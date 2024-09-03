From Knobs to Pixels: UI Patent Eligibility on Trial

by Dennis Crouch

For over 150 years, “user interfaces” have been a staple of patent protection, evolving from the physical realm of tool handles and knobs to today’s digital screens. Although tangible interface elements continue be patented as components of larger systems, the market shift towards on-screen interfaces has been paralleled with the anti-eligibility shift in Mayo and Alice. The Federal Circuit recently waded into these murky waters in Broadband iTV, Inc. v. Amazon.com, Inc., No. 23-1107 (Fed. Cir. Sept. 3, 2024), examining the patent eligibility of electronic programming guides and content recommendation systems. Affirming a decision by Judge Albright, the appellate panel held that the claimed inventions lacked eligibility under 35 U.S.C. § 101, distinguishing some prior GUI cases that sided with the patentee.

Read the Decision Here: 23-1107.OPINION.9-3-2024_2377827 (Authored by Judge Reyna and joined by Judges Dyk and Stark)

Background on the Case: BBiTV sued Amazon in the Western District of Texas, alleging infringement of five patents. U.S. Patent Nos. 10,028,026; 9,648,388; 10,536,750; 10,536,751; and 9,973,825. The first four patents (the ‘026 family) share a common specification, while the ‘825 patent covers similar technology but is unrelated to the ‘026 family.

The ‘026 family patents generally relate to electronic programming guides for televisions, particularly in the context of video-on-demand systems. The patents aim to improve existing program guides by automating the creation of a hierarchically arranged, template-based program guide. Claim 1 of the ‘026 patent, which the court treated as representative, is a lengthy 500+ word claim describing an “Internet-connected digital device” configured to obtain and present an electronic program guide as a “templatized video-on-demand display.” The claim details how the display is generated in multiple layers, including a background screen, a display template, and content generated using received video content and associated metadata.  At oral arguments, BBiTV’s counsel Jeffrey Lamken explained that the claims require “a very specific structure, a templatized electronic display comprising at least three layers, each of which has distinct characteristics and functions . . . When it says use a three-template layer comprising layers with distinct characteristics, that is specific. It is not abstract.”

The ‘825 patent, on the other hand, focuses on adjusting the order of categories within a program guide based on a user’s viewing history. Claim 1 of the ‘825 patent, also over 500 words long, describes a method for dynamic adjustment of an individualized electronic program guide based on viewer consumption of video-on-demand programs.

At summary judgment, Judge Albright dismissed the case – granting Amazon’s motion for summary judgment that all asserted claims were patent-ineligible under 35 U.S.C. § 101.

On appeal, BBiTV’s primary argument was that the claims of both patent families were directed to patentable improvements in computer user interfaces, similar to those found eligible in Core Wireless Licensing S.A.R.L. v. LG Elecs., Inc., 880 F.3d 1356 (Fed. Cir. 2018) and Data Engine Techs. LLC v. Google LLC, 906 F.3d 999 (Fed. Cir. 2018). BBiTV contended that the claimed inventions provided specific technological solutions to problems in user interface design for video content navigation and recommendation.  Judge Reyna and his colleagues were not persuaded, and the Federal Circuit affirmed.

Looking back on these cases, in Core Wireless, the Federal Circuit held that claims directed to an improved user interface for computing devices were not abstract, but rather were “directed to a particular manner of summarizing and presenting information in electronic devices.” The Judge Moore opinion found that the claimed invention improved on existing user interface methods by allowing users to more quickly access desired data and applications. Specifically, the claims recited a specific structure (a summary window) and specific functionality (restrained types of data displayed) that together provided a “specific improvement over prior systems, resulting in an improved user interface for electronic devices.”

Similarly, in Data Engine, the Federal Circuit held that claims directed to a specific method for navigating through three-dimensional spreadsheets using notebook tabs were patent eligible. The Judge Stoll opinion explains that the tab interface improved on prior art three-dimensional spreadsheets by providing a “highly intuitive, user-friendly interface with familiar notebook tabs for navigating the three-dimensional worksheet environment.” The invention solved the known technological problem of efficiently navigating through complex three-dimensional spreadsheets. The court emphasized that the claims recited more than just displaying a graphical user interface or collecting and displaying information, but rather “a specific structure (i.e., notebook tabs) within a particular spreadsheet display that performs a specific function (i.e., navigating within a three-dimensional spreadsheet).”

BBiTV argued that its claims were analogous to those in Core Wireless and Data Engine, but the court disagreed.  The baseline here is that although the BBiTV claims involved a user interface, that was not sufficient to invoke the reasoning of these pro-patentee cases–“the fact that the claims involve a user interface does not automatically put the claims in the same category as Core Wireless and Data Engine.” The key difference, according to the court, is that BBiTV’s claims were not directed to an improved structure or function of the user interface itself.  Rather, the court found the BBiTV claims were directed to arranging content in a particular order (three layers) within a user guide, which it deemed to be a results-oriented abstract idea rather than a specific “technological solution to a technological problem.”   This catchy phrase originally came from Judge Plager’s decision in Amdocs (Israel) Ltd. v. Openet Telecom, Inc., 841 F.3d 1288 (Fed. Cir. 2016), and has now been quoted in hundreds of PTAB decisions — the vast majority of which confirm ineligibility of the claims being prosecuted.

The court ultimately concluded that the claims here were more akin to those found abstract in Electric Power Group, LLC v. Alstom S.A., 830 F.3d 1350 (Fed. Cir. 2016) (monitoring of an electric power grid by collecting data from multiple sources, analyzing the data, and displaying the results) and In re TLI Commc’ns LLC Pat. Litig., 823 F.3d 607 (Fed. Cir. 2016) (classifying and storing digital images based on classification data).

= = =

Jeffrey A. Lamken of MoloLamken argued for the patentee-appellant Broadband iTV, Inc., joined on the brief by Rayiner Hashem, Jonathan Barbee, Benoit Quarmby, David Alberti, Robert Kramer, and Hong Lin.

J. David Hadden of Fenwick & West LLP argued for the appellees Amazon.com, Inc., Amazon.com Services LLC, and Amazon Web Services, Inc., joined on the brief by Ravi Ragavendra Ranganath, Saina S. Shamilov, Todd Gregorian, and Jonathan  Tamimi.

BBiTV’s patent prosecution is running through Charles Macedo and his team at Amster, Rothstein & Ebenstein.

= = =

The USPTO continues to issue GUI claims each week (mostly method claims).  For example, Atlassian’s recently granted patent (US12079452) claims a method for managing labels in collaborative electronic documents. The invention features a graphical user interface that includes label suggestions and dynamic searching in popup windows.   Prosecution by folks at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck in Denver.

= = =

Find claim 1 of BBiTV’s ‘026 Patent in all its lengthy glory:

1. An Internet-connected digital device for receiving, via the Internet, video content to be viewed by a subscriber of a video-on-demand system using a hierarchically arranged electronic program guide,

the Internet-connected digital device being configured to obtain and present to the subscriber an electronic program guide as a templatized video-on-demand display, which uses at least one of a plurality of different display templates to which the Internet-connected digital device has access, to enable a subscriber using the Internet-connected digital device to navigate in a drill-down manner through titles by category information in order to locate a particular one of the titles whose associated video content is desired for viewing on the Internet-connected digital device using the same category information as was designated by a video content provider in metadata associated with the video content;
wherein the ternplatized video-on-demand display has been generated in a plurality of layers, comprising:

(a) a first layer comprising a background screen to provide at least one of a basic color, logo, or graphical theme to display;

(b) a second layer comprising a particular display template from the plurality of different display templates layered on the background screen, wherein the particular display template comprises one or more reserved areas that are reserved for displaying content provided by a different layer of the plurality of layers; and

(c) a third layer comprising reserved area content generated using the received video content, the associated metadata, and the associated plurality of images to be displayed in the one or more reserved areas in the particular display template as at least one of text, an image, a navigation link, and a button,

wherein the navigating through titles in a drill-down manner comprises navigating from a first level of the hierarchical structure of the video-on-demand content menu to a second level of the hierarchical structure to locate the particular one of the titles, and

wherein a first template of the plurality of different display templates is used as the particular display template for the templatized display for displaying the first level of the hierarchical structure and wherein a second template of the plurality of different display templates is used as the particular display template for the templatized display for displaying the second level of the hierarchical structure,

wherein the received video content was uploaded to a Web-based content management system by a content provider device associated with the video content provider via the Internet in a digital video format, along with associated metadata including title information and category information, and along with an associated plurality of images designated by the video content provider, the associated metadata specifying a respective hierarchical location of a respective title of the video content within the electronic program guide to be displayed on the Internet-connected digital device using the respective hierarchically-arranged category information associated with the respective title,

wherein at least one of the uploaded associated plurality of images designated by the video content provider is displayed with the associated respective title in the templatized video-on-demand display.

    The right result for the right reasons. The early cases upholding eligibility for GUIs were (and are) immensely wrong and they should be ignored and mocked.

    Re the new blog restrictions, I’d have gone with ads and/or pledge drives instead of a subscription. Ah, the Internet. It was nice while it lasted.

    I assumed this thread (a nice juicy eligibility thread) might evolve to a discussion of the coming paywall.

    This site has been part of my online life since 2012. I came to it in extremis when my company was drawn into patent litigation. I’m not a lawyer, but after 12 years daily reading and commenting here, I appreciate the education & I’m sure it’s of higher quality than any number of actual law schools in re: intellectual property. It’s surely worth $10 a month to people in the business, but I won’t pay it. That’s more than I pay for the New York times and Washington Post, and I’m ditching the Times after the election.

    I’d pay $50 a year if there is a January 1 pre-pay sale.

    I suspect the readership of the site will fall off tremendously, but the Professor ought not to labor mightily to lose money too. I’d only suggest doing some price discovery to see where the market really is. $4 / month seems to be the sweet spot on Substack etc.

    As a send-off, this thread is perfect.

    Here you have millions of wasted party dollars & thousands of wasted party hours prosecuting, litigating, and appealing patents that are essentially entirely at the whim of whichever CAFC panel a litigant draws, at that years deep into the commitment.

    That BBiTV isn’t analogous to Core Wireless and Data Engine would not be at all clear to normal people; finding “structure” in one, but not another GUI patent is an ab surd dance of unreality.

    I depart your august company still Dunning-Krugered that my ideas about how to fairly and quickly handle these kinds of cases are better than what’s actually happening in real courts to real people.

    The useful result of a GUI is consumed in a human mind, They are complete abstractions. The word graphic should be a massive clue.

    “Technological solutions to technological problems” is a brilliant legal test, once you know what “technology” means.

    One thing it cannot mean is things that happen inside a human skull.

    link to papers.ssrn.com

    Maybe we will see you around here, maybe we won’t, but cheers to all the personalities I’ve come to know here, even that singularly disturbed one who will no doubt remain under their bridge for ten measly bucks a month.

      You are correct about one thing: your self-description along the DK lines.

      (It is somewhat fitting that you go out still swinging – and still missing – on understanding what utility means in the patent sense.

      (and your emphasis on “graphical” can be countered with an emphasis on “interface,” but I will leave the figuring out why to you as a parting (Socratic Method) gift.

      The price point is rather shocking, isn’t it? I suspect it is high precisely because Crouch is expecting so few to bite. I know that I wouldn’t partake even if it was 50% less. So “maybe he’s wise?”

      Personally, it has felt like Patently-O has been waning for awhile, and that it’s best years were behind it. That could just be nostalgia or the fact that I don’t look to Patently-O as much anymore to help understand the world of patents. Patently-O definitely had an influence on me back when it was all novel and non-obvious as a new examiner with no legal background.

      I understand that Crouch is giving free memberships to Judges. If that is a bid for influence rather than status, I suggest that he consider giving free memberships to junior examiners. One day they’ll grow up and maybe pay. In the interim, there is a real chance at influencing them, as they trawl through the archives trying to grasp this world that patent prosecuters built.

      1. 5.2.1

        “ Personally, it has felt like Patently-O has been waning for awhile, and that it’s best years were behind it.”

        That’s been true of the legal system as a whole, at least since it’s been infested with MAGA hacks, top to bottom. When logic and facts are routinely ignored in place of some authoritarian’s and/or some dominionist’s “vision” of how things are supposed to be, well, that’s no way to run a legal system, much less a complex administrative program granting entitlements to the wealthiest people in the country.

    OT but Judge Ada Brown of the Northern District of Texas has now entered a final and nationwide order blocking the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) from enforcing its ban on non-compete agreements.

    1. 4.1

      This is the first such predicted suits decided. Not by coincidence, in Texas, and thus also in the 5th Cir., which is likely to support it. Also predicted to be supported by the present Sup. Ct. majority.
      However, even some of the normal majority justices have clearly indicated in five 5th Cir. reversals and otherwise that they are not happy with the recent increase in suits filed in conservate-organizations-selected Texas District courts that will issue nationwide injunctions against Federal Government activities rather than normal injunctions for the actual party bringing the suit, especially if they lack adequate Article III “standing.”

    Me too, but I suppose I’ll still check the articles from time to time.

    Unrelated: Dennis, if PatentlyO’s comment section is going to be hidden behind a paywall, will there be more active moderation? In particular, are p3opl3 who use l33tspeak to avoid the filters going to face bans (and will that ban apply even when they change their account name but are obviously still the same s00per serious person)? I may be willing to pay specifically for that feature.

    1. 2.1

      Wht th actl fk r u tkn abt?

      1. 2.1.1

        In these waning days, Mark’s comment made me laugh.

    “All your innovations are belong to us … and give them to the world … for free.”

    — Your CAFC Overlords

    1. 1.1

      I’m gonna miss Patently O.

    2. 1.2

      Me too, but I suppose I’ll still check the articles from time to time.

