Texas Two-Step Cannot Avoid Licensee Liability

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Plastronics Socket Partners v. Hwang (Fed. Cir. 2022) (non-precedential).

There is a lot going in this decision, but the crux of the appeal is a license interpretation question.  Here are the rough facts:

  • Hwang licensed its patent rights to Plastronics Socket.
  • Plastronics Socket split into two companies: Plastronics Socket and Plastronics H-Pin under Texas “divisive merger” statute.   (It is odd, but under Texas law, a division in this way is legally defined as a merger).
  • As part of that split, Plastronics H-Pin took on sole responsibility for the license. Plastronics H-Pin made the licensed products (h-pins) and sold them its sole customer Plastronics Socket at a very low rate — thus greatly reducing the royalties owed.
  • Plastronics Socket resold the product, but argued that it was no longer bound by the contract because the contract liabilities had been shifted to Plastronics H-Pin.

In the appeal, the Federal Circuit confirmed that the “divisive merger” cannot be used to escape from contract obligations.  Thus, Plastronics Socket still owes the 3% that it agreed to pay for its own sales.

= = =

Statute of Limitations: Plastronics also had a counterclaim. In particular, Hwang had a right to further license the patent, but only with approval from Plastronics. Hwang admitted that he had licensed the patent, but that the license occurred 9 years before the lawsuit began and thus was outside of the 4-year statute of limitations under Texas law.  The Texas allowed the claim — since it was an ongoing license.  On appeal, however, the Federal Circuit reversed — holding that the “breach of contract … arose from a single, unauthorized license grant … almost ten years before Plaintiffs filed suit.”  As such, the case was beyond the statute of limitations.  The court distinguished other situations regarding periodic payments of royalties, where each missed payment is seen as another breach and thus can restart the statute of limitations. See Hooks v. Samson Lone Star, LP, 457 S.W.3d 52, 68 (Tex. 2015).

= = = =

These little H-pins are tiny, but have been important to the semiconductor industry:

= = = =

10 thoughts on “Texas Two-Step Cannot Avoid Licensee Liability

  1. 2

    The district court’s contract and statute of limitations interpretations are legal issues that get reviewed de novo on appeal [as here even though the Fed. Cir. had to decide issues of Texas statutes interpretations based on Texas cases].
    Validity was not in issue in this decision, presumably because that was not in the best overall financial interests of either the licensee or licensor? But infringement was initially asserted, hence EDTX and Fed. Cir. jurisdiction.

  2. 1

    A spring? The patents clearly involve Hooke’s law and should be invalidated under 35 USC 101. See American Axle.

    1. 1.1

      It would be an interesting challenge to rewrite the claims to be so poorly drafted that they get the American Axle treatment.

      1. 1.1.1

        So your assertion is that “poorly drafted claims” would completely explain any non-use of “American Axle treatment?”

        That would be an interesting assertion, given that the case does not provide the patent number (nor claim), and you likely have not seen how the actual claim has been drafted.

        In other words, you pulled this out of your arse, and it — of course – comes out in an anti-patent manner.

        The only thing “ordinary” here is that your post provides its ordinary level of critical thinking (that is to say, none).

        1. 1.1.1.1

          You are correct: I should not have assumed the claims are already not poorly drafted enough to get the American Axle treatment.

          1. 1.1.1.1.1

            Touché, but the Patent No. is US 7,025,602, which they have wisely [per the AIA marking statute amendment] “marked” on their website for this Plastronics H-Pin product. It seems to have claims that reasonably specifically structurally define the invention rather than just the spring loaded continuous electrical contact end result. [Albeit not claiming the automated stamped-parts-assembly [no machining?] advantage stressed their video?]

            1. 1.1.1.1.1.1

              Thanks Paul (the method of manufacture is also stressed in the case decision)

      2. 1.1.2

        It would be an interesting challenge to rewrite the claims to be so poorly drafted that they get the American Axle treatment.
        I would like to know what about the American Axle claims got them to be directed to “Hooke’s law.” Do you know? Or are you just speculating?

      3. 1.1.3

        How about:

        A method for manufacturing a contact for electronic devices comprising:
        providing a spring;
        configuring a body within the spring to transmit electrical signal with fewer components than a pogo pin.

        1. 1.1.3.1

          Ben 1.1.3 [and O.S. 1.1]: “with fewer components than a pogo pin” might exceed even the latest Fed. Cir. stretch-decision for spec-silent negative claim limitation support. How about: “and to prevent two different vibration modes of the spring”?

