Supreme Court denies Cert

by Dennis Crouch

The Supreme Court has denied certiorari in all of the patent cases it considered in its first conference of the October 2024 term:

: 23-1349 Provisur Technologies, Inc. v. Weber, Inc.. Does an on sale product constitute a printed publication that can be asserted in an IPR. Denied : 23-1298 United Therapeutics Corporation v. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. Whether the IPR statute and SAS require the Federal Circuit to review de novo, or only for an abuse of discretion, the PTO's reliance on new grounds and new printed publications—not raised in the initial petition?

: 23-1184 Eolas Technologies v. Amazon.com, Inc. Whether the claims recite patent-eligible subject matter under 35 U.S.C. § 101 and Alice Corp. Denied: 23-1142 Surti v. Fleet Engineers, Inc. Whether the Court erred in denying proper compensation.

Only a handful of cases are still pending before the court: