Trade Secrets Pre Patenting

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Although trade secrets are independently important, they are play a key temporal role in the patenting process.  The touchstone of invention is when the inventors have a full mental conception of the invention, including how to make and use the invention. But, there is typically a months-long process of moving from conception to a filed patent application.  During that time the invention is typically kept secret in order to avoid losing patent rights due to early disclosure.  And, even after the patent application is filed, applicants often keep the invention secret for as long as possible in order to maintain a competitive advantage in the marketplace.  Thus, the first public knowledge of an invention is quite often at the publication date 18-months after filing.

General rights of privacy allow a person to keep secret information without  intrusion by the government or by wrongful acts by third parties.  Trade secrecy rights are an extension of these general privacy and began as common law. These rights were further developed and codified in the various states, especially with the Uniform Law (UTSA) movement that gained traction in the 1980s and 1990s.  In 2016, the U.S. Government enacted the Defend Trade Secrets Act (DTSA) that created a federal cause of action.   Although there are some differences between the various jurisdiction, all jurisdictions agree that trade secret rights originate in the holder of information, so long as:

  1. the information is not generally known to the public;
  2. the information confers economic benefit to its holder because the information is not publicly known; and
  3. the information is subject to reasonable efforts to maintain its secrecy (by the holder).

Here is my question.  In the patent world, can we simply assume that innovation that that will become part of a patent application satisfies the economic benefit of secrecy requirement?  What is the best guide you have found for maintaining trade secret protections  for pre-patent innovations?

 

Hide comments

9 thoughts on “Trade Secrets Pre Patenting

  1. 4

    Privacy right? Like a penumbra? Something eminating from the Constitution? Err, John Locke would disagree. It’s a property right. In other words, a property right precedes government.

    Reply Report
  2. 3

    Seeing as IPWatchdog has a current series of articles dealing with AI, I thought that a (minor) note should be made for a statement in this article:

    The touchstone of invention is when the inventors have a full mental conception of the their invention, including how to make and use the invention

    This is to distinguish a prior — and improper — suggestions that a first ‘real person’ to read the inventions of another and have that ‘mental conception’ somehow “count” for making that person BE the inventor.

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      It would be interesting if someone could provide an example of something that was invented but the inventors had no idea of how to make or use the invention.

      Reply Report
      1. 3.1.1

        That misses the point.

        Most anyone may appreciate later aspects when “opening a box” and reading what someone (or something) else has put together.

        For someone who has chosen a moniker reflecting me (and my postings), this should be quite obvious to you.

        Reply Report
        1. 3.1.1.1

          +1

          Reply Report
  3. 2

    Even if an application is published, the applicant can still argue the intent to keep the invention a trade secret until publication, especially if there was no other type of disclosure on the applicant’s website, trade show, etc.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      Yes, the 18 month time period between filing and publication date of a patent application for a planned commercial product [if “trade secrecy” is also otherwise maintained] can be provide valuable commercial product introduction “lead time” in some cases, and delay in “improvement” patenting by competitors. [However, some have expressed concern about disclosures via MITI and others from equivalent foreign application filings that must be done only one year later.]

      Reply Report
  4. 1

    And file a request for non-publication unless foreign filing disqualifies it. Don’t automatically forfeit the TS option by failing to do so.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Plus One…

      … Million.

      Seeing as even the such a request may always be withdrawn at a later date without penalty, the filing of an application with non-publication request should be the default.

      I do grant that there be strategic reasons for not doing so, but those generally are exceptions that prove the rule.

      Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture