IP & Ski 2025: The Ultimate Intellectual Property Conference Returns to Vail

by Dennis Crouch

Mark your calendars for January 8-11, 2025, as the IP & Ski Conference returns to the slopes of Vail, Colorado. This unique conference combines some of the most engaging intellectual property speakers with world-class skiing — all at the ski-in/ski-out Grand Hyatt Vail. (Although I often stay at the Minturn hostel to save some money). But, where else can you discuss the latest IP law developments with leaders in the field while riding a chairlift up to 11,500 feet. [I’ll note that every year a good number of folks spend the day with non-skiing activities.]

This year’s program features an extraordinary lineup of speakers, including Judge Kara Stoll from the Federal Circuit, Judge Alan Albright from the Western District of Texas, and top in-house counsel, including from Microsoft, Cisco, and Novartis. I’ll be part of two sessions on Saturday morning, one focusing on AI’s impact on patent practice and a review of 2024’s most significant patent cases. Prof. Jeanne Fromer of NYU will deliver the trademark review. (If you have not encountered her, Prof. Fromer is amazing).

David Bernstein (Debevoise & Plimpton) and Scott Alter (Michael Best) have structured the conference brilliantly to maximize learning and skiing time. Morning sessions run from 7:00 AM to 9:15 AM, followed by a “Ski Break” until the afternoon sessions resume at 4:00 PM.

Register here at cle.com.