Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- David Phelan: Apple iPhone 13: Patent Hints At Radically Different Innovation (Source: Forbes)
- Christopher Rowland: Advocates Want NIH to Use its Moderna Vaccine Patent to Push for Global Access (Source: The Washington Post)
- Larry W. Reaugh: American Manganese Patent Application Receives Notice of Allowance from Korean Intellectual Property Office (Source: AccessWire)
- Sam Fathi: MagSafe Charging Port for iPhone Appears in Apple Patent (Source: MacRumors)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Atty. David Schwartz: Patentability of diagnostic methods – has the Canadian Patent Office drawn the line? (Source: JD Supra)
- Atty. Alvin Lee: China’s Hatch-Waxman Act: Patent Linkage System Implemented in the 4th Amendment to the Chinese Patent Law (Source: JD Supra)
- Atty. Courtenay C. Brinckerhoff: Will Revised Patent Bar Qualifications Address Low Gender Diversity? (Source: Mondaq)
New Job Postings on Patently-O: