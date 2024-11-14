Federal Circuit Summarily Affirms Invalidity of Geolocation Patent Under Section 101

by Dennis Crouch
Sitting by designation in Delaware District Court, Federal Circuit Senior Judge William Bryson found claims 1-10 of GeoComply's U.S. Patent No. 9,413,805 ineligible under 35 U.S.C. § 101. On appeal, the Federal Circuit has now affirmed that judgment -- albeit in a Rule 36 summary affirmance. GeoComply Sols. Inc. v. Xpoint Servs. LLC, No. 23-1578 (Fed. Cir. Nov. 13, 2024). The inventor, Anna Sainsbury, co-founded GeoComply in 2011 and has served as CEO for most of the past 13 years. GeoComply processes billions of transactions annually - mostly for the online gaming (casino) industry. The successful defendant in this case - Xpoint - is a key competitor.
