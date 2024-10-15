Allergan: En Banc Support for Stronger ODP Rules

We continue to see lots of action focusing on obviousness-type double patenting (ODP) in the U.S. patent law context. In Allergan v. MSN, the Federal Circuit created a major loophole for patentees and undermined the 2023 Cellect decision by holding that extended PTA in one family-member patent does not create an ODP problem so long as the extended term is in a first-filed, first-issued patent. Allergan USA, Inc. v. MSN Laboratories Priv. Ltd., 111 F.4th 1358 (Fed. Cir. 2024). Sun Pharma has petitioned for en banc rehearing - hoping to invalidate Allergan's protected patent.

Prior posts:

Two amicus briefs were recently filed supporting the petition - One by the Association for Accessible Medicines (AAM) and the other by a corporate group led by Alvogen PB.