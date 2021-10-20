If litigators and/or judges would not use those to punish and limit applicants I would agree.

The problem patentees/applicants face these days are different than when KSR came out. Right now, patents are being killed off left and right before they even get to 103 — obviously, because of 101.

Telling the story under 101 is helpful in establishing that your invention is more than “do it on a computer” and is, in actuality, an improvement to computer technology.

Back in the day, you worried that telling your story would be used against you in a 103 combination. However, these days, most applicants/patentees would love to be merely facing a 103 rejection. With this in mind, I would (carefully) tell the story in a patent application. Of course, if your patent won’t face 101 issues, then proceed as normal — bearing in mind that the technology that would never be rejected under 101 today might not fare as well 5 years from now under the same provision based upon the current trajectory of the Federal Circuit.