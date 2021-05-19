Hide comments

3 thoughts on “Reissue Patents 2020 vs 1875

  1. 3

    I think Taranto’s decision on reissues might have something to do with the low number.

    Reply Report
  2. 2

    I have to wonder if “reissue” is directly tied to times of economic uncertainty (as in, we don’t want to spend a lot of money, but we need to clean some things up so that we can try to enforce…)

    Reply Report
  3. 1

    Thanks Dennis, only 581 reissues last year compared to 631 in 1875 confirms for me how underused reissue applications are now.*
    Can you separate them into the important and strict distinction between claim-broadening reissues and claim-narrowing reissues?
    *”Intervening rights”, “reissue recapture” and the statutory time limit for filing broadening reissues are reissue inhibitors. But I wonder how many patent owners would have been far better off improving their claims with reissues before suing on their patents? Especially now that I hear that they are handled in a special PTO examination group, presumably faster and more accurately as to reissue oaths and other special requirements?

    Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture