyers would call “using precedent”?) so its unsurprising that you will find allowances that are substantially similar to CAFC-tossed claims.

      Nor does the PTO use the same law. For example, the PTO explicitly states that the practical application standard does not consider conventionality. (MPEP 2106.04(d) – “Specifically, the “improvements” analysis in Step 2A determines whether the claim pertains to an improvement to the functioning of a computer or to another technology without reference to what is well-understood, routine, conventional activity. That is, the claimed invention may integrate the judicial exception into a practical application by demonstrating that it improves the relevant existing technology although it may not be an improvement over well-understood, routine, conventional activity. “)

      This case turns upon the conventionality of GPS to “solve” a technological location problem. If an examiner used the exact same analysis that was used in this case during examination it would be an error for the examiner, because the fact that conventional GPS solves the alleged problem is irrelevant under PTO analysis.

      The PTO is always going to err on the side of allowing ineligible claims, because the rate payers would stop filing if word got out that ineligible claims are also unallowable at the PTO.

      I mean, this is true, but also the PTO employs engineers with some legal training, while the private sector generally applies lawyers. Court cases have lawyers on both sides. You’ll never get the same rigor of 101 (even if you allowed precedent citation) at the PTO you’d get in the CAFC unless you hired a lot more lawyers. The only way to even remotely simulate CAFC outcomes would be for the PTO to have the same rules being argued by people of equal competence, and applicants don’t want to pay to hire those people or run that gauntlet.

    DC “ The basic idea here is that the patentee should not expect to hang their eligibility hat on their use of off-the-shelf technology that they mention only in passing in the specification.”

    It doesn’t matter if the “technology” is “off the shelf” or merely “prior art published one day before the priority date”, if the “technology” is being used for its intended purpose the claim will still be going down if the rest the claim is abstract nonsense.

    Good riddance to these horrible claims that should never have been filed in the first place.

    1. 3.1

      ^^^ this sounds in your old “whatever” mentality (Ends justify the Means).

    2. 3.2

      It doesn’t matter if the “technology” is “off the shelf” or merely “prior art published one day before the priority date”, if the “technology” is being used for its intended purpose the claim will still be going down if the rest the claim is abstract nonsense.

      I don’t know about that. Alice could have used the term “known” but instead it used the term “conventional,” which suggests the standard for an element becoming insignificant under 101 is higher than the standard for being anticipated or nonobvious.

    “That only 15 lines out of a specification that runs to no
    less than 98 columns are addressed to what Beteiro now
    insists is unconventional technology greatly undermines
    the plausibility of Beteiro’s allegations. ”

    Fed. Circuit judges resorting to counting lines of disclosure to support their conclusions is usually a tell that their argument is weak. I’m surprised Judge Lourie wasn’t part of the panel.

    1. 2.1

      “ Fed. Circuit judges resorting to counting lines of disclosure to support their conclusions is usually a tell that their argument is weak.”

      Is this the sort of legal “expertise” you provide to your clients?

    2. 2.2

      NotPaid–it is ridiculous. Some of best inventions of the last 1,000 years were described in just a few words. And the issue is how a person skilled in the art would interpret those words and not some filthy anti-patent judge.

      1. 2.2.1

        In future applications, be sure to write lots of extra material. Don’t be succinct. Since they’re basing decisions on lines of disclosure, more is clearly better. Judge Stark hasn’t told us how many lines of disclosure is “enough”. So, just write lots. Just write lots. Just write lots. Just write lots. Just write lots. Just write lots. Just write lots. Just write lots. Just write lots. Just write lots. Just write lots. Just write lots. Just write lots. Just write lots. Just write lots. Just write lots. Just write lots.

  13. 1

    I’m surprised we didn’t get a 10 year retrospective on Alice (decided 10 years ago on Wednesday). That would have been a fun article.

    As for this decision, with Stark, Dyk, and Prost as the judges, I could have guaranteed, with 100% confidence, that any appeal on a 101 rejection was going to be affirmed. Thomas Edison could have come back from the grave with an improved light bulb and that trio would have still found the invention to be patent ineligible.

    There are many aspects of the decision I disagree with, but the one that struck me the most involved an allegation that the invention was directed to a technical problem. The Court’s response included the following statement:
    Content regulation and checking legal compliance are rooted in the abstract – they are legal problems, not technical problems.

    This is one of the problems when you have non-technical judges trying figure out the intersection between law and technology — they are generally terrible at it.

    Determining a location of a user on a mobile phone is a technical problem. Depending upon that determination, the location may inform a system which edge server and/or antenna to provide data from and any number of other technical operations. The location can also inform whether a particular operation (e.g., performing a transaction) is allowed or not. That transaction may be technical in nature or, as in the case of this particular patent, the transaction may involve gambling. Regardless of the transaction being allowed (or disallowed), the determination of the location is a technical problem that is solved with a technical solution.

    Where the Federal Circuit gets is wrong — grossly wrong — is that they assume problems can be only be technical problems or only be legal problems or only be business problems — such that being one one kind precludes the problem from being another kind. For anyone who is remotely familiar with technology and its applications in real life, nearly all technical problems are rooted in business problems. Outside of pure research, people don’t solve technical problems for the shear sake of doing it — rather, they solve technical problems because solving that particular technical problem helps them solve a particular business problem. In other words, they are not mutually exclusive. A problem isn’t either a technical problem or business/legal (i.e., abstract) problem. In situations where technology is involved, the problem being addressed is virtually always both.

    The Federal Circuit avoids the case law in DDR Holdings by recharacterizing technical problems as business problems or, as in this case, a legal problem with the logic being that solving a technical problems can get around a 101 rejection but solving a business/legal problem cannot. Since nearly every technical problem can be recast as a business problem, any judge so inclined can simply ignore a legitimate argument that the claimed invention addresses a technical problem but stating the problem being addressed are business problems. And this frees the judges up to do whatever they want irrespective of what the law says.

    My guess is that the claim would have likely been obvious under 103, but that kind of rejection takes work instead of hand waving … and the Federal Circuit is awfully fond of hand-waving these days — or should I say, the last 10 years.

    1. 1.1

      If the assumption is that the only problem the patent owner has is the Alice 101 exception, and that they would have won on 103, note that since the only claimed advance was using exisiting smartphone GPS, not any New technology, the claimed invention here was just the idea of using it to determine legal ordering from the state the orderer was in, “ensuring that bets are only accepted from locations where such activities are legal.” However that same general issue was known and had already been variously addressed in ordering wine from out of state only from states in which it is legal to do so, and collecting sales tax for those states requiring that from the product-orderer, etc.
      In my opinon, if patent owners had the common sense to get an independent second opinion before suing from patent litigation experts OTHER than those needing and anticipating potential millions in litigation billings, there would be a lot less of these kinds of patent suits.

      1. 1.1.1

        It seems highly doubtful that the idea here was to “win in court”. The idea was to pound the defendant with legal paperwork and force a settlement.

        Also, this “same general issue” you refer to is about as old as human civilization.

      2. 1.1.2

        If the assumption …
        You, like the Federal Circuit, have a fondness for ignoring the claim language. Frankly, I don’t know what else could have been in the claims that were patentable. At first glance, they looked unpatentable under 103. However, first glances are a terrible way to evaluate any patent claim.

        In my opinon, if patent owners had the common sense to get an independent second opinion before suing from patent litigation experts OTHER than those needing and anticipating potential millions in litigation billings, there would be a lot less of these kinds of patent suits.
        Are you saying that the USPTO isn’t an expert at knowing what claims are patent eligible under 35 USC 101? One of the patents in suit issued 5 years ago — 5 years after Alice. If the USPTO cannot figure out what is patent eligible after 5 years, why do you think some “patent litigation experts” are going to be better?

        Now if your patent litigation experts are those that think EVERYTHING is patent ineligible, then perhaps they might be better at it than the USPTO. And ultimately, isn’t that where we are headed?

        With the right judge(s) at the helm, I’m pretty comfortable saying that there isn’t a patent issued by the USPTO that cannot be attacked under 35 USC 101.

        1. 1.1.2.1

          Re: ” If the USPTO cannot figure out what is patent eligible after 5 years, why do you think some “patent litigation experts” are going to be better?’
          You cannot be serious in comparing a patent litigation attorney expert opinion on patent litigation 101 survival expertise with a single non-attorney PTO examiner with no exposure whatsoever to patent litigation and making 101 decisions in a completely ex parte [unapposed one side only arguments] very time restricted administrative proceeding.

    2. 1.2

      Well said!

    3. 1.3

      “ My guess is that the claim would have likely been obvious under 103, but that kind of rejection takes work”

      That’s because 103 is a hot mess that requires briefing on multiple judge-created patentee-friendly “secondary considerations” that make no sense or directly contradict the statute.

      1. 1.3.1

        That’s because 103 is a hot mess that requires briefing on multiple judge-created patentee-friendly “secondary considerations” that make no sense or directly contradict the statute.
        Huh? How often does the Federal Circuit allow any of these “secondary considerations” to be given weight with regard to 103. Don’t bother answering the question — the answer is almost never.

        As for making no sense or directly contradicting the statute, when has consistency with the statute ever been a consideration in either 35 USC 101 or 35 USC 103 or 35 USC 282?

    4. 1.4

      Determining a location of a user on a mobile phone is a technical problem. Depending upon that determination, the location may inform a system which edge server and/or antenna to provide data from and any number of other technical operations

      You aint’z allowed to have more than one invention per patent.

      Determining a location of a user on a mobile phone is a technical problem, and you can invent a better way of doing it.

      Determinations that inform other systems solving other technical problems are other inventions.

      Gambling is an utterly abstract principle and not a technical problem in any sense. Improving gambling with existing technology is not solving a technical problem, but the whole technical/non-technical dichotomy is a meaningless red herring anyway.

      What should matter is that the useful result of the method is some kind of information, and what do we do about new and useful information in our patent system?

      1. 1.4.1

        You aint’z allowed to have more than one invention per patent.
        The invention as a whole can comprise of multiple patents.

        And point to me in the statute where the technical problem solved by the invention has to be claimed.

        Gambling is an utterly abstract principle and not a technical problem in any sense.
        And neither is golfing — yet there are dozens of inventions directed to improving a golf game. Golfing is playing a game, which is an abstract idea. The golfing aids use nothing but conventional devices. Hence, patent ineligible. You are confusing the broad subject matter in which the invention falls with what is actually being claimed.

        These claims could have been written without ever referring to gambling. The “gambling” is simply a computer data processing transaction that involves placing funds from a general user account to another account associated with a particular risk-based transaction. A smart patent attorney would have used the term “gambling” only one or twice in the specification and would have written the claims without ever using it.

        The invention involves a specific approach to limiting computer transactions based upon user location (as indicated by the user device, e.g., mobile phone) when the transaction is initiated by the user. The gambling aspect of the claim is completely unnecessary.

    5. 1.5

      “Determining a location of a user on a mobile phone is a technical problem.”

      Putting a GPS on a mobile phone was not the invention here, any more than was the “computer” or the “communication device” recited in the claims. So it doesn’t matter if putting a GPS on a phone was an eligible and patentable invention at some point (which it probably was). Otherwise, any claim that recited a tangible element of any sort–a computer, phone, car, metal, wood, etc.–would automatically surmount 101.

      For 101 to work at all, the court has to determine, as best it can given the stage of the litigation and while paying due regard to each party’s corresponding burden, what can plausibly be considered the invention, and then determine whether that subject matter is abstract or not.

      1. 1.5.1

        Otherwise, any claim that recited a tangible element of any sort–a computer, phone, car, metal, wood, etc.–would automatically surmount 101.

        Oh, the horrors! Just imagine a patent system in which eligibility were a coarse filter, and most of the work of assessing validity were done by other sections of the statute!

        Wait a minute, that sound like most of the rest of the world. Or the United States until a little over a deacade ago. How exactly is this a problem?

        1. 1.5.1.1

          Most types of complex litigation have a Rule 12 screen to ensure that shaky claims don’t generate years of discovery and the millions needed to conduct it. There are obvious bad incentives for plaintiffs otherwise.
          I’m not sure why patent litigation should be different.

          And 101 isn’t a random hurdle thrown up just for this purpose; it’s a criterion of patentability. If there is no plausible reading of the claims that indicates something eligible was invented, why should we continue on with the litigation?

          1. 1.5.1.1.1

            Most types of complex litigation have a Rule 12 screen to ensure that shaky claims don’t generate years of discovery and the millions needed to conduct it.
            I suggest that you review the law on 12b6 and see what it has really been used for. The case law spans decades and decades and has multiple Supreme Court cases interpreting what is required under 12b6. As far as I know, up until Alice, never has 12b6 been used to invalidate a patent. You do realize that issued patents are presumed valid and can only be invalidated based upon clear and convincing evidence and the introduction of evidence occurs AFTER a 12b6 motion is filed.

            The “failure to state a claim” means failure of a complaint to allege facts stating a claim on which relief can be granted. Prior to Alice, in the context of a patent case, that means you would need to state facts that alleged (not proved) you owned the patent, the patent was still valid, and the defendant did whatever was necessarily (i.e., make, use, sell, etc.) to infringe the patent — nothing more.

            12b6 is now being used as an affirmative defense yet the usage of 12b6 as an affirmative defenses is only used in extremely rare fact patterns (e.g., when a statute of limitations apply and the complaint alleges actions were performed outside of the statute of limitations or the complaint, on its face, establishes res judicata regarding the claim).

            And 101 isn’t a random hurdle thrown up just for this purpose; it’s a criterion of patentability.
            Except that it isn’t. I suggest you actually look at the statute itself. 35 USC 102 and 103 are EXPLICITLY labeled as a condition for patentability. No such label is found for 101.

            And if 35 USC 101 established condition/criterion for patentability, it certainly isn’t any of the JUDGE-MADE exceptions to patent eligibility.

            If there is no plausible reading of the claims that indicates something eligible was invented
            35 USC 101 reads “ANY new and useful process … or any new and useful improvement therefor.” That’s the criterion set forth in 35 USC 101. It is a very coarse filter — a very low bar. And there certainly is a plausible reading that the claims meet that criterion. As for the criterion set forth by the Federal Circuit, whether there is a plausible reading can only be performed only after the case has reached the Federal Circuit and one knows who the judges are on the panel.

            And let’s not kid ourselves, if I (or anyone else) had this panel, the client should have been informed that they lost before oral arguments even started.

            1. 1.5.1.1.1.1

              I suggest you review the use of Rule 12 motions in any non-patent civil case. Take your pick: securities, antitrust, copyright, the list goes on. A MTD doesn’t fail just because it implicates a substantive claim or defense.

              Factual propositions must be proven by C&C evidence, not legal conclusions. What factual disputes needed to be sussed out here? It’s beyond dispute that they didn’t invent computers; they didn’t invent phones; they didn’t invent wireless communication; they didn’t invent putting a GPS into a phone. So what plausible invention is left here other than the type of information that’s being sent back and forth? Again, what facts do we need to develop in discovery?

              1. 1.5.1.1.1.1.1

                Whose onus and to what types of facts are you thinking of?

                Are you suggesting that 35 USC 282 requires some additional facts?

              2. 1.5.1.1.1.1.2

                Kyle gets it. Well done.

        2. 1.5.1.2

          Mistaking one’s prescription for a description is a problem.

      2. 1.5.2

        Putting a GPS on a mobile phone was not the invention here, any more than was the “computer” or the “communication device” recited in the claims.
        Then what was the claimed advance of over the prior art? Hasn’t the Federal Circuit stated that this should be the focus of the analysis? This is what the Federal Circuit stated in Affinity Labs of Texas, LLC v. DIRECTV, LLC, 838 F.3d 1253 (Fed. Cir. 2016):
        The “abstract idea” step of the inquiry calls upon us to look at the “focus of the claimed advance over the prior art” to determine if the claim’s “character as a whole” is directed to excluded subject matter. The “inventive concept” step requires us to look with more specificity at what the claim elements add, in order to determine “whether they identify an ‘inventive concept’ in the application of the ineligible subject matter” to which the claim is directed.
        The Federal Circuit quoted this language as recently as In re Killian, which was decided in August of 2022. I don’t recall the Federal Circuit looking at what was the claimed advance in this decision. The Federal Circuit disagreed that the advance was to an improvement to computer technology. However, the Federal Circuit didn’t identify what they believed the advance to be. The Federal Circuit identified what they believed to be “a fundamental and longstanding economic practice,” but didn’t identify the advance and determine the focus thereof.

        In short, the Federal Circuit picked that portion of the law that supports their predetermination as to eligibility and ignored any portion of the law (or just handwaved it away) that does not support the Federal Circuit’s predetermination.

        It is result-based decision making — not rule-based decision making. That’s 101 law in a nutshell.

        1. 1.5.2.1

          It appears the claimed advance was software for sending and receiving information about gambling wagers and the user’s location. Nothing was new but the type of information being exchanged.

          1. 1.5.2.1.1

            Type (contrast with content) – and so?

        2. 1.5.2.2

          >>It is result-based decision making — not rule-based decision making. That’s 101 law in a nutshell.

          Yup and they are in process of adding enablement to their result-oriented tool bag. The judges on the CAFC simply have no morals. They aren’t interested in creating a comprehensive body of law to advance patents in the USA. They want to limit patents with ad hoc rules and invalidate any claim they don’t like. Sickening group of people.

    6. 1.6

      So what technical problem was solved in this application?

      1. 1.6.1

        >>Determining a location of a user on a mobile phone is a technical problem.

        Let me guess: your reading comprehension skills are low.

        1. 1.6.1.1

          Could be. I will admit to believing that at least one of us has low reading comprehension skills.

          So, WT, do you think what NW identified is a technical problem solved in this application?

          1. 1.6.1.1.1

            I can tell you watch Woke propaganda media. The sanctimonious arrogance is sickening. WT laid it out pretty well how the technical problem is mixed with business methods.

            Rather than being a Woke Marxist little snot, why don’t you give it a go and make the best case for solving a technical problem for the claims. Pretend you are prosecuting the patent at the EPO. Part of writing an application now is figuring out the technical problem and writing a few paragraphs about it. See if you can do it.

    7. 1.7

      +1 Wandering

