Method Claims can Cover an Entire Process Flow – Including All Conditional Branches

by Dennis Crouch
Sierra Wireless, ULC v. Sisvel S.p.A., Nos. 2023-1059, 2023-1085, 2023-1089, 2023-1125 (Fed. Cir. Mar. 10, 2025).
In this case, the Federal Circuit has vacated and remanded, holding that the PTAB (1) improperly construed the claims and (2) abused its discretion by relying on testimony from an expert witness who did not meet the Board's defined standard for ordinary skill in the art. Both of these holdings will be housed within patent law's extensive closet full of "tricks-and-traps" for the unwary.
To continue reading, become a Patently-O member. Already a member? Simply log in to access the full post.