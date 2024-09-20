Eligibility, IPRs, and Diversity: The Faces of 2024 Patent Reform

by Dennis Crouch
Senator Coons and Tillis are pushing three primary patent bills through the Judiciary Committee,
- S. 2220, the PREVAIL Act (tightening IPR procedure)
- S. 2140, the Patent Eligibility Restoration Act (PERA) (limiting eligibility law)
- S. 4713, the IDEA Act (measuring demographics of inventors).
Although the committee markup was set for September 19, it has now been postponed until the 26th. It appears that a number of Senate committee members have taken issue with the proposals and an extra week is needed to negotiate through those. Sen. Whitehouse mentioned that he, along with a number of colleagues, have been hearing from constituents opposed to the legislation. I expect lobbying will be high.
