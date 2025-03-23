Prosecution Disclaimer Across Patent Family Members

by Dennis Crouch

Maquet Cardiovascular LLC v. Abiomed Inc., 2023-2045 (Fed. Cir. Mar. 21, 2025)

This new decision is a good read for patent prosecutors and litigators. The decision somewhat limits use of prosecution history for claim construction across patent families — and ultimately vacates the district court judgment of non-infringement. The case offers something of a roadmap for patent prosecutors to avoid prosecution disclaimer spreading across family members.

Maquet Cardiovascular owns U.S. Patent No. 10,238,783 claims an integrated guide mechanism for deploying blood pumps to specific locations in a patient’s circulatory system. The integrated guide eliminates the need for supplemental guiding mechanisms. Maquet sued Abiomed for infringement of several claims of both the ‘783 patent and its parent, U.S. Patent No. 9,789,238.

The district court claim construction turned heavily on prosecution history from family member patents. Specifically, the district court added two key negative limitations to the disputed claim terms based on prosecution disclaimer: (1) the “guide wire lumen is not distal to the cannula,” derived from prosecution of the parent ’238 patent, and (2) the “guide wire does not extend through the free space in between the rotor blades,” based on prosecution history from the great-great-grandparent ’728 patent.

The Federal Circuit reversed both constructions on appeal, vacating the district court’s judgment of non-infringement and remanding for further proceedings.

The case reiterates an important limitation: prosecution disclaimer should not be broadly applied across related patents unless the claims at issue share substantial similarity. The court explained that for disclaimer to carry from one patent prosecution to another, there must be “parity between the limitations” in the earlier and later claims:

[U]nless there is parity between the limitations, we cannot assume that the claims of an earlier, related patent present similar issues of validity to the later patent or that the applicant’s disclaimer with respect to an earlier, related claim would be equally applicable to the later claim.

Applying this standard, the court found substantial differences between claim 1 of the ’783 patent (“guide mechanism comprising a lumen”) and earlier claims from the parent ’238 patent (“entire elongate lumen distal to the intravascular blood pump”). These differences were significant enough to preclude applying prosecution disclaimer from the parent ’238 patent to the child ’783 patent.

High Standard for “Clear and Unmistakable” Disclaimer

The Federal Circuit also reaffirmed its strict standard required for finding prosecution disclaimer, emphasizing that disclaimers must be “clear and unmistakable.” It specifically noted that mere silence or acquiescence to an examiner’s statements in notices of allowance generally does not constitute a clear and unmistakable disclaimer:

An applicant’s silence in response to an examiner’s notice of allowance will generally not rise to a clear and unmistakable claim disavowal.

Thus, the district court’s reliance on Maquet’s silence during prosecution of the great-great-grandparent patent (‘728 patent) was also insufficient to establish a disclaimer of claim scope.

Statements During IPR Proceedings Must Also Meet High Bar

Abiomed argued that Maquet had reinforced an alleged disclaimer through statements made during inter partes review (IPR) proceedings. The Federal Circuit recognized that IPR statements can support disclaimer in principle but held that Maquet’s statements were too broad, vague, and general to meet the required “clear and unmistakable” threshold. The Federal Circuit ultimately found no clear disclaimer arising from Maquet’s generalized assertions during the IPR process.

Practical Take-Aways for Patent Prosecutors:

1. Use Distinct Claim Language in Related Patents.

The Federal Circuit emphasized that prosecution disclaimer typically does not apply across family members unless the claim terms at issue share substantial identity. To minimize unintended disclaimer effects, prosecutors can deliberately vary claim wording across related patents.

2. Continue to Carefully Manage Statements Made During Prosecution and IPR Proceedings.

This is already being done by most patent prosecutors, but the decision underscores the high bar for “clear and unmistakable” disclaimer, explaining that mere silence or acquiescence typically will not suffice. For attorneys who regularly respond to an examiner’s reasons for allowance, the case here suggests that there often may be no need to do so.