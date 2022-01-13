Overruling the First Patent Case

The Patent Act permits a patent to be divided up regionally within the United States.

The applicant, patentee, or his assigns [may] grant and convey an exclusive right under his application for patent, or patents, to the whole or any specified part of the United States.

35 U.S.C. 261.  The allowance for geographic division was added as part of the Patent Act of 1836 and overruled the very first Supreme Court patent law decision, Tyler v. Tuel, 10 U.S. 324 (1810).  In Tyler, the Supreme Court found that a patent assignment excepting a few specific counties was not a “true assignment” and therefore the purported assignees had no right to sue on the case.  The court suggested that exceptions might be found in equity.

If you are curious, the assignment excluded the counties of “Chittenden, Addison, Rutland and Windham, in the state of Vermont.”

 

    Perhaps more importantly (and certainly more subtle), should be the (ready) recognition that the Supreme Court is NOT “Supreme,” and that over-riding the Supreme Court can (and does) happen.

    (this is a hint to the many ethically-absent attorneys out there who do not recognize their state oath of office that places ALL THREE branches under the duty to the Constitution)

      The Supreme Court is the final arbiter of the current state of the law. Of course, the law is subject to change, which can abrogate a Supreme Court decision. Do you think this is profound? You seem to have trouble with the concept that the Supreme Court is correct by definition with respect to interpretation of the law until either the law changes or the Supreme Court changes its interpretation.

        I draw a distinction (as should you) between interpretation and legislating from the bench.

        Or do you have trouble with that concept?

    I think that—even in view of the statutory amendment—the Tyler holding is correct that the soi-disant “assignment” is no true assignment, but is rather a territorially limited license. Likewise, even with the statutory amendment, the “assignee” (or licensee, more properly) could not sue without the participation of the holder of the unconveyed rights. Such a suit would open the patent to invalidation, which would necessarily touch on the interests of the holder of those unconveyed rights.

      Good point, but possible compulsory joinder?

        Wasn’t there a case on this recently? I think so, but I cannot remember the outcome.

        Also, interferences, reexaminations, IPRs and other post-grant proceedings are in rem proceedings against patent claims irrespective of ownership of the patent being [rarely ever] carved up territorially.

      The plaintiffs in Tyler were assignees of “all the right, title, and privilege in, unto, and over the said improvement in the said patent . . . in any part of the United States excepting in the Counties of Chittenden, Addison, Rutland, and Windham, in the State of Vermont.” That sure sounds like a true geographic-area-assignment to me. This wasn’t a situation where someone obtains an “assignment” of the patent in a small geographic area that just so happens to encompass the manufacturing facilities of his competitor.

      Also, regarding whether the geographic-area-assignor has to be joined in a suit, Waterman v. Mackenzie, 138 U.S. 232, 255, says the assignee for a specified area of the United States has the right to sue infringers “in the name of the assignee alone.”

    Note the recent mandamus involving an attempt to maintain venue in Waco Texas by such a regionally-split assignment?

