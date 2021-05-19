REISSUE patents continue to issue every week. This historic chart is super interesting! Back in 1875, the Patent Office Reissued 631 patents. In 2020, the PTO Reissued 581.
(Compare with original grants: 13k in 1875 vs 352k in 2020). pic.twitter.com/qkzYMPEXYq
— Dennis Crouch (@patentlyo) May 19, 2021
3 thoughts on “Reissue Patents 2020 vs 1875”
-
3
I think Taranto’s decision on reissues might have something to do with the low number.2
I have to wonder if “reissue” is directly tied to times of economic uncertainty (as in, we don’t want to spend a lot of money, but we need to clean some things up so that we can try to enforce…)1
Thanks Dennis, only 581 reissues last year compared to 631 in 1875 confirms for me how underused reissue applications are now.*
Can you separate them into the important and strict distinction between claim-broadening reissues and claim-narrowing reissues?
*”Intervening rights”, “reissue recapture” and the statutory time limit for filing broadening reissues are reissue inhibitors. But I wonder how many patent owners would have been far better off improving their claims with reissues before suing on their patents? Especially now that I hear that they are handled in a special PTO examination group, presumably faster and more accurately as to reissue oaths and other special requirements?
Leave a Reply
-