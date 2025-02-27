Federal Circuit Denies Patent Agent Registration for Former USPTO Examiner Who Failed to Disclose Workplace Suspension

by Dennis Crouch

I am teaching professional responsibility this semester and it is fascinating to read about all the different ways legal professionals can stumble on their own feet. In a recent nonprecedential decision, the Federal Circuit upheld the USPTO's denial of a former patent examiner's application to register as a patent practitioner. Behnamian v. Stewart, No. 24-1139 (Fed. Cir. Feb. 26, 2025). [24-1139.OPINION.2-26-2025_2473270]

The case highlights the importance of candor and truthfulness in registration applications and the high ethical standards expected of those seeking to practice before the USPTO.