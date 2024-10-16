Recent Patent Law Scholarship

by Dennis Crouch
This post offers some insight into four patent-focused academic articles that I've been reading lately.
1. A textualist approach to patent eligibility under 35 U.S.C. § 101
2. Reflections on the Myriad gene patenting decision, ten years later
3. An unconventional perspective: Patents are not simply a necessary evil
4. A philosophical critique of AI inventorship
These pieces offer insights into ongoing debates within patent law and policy. Although I don't necessarily agree with the conclusions made by the various authors, each article provides fodder for continued discussion on these important topics.
To continue reading, become a Patently-O member. Already a member? Simply log in to access the full post.