Top 10 Patent Cases: 1891 to 1951

The A & P case became familiar to me in about 1973, early in my career. Prior to that, I found the concept of invention somewhat nebulous and inventions difficult to identify. Then I came across the immortal words of Mr Jusice Jackson:

“Neither court below has made any finding that old elements which made up this device perform any additional or different function in the combination than they perform out of it. This counter does what a store counter always has done — it supports merchandise at a convenient height while the customer makes his purchases and the merchant his sales. T he three-sided rack will draw or push goods put within it from one place to another — just what any such a rack would do on any smooth surface — and the guide rails keep it from falling or sliding off from the counter, as guide rails have ever done. Two and two have been added together, and still they make only four.

Courts should scrutinize combination patent claims with a care proportioned to the difficulty and improbability of finding invention in an assembly of old elements. The function of a patent is to add to the sum of useful knowledge. Patents cannot be sustained when, on the contrary, their effect is to subtract from former resources freely available to skilled artisans. A patent for a combination which only unites old elements with no change in their respective functions, such as is presented here, obviously withdraws what already is known into the field of its monopoly and diminishes the resources available to skillful men.”

I immediately realized that if a change in function or a new result could be identfied, then that was evidence of invention, and this was an essential clue that gave a huge positive impetus to my professional work. It will be appreciated that this reasoning effectively underpins the technical problem test at the EPO, because the new function or result achieved with reference to the closest prior art is the basis for reconstructing the technical problem solved by the invention.

Washburn & Moen Mfg. Co. v. Beat ‘Em All Barbed-Wire Co is also interesting insofar as it concerns the historuc Glidden patent on barbed wire. It has inspired a question put to students at Bournemouth University amongst other things to consider whether the fields of endeavour are sufficiently identified (five such fields can usefully be found) and to identify missing information in the specification (What are the barbs made of? What range of diameter is suitable? Would it not be useful to specify that the wire is galvanised, which differentiates the coiled barb from a coil of piano wire?)

Old decisions can be very instructive. And on my gravestone, the following words should appear: “He diminished the resources available to skilful men!”