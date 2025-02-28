by Dennis Crouch

I sometimes have difficulty following doublethink. The recent implementation of the Republican Administration's executive orders on diversity initiatives has created a nuanced and seemingly contradictory landscape in federal agencies, including the USPTO.

In January 2025, the White House issued executive orders "Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing" and "Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity." These orders were followed by a February 5, 2025 memorandum from the Office of Personnel Management providing additional guidance on implementation. At the same time, the White House has repeatedly offered statements and other executive actions that focus particularly on protecting and "defending women."

The USPTO's implementation response has been notably selective.