Recent Patent Law Scholarship

by Dennis Crouch

This post offers some insight into four patent-focused academic articles that I've been reading lately.

1. A textualist approach to patent eligibility under 35 U.S.C. § 101

2. Reflections on the Myriad gene patenting decision, ten years later

3. An unconventional perspective: Patents are not simply a necessary evil

4. A philosophical critique of AI inventorship

These pieces offer insights into ongoing debates within patent law and policy. Although I don't necessarily agree with the conclusions made by the various authors, each article provides fodder for continued discussion on these important topics.