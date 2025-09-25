USPTO Director Squires’s First Patents: Crypto Software and Diagnostic Methods

by Dennis Crouch
On September 23, 2025, John A. Squires—just sworn in as the 60th Director of the USPTO—issued his first public act. In his first official act as USPTO Director, John Squires held a ceremonial signing of two newly issued patents—one covering diagnostic methods using a discovered antibody and the the other a blockchain-based resource allocation FinTech software. U.S. Patent Nos. 12,419,201 and 12,419,202. These choices appear to me a deliberate signal. Squires highlighted technologies that sit squarely within the domains that the Supreme Court and Federal Circuit have restricted most heavily over the past decade via the expanded patent eligibility doctrine of Alice and Mayo. In his remarks, Squires emphasized his intended signal: “the U.S. Patent Office is open for business, especially for the technologies of tomorrow.”
