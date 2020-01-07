En Banc: Power of Customs & Border Protection

by Dennis Crouch

Sunpreme Inc. v. US (Fed. Cir. 2020)

The Federal Circuit has agreed to an en banc rehearing of Supreme v. US, a case involving Customs & Border Protection (CBP) and antidumping / countervailing duty orders. The particular question presented is as follows:

When merchandise enters the United States, whether CBP may preliminarily apply an antidumping or countervailing duty order and implement certain measures to protect the public revenue, regardless of the clarity of the order.

Here, the particular duty order comes from two Dep’t of Commerce regulations that cover crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells but expressly exclude “thin film photovoltaic products produced from amorphous silicon (a-Si).” Products that fall within the order are subject to additional tariffs.

Sunpreme claims its products fall within the exclusion, but CBP disagreed. Eventually the case went before the Court of International Trade (CIT) who characterized the DOC Orders as “ambiguous” with respect to Sunpreme’s modules. In its decision, the Federal Circuit agreed:

This is not a close case. The Orders in this case cover certain solar modules and expressly exclude others, without providing a definition of the class expressly excluded. Sunpreme’s solar modules are hybrid products, mixing characteristics of the included and excluded solar cells.

Fed. Cir. Vacated Opinion (2019)

The ambiguity is important because CBP enforcement seen as a ministerial action — CBP is not authorized to interpret or fill gaps in ambiguous orders. The court writes: “Ambiguity is the line that separates lawful ministerial acts from unlawful ultra vires acts by Customs.”

The en banc case will revisit CBP authority and consider whether the agency has authority to make these decisions on the fly or instead wait for the Commerce Dep’t to take notice, conduct an investigation, and make a ruling. The policy behind antidumping or countervailing duty orders is to protect US industry — and the Gov’t argues that policy will be frustrated by the procedural delay likely to ensue in this arrangement. We also have to recognize that importers are likely to intentionally create ambiguity by altering their product just-enough. Here, for instance, the importer removed some of the electrical junctions (to be installed in US) to slip-away from the order.

= = = = =

The issues in this case remind me of what happens with claim construction and infringement analysis in district court litigation. The Judge decides claim construction while the jury decides whether the product infringes those claims (as interpreted). When a judge fully construes a claim, a jury is left with almost nothing to do except the ministerial act of finding infringement. For tough infringement questions, there is always a tendency to argue that the claims should have been more fully construed. However, I believe that approach drains too much power from the finder of fact – the Jury.

Here, we have a similar situation in the Commerce case where the Orders are not ambiguous on their face, but do not fully define all potential situations. You might conclude that a new situation reveals ambiguity inherent in the order; Alternatively, you might instead conclude that the ambiguity is in how the situation applies to the order.