Decades ago, the partners and senior associates told newbie prosecutors to “tell a story.” After Festo, the rule of thumb was to say as little as possible. I know some prosecutors who do not give a “Background of the Invention.” Sone won’t even include a “Summary”.
I think that the vast majority would be about as engaging as a local-news human interest story. Pass.
If litigators and/or judges would not use those to punish and limit applicants I would agree. However, as we all know, every word in an application needs to be weighed carefully because they can and will be misconstrued. No thanks.
Right. There are good reasons why patent applicants don’t do this.
If litigators and/or judges would not use those to punish and limit applicants I would agree.
The problem patentees/applicants face these days are different than when KSR came out. Right now, patents are being killed off left and right before they even get to 103 — obviously, because of 101.
Telling the story under 101 is helpful in establishing that your invention is more than “do it on a computer” and is, in actuality, an improvement to computer technology.
Back in the day, you worried that telling your story would be used against you in a 103 combination. However, these days, most applicants/patentees would love to be merely facing a 103 rejection. With this in mind, I would (carefully) tell the story in a patent application. Of course, if your patent won’t face 101 issues, then proceed as normal — bearing in mind that the technology that would never be rejected under 101 today might not fare as well 5 years from now under the same provision based upon the current trajectory of the Federal Circuit.
The “can’t tell the future” bodes just as much as the ‘longed for’ 103 (for today’s 101 stories) as much as anything.
The patent profanity related to 103 did not go away.
Granted, getting to the “just 103” might invite some story-telling (and feel free to read that as “scrivining,” for all those who would chastise the Supreme Court), but one must remain careful, even in the 101 ‘setting.’
Honestly, any invention that has a “computer” involved can be obliterated under Alice. Just call the main idea “Abstract”, and the claims are toast.
Some panels seem to give weight to the technical problem/solution idea, but many do not. Video transcoding for instance — It’s obviously “abstract”.
While I include some “background”, it’s tough to know right now whether this is a benefit or detriment.