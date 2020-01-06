Single-Point-Of-Novelty Innovations and the Obvious-To-Try Analysis

Patent

Google v. Philips (Fed. Cir. 2020)

So far there are still no precedential opinions issued in 2020, and this is the first non-precedential patent related decision.

Philips’ patent RE44,913 (“text entry method”) claims a 2001 filing date. At that time, a key focus of mobile-device development was on how to facilitate typing on these small devices with relatively imprecise touchpads.  The basic idea behind the invention can be seen in the two figures below. On the left is a “default” keypad with  showing “primary characters.”;  holding down the “5” key will then switch the display to the keypad on the rights that has more available options (“secondary characters”). After selecting one of those options, they keypad returns to the default state.

Philips sued Acer and others for infringement based upon their use of the Chrome and Android OS — that led Google to petition for inter partes review (IPR).

In its final decision, the PTAB sided with the patentee in holding that Google failed to prove that the claims were obvious.  On appeal, the Federal Circuit has reversed.

The parties do not dispute that the [Philips’] ’913 patent claim differs from that Sakata II method in only one respect. In the ’913 patent claim, after a secondary character is selected, the relevant key “return[s] . . . to the default state” rather than, as in the described Sakata II method, changing to the selected secondary character.

It was also clear that the “return-to-default” option was available and familiar to someone skilled in the art (e.g. shift key).   Philips argued that particular step would not have been obvious-to-try since it one of many potential keypad techniques available.  On appeal, the Federal Circuit rejected the “wide-scope inquiry” as a red herring in this case — finding language from KSR directly on point:

[W]hen a patent claims a structure already known in the prior art that is altered by the mere substitution of one element for another known in the field, the combination must do more than yield a predictable result.”

KSR International Co. v. Teleflex Inc. (KSR), 550 U.S. 398 (2007).  The Fed. Cir. explained somewhat obliquely that:

[T]he obvious-to-try inquiry at least sometimes must focus on known options at what is undisputedly the sole point of novelty in the claim at issue.

See Perfect Web Techs., Inc. v. InfoUSA, Inc., 587 F.3d 1324 (Fed. Cir. 2009).  The practical point here is that inventions with a sole-point-of-novelty set themselves up as a target for an obviousness finding because the court will ask “if the sole contested step of the claim at issue was obvious to try, taking the remaining steps as a given.”

In this case, the Court found additional reasons for obviousness — notably the primary prior art reference was actually an improvement over prior return-to-default techniques.

Sakata II itself asserts that the character substitution at the last step provides an efficiency benefit over the evident alternative of requiring that the secondary-character menu be summoned each time one of those characters was to be re-used. . . . This efficiency assertion is on its face a comparative one, and what is plainly being compared to the Sakata II choice is  the no-substitution option—where the primary character returns to the key upon disappearance of the secondary-character menu. That is Philips’s returnto-default claim element.

Slip Op.  In the end, the appellate panel did not appear to directly fault the Board’s factual conclusions but rather Board’s legal analysis — in particular the meaning of “obvious-to-try” and its impact on the ultimate (legal) conclusion of obviousness.

We hold that claims 1 and 3–16 of the ’913 patent are unpatentable for obviousness. The Board’s decision is reversed.

 

8 thoughts on “Single-Point-Of-Novelty Innovations and the Obvious-To-Try Analysis

    The last paragraph of this decision’s discussion is interesting as a possible argument for distinction from other such 103 cases:
    “Here, the record reveals only [n.b.] two options [n.b.] for what happens to a key in Sakata II’s method after the secondary character is selected: (1) character substitution and (2) returning to the default state. And “even without experimentation, simple logic suggest[s],” id., that returning to the default state is a readily achievable option and often will serve the undisputed goal of “reducing the user’s burden” of obtaining the desired character, J.A. 312. We conclude, on this record, that the return-to-default alternative to character substitution would have been obvious to try and, as in Perfect Web, obvious.”

    Certainly the correct result for the right reason. Of course, this reasoning obliterates nearly all “do it on a computer” patents because nothing is quite so predictable as logic, or “X does this when Y is selected”.

      I think that you confuse and conflate “predictability” as a general notion.

      This sounds in Random’s nonsense: such is nonsense because it would the patent system ONLY available for purely accidental discoveries or “flashes of genius” – of which was the mindset of the anti-patent Supreme Court of the 30’s and 40’s (self-christened “The Only Valid Patent Is One That Has Not Yet Appeared Before Us”), which of course was one of the “awakening” drivers of Congress acting to curb the Court abuses with the Act of 1952.

        …to wit, ALL engineered items are done so because “logic dictates” (also known as the Scientific Method).

        Your “view” simply applies this at far too gross a scale (very much like the Big Box of Protons, Neutrons, and Electron metaphor that I chide you with).

        Applying your “logic” eviscerates nearly most all actual innovation.

          Shorter Bildo: “I love my junk patents!”

          Also, discovering an unpredictable result through use of the scientific method is not the same as claiming logical functionality.

          My goodness but you are a dim bulb.

        Wrong. It just means that when you have a small number of pre-existing solutions to a general problem, evidence of predictability of functionality in the specific context of the claim will destroy the patentability of the claim.

        This isn’t difficult stuff. It’s reasonable. It’s not the result that YOU like but … who cares about what you think about anything?

        Please take a shot at a rolling donut and return to your true calling: blaming Dems for the crimes of the Repu-k-k-k-es. You’re a very serious person!

          Your first paragraph here does not say the same thing as above (you moved the goalposts).

          Also, your notion of my true calling is (sadly and oh so predictably) false.

          Try less spin.

            I didn’t move any goalposts.

            Just admit that facts and basic reasoning mean nothing to you because all that matters to you is your precious patent rights and you never saw a patent claim involving a computer that you couldn’t fluff all night long.

            [shrugs]

