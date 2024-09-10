Future of Patent Practice: Balancing Big Firm Mergers and the Boutique Draw

by Dennis Crouch
I saw this morning that Womble Bond Dickinson and Lewis Roca are merging to create firm with 1,300+ lawyers. By my quick count, the new combo will have 150+ US patent attorneys under the WBD brand that the wider-known of the two (especially internationally). Two other big mergers announced this week - Troutman Pepper and Locke Lord; Ballard Spahr and Lane Powell. The "Troutman Pepper Locke" merger will result in 1,600+ lawyers, with about 200 lawyers in their IP group (of which about 100 will be "patent attorneys"). The Ballard Spahr merger is also large (750+ lawyers), but Lane Powell's IP practice is fairly small -- likely meaning that Ballard Spahr's patent group (largely based in Atlanta) may end up quite successful if they are able to cross-sell to Lane Powell's clients.
